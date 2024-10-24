Aya Gold & Silver: Q3-2024 Results and Conference Call on November 14

MONTREAL, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) will release its Q3-2024 results on November 14, 2024 before market-open.

Management will host a conference call on the same day, Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 9 am EST to discuss the Corporation’s financial and operational results.

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ciro97w2

Instructions for obtaining conference call dial-in numbers:

All parties must register on the link below to participate in the conference call. Register by clicking https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4fff73d5067e4620844c9297c3747d85 and completing the online registration form. Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and PIN number for input at the time of the call.



The live webcast will be archived and will be available for replay. Presentation slides that will accompany the conference call will also be posted on Aya’s website.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which, subject to the announcement of September 12, 2024, is being developed by Mx2 Mining, a new spinout gold-growth company.

Aya’s management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com or contact:

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA

President & CEO

benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com Alex Ball

VP, Corporate Development & IR

alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com

Legal Disclaimer:

