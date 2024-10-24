Submit Release
Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

FAIR LAWN, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CLBK), the mid-tier holding company for Columbia Bank ("Columbia"), reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $9.1 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 reflected lower net interest income, mainly due to an increase in interest expense, and higher provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher non-interest income and lower income tax expense.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $9.6 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $29.5 million, or $0.29 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflected lower net interest income, mainly due to an increase in interest expense, and higher provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher non-interest income and lower income tax expense. Non-interest income for the 2023 period included a $10.8 million loss on securities transactions.

Mr. Thomas J. Kemly, President and Chief Executive Officer commented: “The third quarter earnings have been challenged by continuing pressure on funding costs. Our net interest margin, which has increased 9 basis points since the first quarter of 2024, and our expense management, we believe, will contribute to improved earnings on a go forward basis. The Company's balance sheet and capital remain strong. We successfully closed the merger and performed the system conversion of Freehold Bank into Columbia Bank in October 2024. This was the final step of our fourth completed merger over the last five years."

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023

Net income of $6.2 million was recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 32.3%, compared to $9.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in net income was primarily attributable to a $3.2 million decrease in net interest income, and a $1.7 million increase in provision for credit losses, partially offset by a $376,000 increase in non-interest income, and a $1.6 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income was $45.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $3.2 million, or 6.7%, from $48.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $20.7 million increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by a $17.5 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets coupled with an increase in average yields due to market interest rate increases that occurred throughout 2023, and adjustable rate securities and loans tied to various indexes that repriced higher in the 2024 period. The 50 basis point decrease in market rates in September 2024 did not significantly impact the 2024 period results. The increase in interest expense on deposits was driven by the 2023 rate increases and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with the continued intense competition for deposits in the market and the repricing of existing deposits into higher cost products. The increase in interest expense on borrowings was also impacted by an increase in the average balance of borrowings and the increase in interest rates for new borrowings. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income on loans, totaled $171,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $83,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The average yield on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased 53 basis points to 5.00%, as compared to 4.47% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as interest income was influenced by rising interest rates and the average balance of loans. The average yield on securities for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased 53 basis points to 2.90%, as compared to 2.37% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as new securities purchased during the 2024 period were at higher rates. The average yield on other interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased 81 basis points to 6.72%, as compared to 5.91% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, due to the rise in average balances and interest rates paid on cash balances and an increase in the dividend rate paid on Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Total interest expense was $70.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $20.7 million, or 41.6%, from $49.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 90 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, along with a 17 basis point increase in the average cost of borrowings, coupled with an increase in the average balance of borrowings. Interest expense on deposits increased $16.3 million, or 45.3%, and interest expense on borrowings increased $4.5 million, or 31.9%.

The Company's net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 decreased 22 basis points to 1.84%, when compared to 2.06% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets increased 53 basis points to 4.70% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 4.17% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 82 basis points to 3.52% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 2.70% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase in yields for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was due to the impact of market interest rate increases in 2023. The net interest margin decreased for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as the increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities outweighed the increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The Company's net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024 increased 9 basis points from 1.75% to 1.84%.

The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $4.1 million, an increase of $1.7 million, from $2.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase in provision for credit losses during the quarter was primarily attributable to net charge-offs totaling $2.7 million and an increase in the loan performance qualitative factors.

Non-interest income was $9.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $376,000, from $8.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of $347,000 in demand deposit account fees, mainly related to commercial account treasury services.

Non-interest expense was $42.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $76,000, from $42.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense of $1.0 million, partially offset by an increase in data processing fees of $666,000, and federal deposit insurance premiums of $317,000. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense was the result of workforce reduction and lower incentive compensation related to employee cost cutting strategies implemented during 2023 and 2024. Data processing and software expenses increased due to costs related to cybersecurity and technology enhancements, and federal deposit insurance premiums increased due to the 2024 quarter including an increase in a one-time special assessment charge.

Income tax expense was $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $1.6 million, as compared to income tax expense of $2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, mainly due to a decrease in pre-tax income. The Company's effective tax rate was 15.5% and 22.9% for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The effective tax rate for the 2024 quarter was primarily impacted by permanent income tax differences.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023

Net income of $9.6 million was recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $19.9 million, or 67.6%, compared to $29.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in net income was primarily attributable to a $29.0 million decrease in net interest income and a $7.9 million increase in provision for credit losses, partially offset by a $9.5 million increase in non-interest income and a $7.8 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income was $131.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $29.0 million, or 18.1%, from $160.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $79.4 million increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by a $50.4 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets coupled with an increase in average yields due to market interest rate increases that occurred throughout 2023, and adjustable rate securities and loans tied to various indexes that repriced higher in the 2024 period. The 50 basis point decrease in market rates in September 2024 did not significantly impact the 2024 period results. The increase in interest expense on deposits was driven by the 2023 rate increases and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with the continued intense competition for deposits in the market and the repricing of existing deposits into higher cost products. The increase in interest expense on borrowings was also impacted by an increase in the average balance of borrowings and the increase in interest rates for new borrowings. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income on loans, totaled $875,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $339,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The average yield on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased 55 basis points to 4.91%, as compared to 4.36% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as interest income was influenced by higher interest rates and loan growth. The average yield on securities for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased 40 basis points to 2.82%, as compared to 2.42% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as a number of adjustable rate securities tied to various indexes repriced higher during the nine months, and new securities purchased during the 2024 period were at higher yields. The average yield on other interest-earning assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased 90 basis points to 6.35%, as compared to 5.45% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, due to the rise in average balances and interest rates paid on cash balances and an increase in the dividend rate paid on Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Total interest expense was $206.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $79.4 million, 62.5%, from $126.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 134 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, along with a 25 basis point increase in the average cost of borrowings, and an increase in the average balance of borrowings. Interest expense on deposits increased $68.7 million, or 84.1%, and interest expense on borrowings increased $10.6 million, or 23.6%.

