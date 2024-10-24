Chris Autry Joins Arctiq as Vice President of Sales, USA Central

Key leadership addition highlights Arctiq’s focus on expanding growth across the Central and Southern regions

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctiq, a leading provider of professional IT solutions and managed services, today announced the appointment of Chris Autry as Vice President of Sales, USA Central. With a proven track record of over 25 years in IT, business consulting, and cybersecurity, Autry will spearhead Arctiq's strategic expansion into the Central and Southern Regions, driving growth and delivering tailored solutions for clients in these markets.

As Arctiq expands across North America, Autry will play a crucial role in building relationships with enterprise clients and establishing a strong operational presence in the Central and Southern Regions. His expertise in talent recruitment, client acquisition, and market penetration will drive the growth of Arctiq’s key offerings in cybersecurity, managed services, modern infrastructure, and Data/AI, delivering comprehensive solutions that enhance security, optimize operations, and drive innovation.

"Chris brings a strategic, results-driven approach to business leadership, and his deep understanding of both technology and client needs aligns perfectly with Arctiq's mission to architect intelligent solutions that enable the modern enterprise," said Chris McMillen, Chief Revenue Officer at Arctiq. "His experience building and leading high-performing teams, coupled with his ability to develop strong executive relationships, will be key as we expand our footprint in the Central and Southern markets."

Autry has a proven track record of launching and leading business units, driving substantial revenue growth and market expansion. His expertise lies in crafting customized solutions for large enterprises, particularly in cybersecurity, cloud technologies, and business transformation. By focusing on process optimization and team development, Autry has enhanced organizational performance and fostered cross-departmental collaboration.

"I'm excited to join Arctiq at such a pivotal time of growth," said Autry. "With a strong operational foundation in adjacent geographies and key client relationships in our emerging markets, there's tremendous potential to build on that success. I'm looking forward to working with Arctiq’s talented teams to enhance our capabilities, deliver impactful solutions, and strengthen long-term partnerships with clients in these regions."

About Arctiq

Arctiq is a leader in professional IT services and managed services across three core Centers of Excellence: Enterprise Security, Modern Infrastructure and Platform Engineering. Renowned for our ability to architect intelligence, we connect, protect, and transform organizations, empowering them to thrive in today's digital landscape. Arctiq builds on decades of industry expertise and a customer-centric ethos to deliver exceptional value to clients across diverse industries. www.arctiq.com

