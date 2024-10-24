Submit Release
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results; Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $15.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared with $17.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $19.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. Included in net income available to common stockholders’ was merger and restructuring pre-tax expenses of $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, while there were no such charges during the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.41 for the third quarter of 2024 compared with $0.46 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.51 for the third quarter of 2023. Return on average assets was 0.70%, 0.79% and 0.88% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 6.93%, 7.98% and 9.11% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Operating net income available to common stockholders, which excludes non-operating items, was $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, $17.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $20.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. Operating diluted earnings per share were $0.42 for the third quarter of 2024, $0.47 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.52 for the third quarter of 2023. Operating return on average assets was 0.72%, 0.80% and 0.90% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Operating return on average tangible common equity was 7.03%, 8.05% and 9.21% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. See supplemental tables for a complete reconciliation of GAAP earnings to operating earnings, and other non-GAAP measures.

The decrease in net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share from the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in the provision for credit losses, a $1.0 million increase in noninterest expenses, and a $0.6 million decrease in net interest income, partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in income tax expenses and a $0.3 million increase in noninterest income. The decrease in net income available to common stockholders from the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a $2.9 million increase in noninterest expenses, a $2.3 million increase in the provision for credit losses, and a $1.5 million decrease in net interest income, partially offset by a $1.2 million increase in noninterest income and a $1.2 million decrease in income tax expense. The increases in noninterest expenses when compared to the prior sequential quarter and the prior year quarter included the impact of the aforementioned $0.7 million of merger and restructuring expense that occurred during the third quarter of 2024.

“In September, we announced a planned merger with The First of Long Island Corporation, a transaction that we believe will create a truly premier New York-metro community bank,” commented Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our integration planning is off to a good start, the initial regulatory process is underway, and we’re excited about creating a significantly enhanced platform for continued growth across all markets and communities we serve. Further, the economic environment and interest rate outlook confirms our belief that this combination will deliver meaningful benefits to our communities, clients and shareholders. We look forward to updating you on our progress in the months and quarters ahead.”

Mr. Sorrentino added, “Meanwhile, we remain focused and committed to our client-first culture and relationship banking model. During the first nine months of the year, we have actively reduced non-relationship loans from our balance sheet in an effort to improve our loan-to-deposit ratio, diversify our loan mix, and capitalize on the improving interest rate environment.”

“The net interest margin, for the third quarter, on a core basis was flat; however, as a result of the Fed’s 50 basis-point cut in late September, we ended the quarter with a so-called spot margin upwards of 10 basis points wider. And with our liability-sensitive balance sheet, we are positioned to drive increased profitability through the fourth quarter, into 2025 and post-merger completion.”

Dividend Declarations

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on both its common stock and its outstanding preferred stock. A cash dividend on common stock of $0.18 per share will be paid on December 2, 2024, to common stockholders of record on November 15, 2024. A dividend of $0.328125 per depositary share, representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Company’s 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will also be paid on December 2, 2024 to holders of record on November 15, 2024.

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $61.7 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 0.9%, from the second quarter of 2024, due to a five basis-point contraction of the net interest margin to 2.67% from 2.72%. During the third quarter of 2024, average loans decreased $89.4 million, or 1.1% when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The contraction of the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in average cash balances during the third quarter of 2024, as well as a decrease in loan prepayment fees and nonaccrual loan interest recapture. The net interest margin is expected to increase by 10 basis points or more in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflecting the Fed’s actual and expected rate cuts along with deployment of excess cash-on-hand.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 decreased by $1.5 million, or 2.4%, from the third quarter of 2023. The decrease from the third quarter of 2023 resulted primarily from a nine basis-point contraction in the net interest margin to 2.67% from 2.76%. During the third quarter of 2024, average loans decreased by $45.9 million, or 0.6% when compared to the third quarter of 2023. The contraction of the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a 40 basis-point increase in the average cost of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a 24 basis-point increase in the loan portfolio yield.

Noninterest income was $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. The $0.3 million increase in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the second quarter of 2024 was due to a $0.6 million increase in net gains on equity securities, a $0.4 million increase in BOLI death benefits and a $0.2 million increase in other deposit, loan and other income, partially offset a $0.9 million decrease in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale. The $1.2 million increase in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the third quarter of 2023 was due to a $0.7 million increase in net gains on equity securities, a $0.4 million increase in BOLI death benefits received, a $0.2 million increase in BOLI income, a $0.1 million increase in BoeFly income, and a $0.1 million increase in other deposit, loan and other income, partially offset by a decrease in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale of $0.3 million.

Noninterest expenses were $38.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, $37.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $35.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. The $1.0 million increase in noninterest expenses for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in merger and restructuring expenses, a $0.3 million increase in information and technology communications, a $0.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $0.2 million increase in professional and consulting fees, partially offset by decreases in other expenses of $0.4 million. The $2.9 million increase in noninterest expenses for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a $1.0 million increase in information technology and communications, a $0.7 million increase in merger and restructuring expenses, a $0.7 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $0.3 million increase in professional and consulting, a $0.2 million increase in occupancy and equipment and a $0.1 million increase in marketing and advertising, partially offset by a decrease in other expenses of $0.1 million. The increases in information technology and communications when compared to the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023 are attributable to additional investments in technology, equipment, and software. The increase in salaries and employee benefits when compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to increases in incentive-based compensation accruals, partially offset by decreases in payroll tax expenses and other employee benefit expenses. The increase in salaries and employee benefits when compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to increases in incentive-based compensation accruals, and an increase in other employee benefit expenses, partially offset by decreases in stock-compensation expenses.

Income tax expense was $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. The effective tax rates for the second quarter of 2024, first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023 were 26.0%, 26.0% and 25.2%, respectively.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $3.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the current quarter’s provision for credit losses from both the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to increases in specific reserves, partially offset by decreases in general reserves.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned (the Bank had no other real estate owned during the periods reported), was $51.3 million as of September 30, 2024, $52.5 million as of December 31, 2023 and $56.1 million as of September 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.53% as of September 30, 2024, 0.53% as of December 31, 2023 and 0.58% as of September 30, 2023. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.63%, 0.63% and 0.69%, as of September 30, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-offs ratio was 0.17% for the third quarter of 2024, 0.43% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 0.12% for the third quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.02%, 0.98%, and 1.08% of loans receivable as of September 30, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 160.8% as of September 30, 2024, 156.1% as of December 31, 2023 and 157.4% as of September 30, 2023. Criticized and classified loans as a percentage of total loans was 2.23% as of September 30, 2024, up from 1.35% as of December 31, 2023 and up from 1.44% as of September 30, 2023. The increase is primarily due to a loan modification of one CRE relationship that was moved to special mention. Loans delinquent 30 to 89 days was 0.16% of loans as of September 30, 2024, down from 0.30% as of December 31, 2023 and up from 0.04% as of September 30, 2023.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company’s total assets were $9.639 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $9.856 billion as of December 31, 2023. Loans receivable were $8.112 billion as of September 30, 2024 and $8.345 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total deposits were $7.524 billion as of September 30, 2024 and $7.536 billion as of December 31, 2023.

The Company’s total stockholders’ equity was $1.239 billion as of September 30, 2024 and $1.217 billion as of December 31, 2023. The increase in total stockholders’ equity was primarily attributable to an increase in retained earnings of $28.5 million, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses of approximately $1.6 million and increases in treasury stock of approximately $5.8 million. As of September 30, 2024, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.71% and $23.85, respectively, compared to 9.25% and $23.14, respectively, as of December 31, 2023. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $213.3 million as of September 30, 2024, and $214.2 million as of December 31, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on October 24, 2024 to review the Company's financial performance and operating results. The conference call dial-in number is 1 (646) 307-1963, access code 5504182. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the "Investor Relations" link on the Company's website https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 24, 2024 and ending on Thursday, October 31, 2024 by dialing 1 (609) 800-9909, access code 5504182. An online archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the conference call at https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., is a modern financial services company that operates, through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, and the Bank’s fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc. ConnectOne Bank is a high-performing commercial bank offering a full suite of banking & lending products and services that focus on small to middle-market businesses. BoeFly, Inc. is a fintech marketplace that connects borrowers in the franchise space with funding solutions through a network of partner banks. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.connectonebank.com.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented by the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, changes in accounting principles and guidelines and the impact of the health emergencies and natural disasters on the Company, its employees and operations, and its customers. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:
William S. Burns
Senior Executive Vice President & CFO
201.816.4474: bburns@cnob.com

Media Contact:
Shannan Weeks 
MikeWorldWide
732.299.7890: sweeks@mww.com



CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES            
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION          
(in thousands)            
             
  September 30,   December 31,   September 30,  
    2024       2023       2023    
  (unaudited)       (unaudited)  
ASSETS            
Cash and due from banks $ 61,093     $ 61,421     $ 56,170    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   186,155       181,293       197,128    
Cash and cash equivalents   247,248       242,714       253,298    
             
Investment securities   646,713       617,162       581,867    
Equity securities   20,399       18,564       17,677    
             
Loans receivable   8,111,976       8,345,145       8,181,109    
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans   82,494       81,974       88,230    
Net loans receivable   8,029,482       8,263,171       8,092,879    
             
Investment in restricted stock, at cost   42,772       51,457       49,387    
Bank premises and equipment, net   29,068       30,779       28,432    
Accrued interest receivable   46,951       49,108       46,795    
Bank owned life insurance   242,016       237,644       236,009    
Right of use operating lease assets   14,211       12,007       11,229    
Goodwill   208,372       208,372       208,372    
Core deposit intangibles   4,935       5,874       6,222    
Other assets   107,436       118,751       146,718    
Total assets $ 9,639,603     $ 9,855,603     $ 9,678,885    
             
LIABILITIES            
Deposits:            
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,262,568     $ 1,259,364     $ 1,224,125    
Interest-bearing   6,261,537       6,276,838       6,214,370    
Total deposits   7,524,105       7,536,202       7,438,495    
Borrowings   742,133       933,579       887,590    
Subordinated debentures, net   79,818       79,439       79,313    
Operating lease liabilities   15,252       13,171       12,424    
Other liabilities   38,799       76,592       72,909    
Total liabilities   8,400,107       8,638,983       8,490,731    
             
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES            
             
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Preferred stock   110,927       110,927       110,927    
Common stock   586,946       586,946       586,946    
Additional paid-in capital   34,995       33,182       32,027    
Retained earnings   619,497       590,970       579,776    
Treasury stock   (76,116 )     (70,296 )     (68,108 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (36,753 )     (35,109 )     (53,414 )  
Total stockholders' equity   1,239,496       1,216,620       1,188,154    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,639,603     $ 9,855,603     $ 9,678,885    
             



CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES                
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME                
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)                
                 
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended  
  09/30/24   09/30/23   09/30/24   09/30/23  
Interest income                
Interest and fees on loans $ 119,280   $ 115,405     $ 359,513   $ 333,356    
Interest and dividends on investment securities:                
Taxable   4,740     4,128       13,757     12,386    
Tax-exempt   1,119     1,136       3,394     3,475    
Dividends   1,048     907       3,390     2,750    
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   4,055     2,110       9,802     9,141    
Total interest income   130,242     123,686       389,856     361,108    
Interest expense                
Deposits   63,785     56,043       186,278     146,844    
Borrowings   5,570     5,286       20,952     20,980    
Total interest expense   69,355     61,329       207,230     167,824    
                 
Net interest income   60,887     62,357       182,626     193,284    
Provision for credit losses   3,800     1,500       10,300     5,500    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   57,087     60,857       172,326     187,784    
                 
Noninterest income                
Deposit, loan and other income   1,817     1,605       5,063     4,553    
Income on bank owned life insurance   2,145     1,597       5,486     4,681    
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale   343     633       2,126     1,232    
Net losses (gains) on equity securities   432     (273 )     309     (674 )  
Total noninterest income   4,737     3,562       12,984     9,792    
                 
Noninterest expenses                
Salaries and employee benefits   22,957     22,251       67,809     66,213    
Occupancy and equipment   2,889     2,738       8,797     8,176    
FDIC insurance   1,800     1,800       5,400     4,465    
Professional and consulting   2,147     1,834       5,998     5,960    
Marketing and advertising   635     554       1,925     1,642    
Information technology and communications   4,464     3,487       13,051     10,192    
Merger and restructuring   742     -       742     -    
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   297     347       939     1,090    
Other expenses   2,710     2,773       8,639     8,366    
Total noninterest expenses   38,641     35,784       113,300     106,104    
                 
Income before income tax expense   23,183     28,635       72,010     91,472    
Income tax expense   6,022     7,228       18,588     23,742    
Net income   17,161     21,407       53,422     67,730    
Preferred dividends   1,509     1,509       4,527     4,527    
Net income available to common stockholders $ 15,652   $ 19,898     $ 48,895   $ 63,203    
                 
Earnings per common share:                
Basic $ 0.41   $ 0.51     $ 1.27   $ 1.62    
Diluted   0.41     0.51       1.27     1.61    
                 



ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.  
                     
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.                    
SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES                    
                     
  As of  
  Sept. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,  
    2024       2024       2024       2023       2023    
Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands)  
Total assets $ 9,639,603     $ 9,723,731     $ 9,853,964     $ 9,855,603     $ 9,678,885    
Loans receivable:                    
Commercial $ 1,505,743     $ 1,491,079     $ 1,561,063     $ 1,564,768     $ 1,464,479    
Commercial real estate   3,261,160       3,274,941       3,333,488       3,342,603       3,288,704    
Multifamily   2,482,258       2,499,581       2,507,893       2,566,904       2,559,927    
Commercial construction   616,087       639,168       646,593       620,496       622,748    
Residential   250,249       256,786       254,214       256,041       251,416    
Consumer   835       945       850       1,029       936    
Gross loans   8,116,332       8,162,500       8,304,101       8,351,841       8,188,210    
Net deferred loan fees   (4,356 )     (4,597 )     (6,144 )     (6,696 )     (7,101 )  
Loans receivable   8,111,976       8,157,903       8,297,957       8,345,145       8,181,109    
Loans held-for-sale   -       435       -       -       -    
Total loans $ 8,111,976     $ 8,158,338     $ 8,297,957     $ 8,345,145     $ 8,181,109    
                     
Investment and equity securities $ 667,112     $ 640,322     $ 638,854     $ 635,726     $ 599,544    
Goodwill and other intangible assets   213,307       213,604       213,925       214,246       214,594    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,262,568     $ 1,268,882     $ 1,290,523     $ 1,259,364     $ 1,224,125    
Time deposits   2,614,187       2,593,165       2,623,391       2,531,371       2,522,210    
Other interest-bearing deposits   3,647,350       3,713,967       3,674,740       3,745,467       3,692,160    
Total deposits $ 7,524,105     $ 7,576,014     $ 7,588,654     $ 7,536,202     $ 7,438,495    
                     
Borrowings $ 742,133     $ 756,144     $ 877,568     $ 933,579     $ 887,590    
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs)   79,818       79,692       79,566       79,439       79,313    
Total stockholders' equity   1,239,496       1,224,227       1,216,609       1,216,620       1,188,154    
                     
Quarterly Average Balances                    
Total assets $ 9,742,853     $ 9,745,853     $ 9,860,753     $ 9,690,746     $ 9,625,625    
Loans receivable:                    
Commercial $ 1,485,777     $ 1,517,446     $ 1,552,360     $ 1,510,634     $ 1,471,006    
Commercial real estate (including multifamily)   5,752,467       5,789,498       5,890,853       5,874,854       5,821,794    
Commercial construction   628,740       652,227       637,993       630,468       625,640    
Residential   252,975       254,284       252,965       253,200       253,114    
Consumer   7,887       5,155       5,091       6,006       4,972    
Gross loans   8,127,846       8,218,610       8,339,262       8,275,162       8,176,526    
Net deferred loan fees   (4,513 )     (5,954 )     (6,533 )     (6,894 )     (7,387 )  
Loans receivable   8,123,333       8,212,656       8,332,729       8,268,268       8,169,139    
Loans held-for-sale   83       169       99       31       171    
Total loans $ 8,123,416     $ 8,212,825     $ 8,332,828     $ 8,268,299     $ 8,169,310    
                     
Investment and equity securities $ 650,897     $ 637,551     $ 633,270     $ 602,287     $ 628,429    
Goodwill and other intangible assets   213,502       213,813       214,133       214,472       214,822    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,259,912     $ 1,256,251     $ 1,254,201     $ 1,248,132     $ 1,275,325    
Time deposits   2,625,329       2,587,706       2,567,767       2,495,091       2,606,122    
Other interest-bearing deposits   3,747,427       3,721,167       3,696,374       3,747,093       3,723,561    
Total deposits $ 7,632,668     $ 7,565,124     $ 7,518,342     $ 7,490,316     $ 7,605,008    
                     
Borrowings $ 717,586     $ 787,256     $ 947,003     $ 823,123     $ 651,112    
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs)   79,735       79,609       79,483       79,356       79,230    
Total stockholders' equity   1,234,724       1,220,621       1,220,818       1,198,389       1,202,647    
                     
  Three Months Ended  
  Sept. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,  
    2024       2024       2024       2023       2023    
  (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)  
Net interest income $ 60,887     $ 61,439     $ 60,300     $ 61,822     $ 62,357    
Provision for credit losses   3,800       2,500       4,000       2,700       1,500    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   57,087       58,939       56,300       59,122       60,857    
Noninterest income                    
Deposit, loan and other income   1,817       1,654       1,592       1,545       1,605    
Income on bank owned life insurance   2,145       1,677       1,664       1,635       1,597    
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale   343       1,277       506       472       633    
Net gains (losses) on equity securities   432       (209 )     86       557       (273 )  
Total noninterest income   4,737       4,399       3,848       4,209       3,562    
Noninterest expenses                    
Salaries and employee benefits   22,957       22,721       22,131       22,010       22,251    
Occupancy and equipment   2,889       2,899       3,009       2,708       2,738    
FDIC insurance   1,800       1,800       1,800       3,900       1,800    
Professional and consulting   2,147       1,923       1,928       1,587       1,834    
Marketing and advertising   635       613       677       323       554    
Information technology and communications   4,464       4,198       4,389       4,148       3,487    
Merger and restructuring   742       -       -       -       -    
Amortization of core deposit intangible   297       321       321       348       347    
Other expenses   2,710       3,119       2,810       2,821       2,773    
Total noninterest expenses   38,641       37,594       37,065       37,845       35,784    
                     
Income before income tax expense   23,183       25,744       23,083       25,486       28,635    
Income tax expense   6,022       6,688       5,878       6,213       7,228    
Net income   17,161       19,056       17,205       19,273       21,407    
Preferred dividends   1,509       1,509       1,509       1,509       1,509    
Net income available to common stockholders $ 15,652     $ 17,547     $ 15,696     $ 17,764     $ 19,898    
                     
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   38,525,484       38,448,594       38,511,747       38,651,391       38,829,681    
Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.41     $ 0.46     $ 0.41     $ 0.46     $ 0.51    
                     
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Operating Net Income:                    
Net income $ 17,161     $ 19,056     $ 17,205     $ 19,273     $ 21,407    
Merger and restructuring   742       -       -       -       -    
Amoritization of core deposit intangibles   297       321       321       348       347    
FDIC special assessment   -       -       -       2,100       -    
Net (gains) losses on equity securities   (432 )     209       (86 )     (557 )     273    
Tax impact of adjustments   (171 )     (149 )     (66 )     (569 )     (187 )  
Operating net income $ 17,597     $ 19,437     $ 17,374     $ 20,595     $ 21,840    
Preferred dividends   1,509       1,509       1,509       1,509       1,509    
Operating net income available to common stockholders $ 16,088     $ 17,928     $ 15,865     $ 19,086     $ 20,331    
                     
Opearting diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.42     $ 0.47     $ 0.41     $ 0.49     $ 0.52    
                     
Return on Assets Measures                    
Average assets $ 9,742,853     $ 9,745,853     $ 9,860,753     $ 9,690,746     $ 9,625,625    
Return on avg. assets   0.70 %     0.79 %     0.70 %     0.79 %     0.88 %  
Operating return on avg. assets (non-GAAP)(2)   0.72       0.80       0.71       0.84       0.90    
_________________________                     
(1)Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
(2)Operating net income divided by average assets.
                     
  Three Months Ended  
  Sept. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,  
    2024       2024       2024       2023       2023    
Return on Equity Measures (dollars in thousands)  
Average stockholders' equity $ 1,234,724     $ 1,220,621     $ 1,220,818     $ 1,198,389     $ 1,202,647    
Less: average preferred stock   (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )  
Average common equity $ 1,123,797     $ 1,109,694     $ 1,109,891     $ 1,087,462     $ 1,091,720    
Less: average intangible assets   (213,502 )     (213,813 )     (214,133 )     (214,472 )     (214,822 )  
Average tangible common equity $ 910,295     $ 895,881     $ 895,758     $ 872,990     $ 876,898    
Return on avg. common equity (GAAP)   5.54 %     6.36 %     5.69 %     6.48 %     7.23 %  
Operating return on avg. common equity (non-GAAP)(3)   5.70       6.50       5.75       6.96       7.39    
Return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(4)   6.93       7.98       7.15       8.18       9.11    
Operating return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(5)   7.03       8.05       7.12       8.67       9.20    
                     
Efficiency Measures                    
Total noninterest expenses $ 38,641     $ 37,594     $ 37,065     $ 37,845     $ 35,784    
Merger and restructuring   (742 )     -       -       -       -    
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   (297 )     (321 )     (321 )     (348 )     (347 )  
FDIC special assessment   -       -       -       (2,100 )     -    
Operating noninterest expense $ 37,602     $ 37,273     $ 36,744     $ 35,397     $ 35,437    
                     
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 61,710     $ 62,255     $ 61,111     $ 62,627     $ 63,208    
Noninterest income   4,737       4,399       3,848       4,209       3,562    
Net (gains) losses on equity securities   (432 )     209       (86 )     (557 )     273    
Operating revenue $ 66,015     $ 66,863     $ 64,873     $ 66,279     $ 67,043    
                     
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(6)   57.0 %     55.7 %     56.6 %     53.4 %     52.9 %  
                     
Net Interest Margin                    
Average interest-earning assets $ 9,206,038     $ 9,210,050     $ 9,323,291     $ 9,172,165     $ 9,089,431    
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)   61,710       62,255       61,111       62,627       63,208    
Net interest margin (GAAP)   2.67 %     2.72 %     2.64 %     2.71 %     2.76 %  
_________________________                     
(3)Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by average common equity.
(4)Net income available to common stockholders, excluding amortization of intangible assets, divided by average tangible common equity.
(5)Operating net income available to common stockholders, divided by average tangible common equity.
(6)Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue.
                     
  As of  
  Sept. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,  
    2024       2024       2024       2023       2023    
Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)  
Stockholders equity $ 1,239,496     $ 1,224,227     $ 1,216,609     $ 1,216,620     $ 1,188,154    
Less: preferred stock   (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )  
Common equity $ 1,128,569     $ 1,113,300     $ 1,105,682     $ 1,105,693     $ 1,077,227    
Less: intangible assets   (213,307 )     (213,604 )     (213,925 )     (214,246 )     (214,594 )  
Tangible common equity $ 915,262     $ 899,696     $ 891,757     $ 891,447     $ 862,633    
                     
Total assets $ 9,639,603     $ 9,723,731     $ 9,853,964     $ 9,855,603     $ 9,678,885    
Less: intangible assets   (213,307 )     (213,604 )     (213,925 )     (214,246 )     (214,594 )  
Tangible assets $ 9,426,296     $ 9,510,127     $ 9,640,039     $ 9,641,357     $ 9,464,291    
                     
Common shares outstanding   38,368,217       38,365,069       38,333,053       38,519,770       38,621,970    
                     
Common equity ratio (GAAP)   11.71 %     11.45 %     11.22 %     11.22 %     11.13 %  
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(7)   9.71       9.46       9.25       9.25       9.11    
                     
Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp):                    
Leverage ratio   11.10 %     10.97 %     10.73 %     10.86 %     10.86 %  
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio   11.07       10.90       10.70       10.62       10.64    
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio   12.42       12.25       12.03       11.95       11.98    
Risk-based total capital ratio   14.29       14.10       13.88       13.77       13.90    
                     
Regulatory capital ratios (Bank):                    
Leverage ratio   11.43 %     11.29 %     11.10 %     11.20 %     11.23 %  
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio   12.79       12.60       12.43       12.31       12.38    
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio   12.79       12.60       12.43       12.31       12.38    
Risk-based total capital ratio   13.77       13.58       13.41       13.28       13.43    
                     
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 29.41     $ 29.02     $ 28.84     $ 28.70     $ 27.89    
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(8)   23.85       23.45       23.26       23.14       22.34    
                     
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries):                    
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):                    
Charge-offs $ 3,559     $ 3,595     $ 3,185     $ 8,960     $ 2,487    
Recoveries   (53 )     (324 )     (23 )     -       (8 )  
Net loan charge-offs $ 3,506     $ 3,271     $ 3,162     $ 8,960     $ 2,479    
Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans receivable (annualized)   0.17 %     0.16 %     0.15 %     0.43 %     0.12 %  
                     
Asset Quality                    
Nonaccrual loans $ 51,300     $ 46,026     $ 47,438     $ 52,524     $ 56,059    
Other real estate owned   -       -       -       -       -    
Nonperforming assets $ 51,300     $ 46,026     $ 47,438     $ 52,524     $ 56,059    
                     
Allowance for credit losses - loans ("ACL") $ 82,494     $ 82,077     $ 82,869     $ 81,974     $ 88,230    
Loans receivable   8,111,976       8,157,903       8,297,957       8,345,145       8,181,109    
                     
Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable   0.63 %     0.56 %     0.57 %     0.63 %     0.69 %  
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets   0.53       0.47       0.48       0.53       0.58    
ACL as a % of loans receivable   1.02       1.01       1.00       0.98       1.08    
ACL as a % of nonaccrual loans   160.8       178.3       174.7       156.1       157.4    
 _________________________                     
(7)Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
(8)Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.
                     



CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.                            
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS                            
(dollars in thousands)                              
                                   
        For the Quarter Ended  
        September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
        Average         Average         Average      
Interest-earning assets:   Balance Interest Rate(7)   Balance Interest Rate(7)   Balance Interest Rate(7)
Investment securities(1) (2) $ 736,946   $ 6,157   3.32 %   $ 739,591   $ 6,102   3.32 %   $ 723,408   $ 5,566   3.05 %
Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale(2) (3) (4)         8,123,416     119,805   5.87       8,212,825     120,663   5.91       8,169,310     115,954   5.63  
Federal funds sold and interest-                            
bearing deposits with banks   304,009     4,056   5.31       212,811     2,841   5.37       158,155     2,110   5.29  
Restricted investment in bank stock   41,667     1,048   10.01       44,823     1,217   10.92       38,558     907   9.33  
Total interest-earning assets   9,206,038     131,066   5.66       9,210,050     130,823   5.71       9,089,431     124,537   5.44  
Allowance for credit losses   (83,355 )           (84,681 )           (89,966 )      
Noninterest-earning assets     620,170             620,484             626,160        
Total assets     $ 9,742,853           $ 9,745,853           $ 9,625,625        
                                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
Time deposits     $ 2,625,329     30,245   4.58     $ 2,587,706     28,898   4.49     $ 2,606,122     25,437   3.87  
Other interest-bearing deposits   3,747,427     33,540   3.56       3,721,167     33,188   3.59       3,723,561     30,606   3.26  
Total interest-bearing deposits   6,372,756     63,785   3.98       6,308,873     62,086   3.96       6,329,683     56,043   3.51  
                                   
Borrowings       717,586     4,239   2.35       787,256     5,150   2.63       651,112     3,950   2.41  
Subordinated debentures, net   79,735     1,312   6.55       79,609     1,311   6.62       79,230     1,312   6.57  
Finance lease       1,349     20   5.90       1,416     21   5.96       1,603     24   5.94  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,171,426     69,356   3.85       7,177,154     68,568   3.84       7,061,628     61,329   3.45  
                                   
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   1,259,912             1,256,251             1,275,325        
Other liabilities       76,791             91,827             86,025        
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   1,336,703             1,348,078             1,361,350        
Stockholders' equity     1,234,724             1,220,621             1,202,647        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,742,853           $ 9,745,853           $ 9,625,625        
                                   
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)     61,710             62,255             63,208      
Net interest spread(5)       1.82 %       1.87 %       1.99 %
                                   
Net interest margin(6)       2.67 %       2.72 %       2.76 %
                                   
Tax equivalent adjustment       (823 )           (816 )           (851 )    
Net interest income     $ 60,887           $ 61,439           $ 62,357      
_________________________                                   
(1)Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.
(2)Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using 21% federal tax rate.
(3)Includes loan fee income.
(4)Loans include nonaccrual loans.
(5)Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing.
liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(6)Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(7)Rates are annualized.
                                   

Primary Logo