The Company's net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 decreased 47 basis points to 1.80%, when compared to 2.27% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets increased 55 basis points to 4.61% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 4.06% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 118 basis points to 3.47% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 2.29% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in yields for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was due to the impact of market interest rate increases between periods. The net interest margin decreased for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as the increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities outweighed the increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets.

The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $11.6 million, an increase of $7.9 million, from $3.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in provision for credit losses was primarily attributable to net charge-offs totaling $8.2 million and an increase in the loan performance qualitative factors.

Non-interest income was $25.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $9.5 million, from $16.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to a decrease in the loss on securities transactions of $9.6 million.

Non-interest expense was $134.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $321,000, from $134.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in federal deposit insurance premiums of $2.1 million, due to the 2024 period including an increase in a one-time special assessment charge. In addition, there was an increase in professional fees of $4.9 million, an increase in data processing and software expenses of $1.1 million, an increase in merger-related expense of $457,000, and an increase in other non-interest expense of $1.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense of $9.5 million. Professional fees included an increase in legal, regulatory and compliance-related costs while data processing and software expenses increased due to costs related to cybersecurity and technology enhancements. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense was the result of workforce reduction and lower incentive compensation related to employee cost cutting strategies implemented during 2023 and 2024.

Income tax expense was $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $7.8 million, as compared to income tax expense of $9.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, mainly due to a decrease in pre-tax income. The Company's effective tax rate was 11.8% and 23.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The effective tax rate for the 2024 period was also impacted by permanent income tax differences.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $40.9 million, or 0.4%, to $10.7 billion at September 30, 2024 as compared to $10.6 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets was primarily attributable to an increase in debt securities available for sale of $178.9 million, and an increase in other assets of $21.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $139.7 million, and a decrease in loans receivable, net, of $20.7 million.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $139.7 million, or 33.0%, to $283.5 million at September 30, 2024 from $423.2 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to purchases of securities of $283.5 million and repurchases of common stock under our stock repurchase program of $5.9 million, partially offset by proceeds from principal repayments on securities of $119.3 million, and repayments on loans receivable.

Debt securities available for sale increased $178.9 million, or 16.4%, to $1.3 billion at September 30, 2024 from $1.1 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase was attributable to the purchases of debt securities available for sale of $266.9 million, consisting primarily of U.S. government obligations and mortgage-backed securities, and a decrease in gross unrealized losses on securities of $34.3 million, partially offset by repayments on securities of $107.8 million, maturities of securities of $10.0 million, and the sale of one corporate debt security with a carrying value of $4.8 million, resulting in a loss of $1.3 million.

Loans receivable, net, decreased $20.7 million, or 0.3%, with a balance of $7.8 billion at both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. One-to-four family real estate loans, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, and home equity loans and advances decreased $55.6 million, $10.2 million, $64.3 million, and $5.6 million, respectively, partially offset by increases in construction loans of $67.3 million and commercial business loans of $53.4 million. The allowance for credit losses for loans increased $3.4 million to $58.5 million at September 30, 2024 from $55.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Other assets increased $21.3 million or 6.9%, to $329.7 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $308.4 million at December 31, 2023, primarily due to a $10.4 million increase in the Company's pension plan balance, as the return on plan assets outpaced the growth in the plan's obligations and a $12.6 million increase in the Company's collateral posting with certain of its derivative counterparties.

Total liabilities increased $2.1 million, or 0.02%, totaling $9.6 billion at both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in total deposits of $111.5 million, or 1.4%, partially offset by a decrease in borrowings of $108.1 million, or 7.1%. The increase in total deposits primarily consisted of an increase in certificates of deposit and interest-bearing demand deposits of $195.7 million, and $13.8 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, and savings and club accounts of $31.2 million, $16.3 million, and $50.5 million, respectively. The Bank has priced select certificates of deposit accounts very competitively to the market to attract new customers. The $108.1 million decrease in borrowings was primarily driven by a net decrease in short-term borrowings of $167.8 million and repayments of $175.5 million in maturing long-term borrowings, partially offset by an increase in long-term borrowings of $235.2 million.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $38.8 million, or 3.7%, to $1.1 billion at September 30, 2024 as compared to $1.0 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in total stockholders' equity was primarily attributable to net income of $9.6 million, a $5.5 million increase in stock based compensation and an increase of $27.7 million in other comprehensive income, which includes changes in unrealized losses on debt securities available for sale and unrealized gains on swap contracts, net of taxes, included in other comprehensive income. These increases were partially offset by the repurchase of 365,116 shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $5.9 million, or $16.14 per share, under our stock repurchase program. Repurchases have been paused in order to retain capital.

Asset Quality

The Company's non-performing loans at September 30, 2024 totaled $28.0 million, or 0.36% of total gross loans, as compared to $12.6 million, or 0.16% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The $15.4 million increase in non-performing loans was primarily attributable to an increase in non-performing one-to-four family real estate loans of $4.2 million, an increase in non-performing commercial real estate loans of $6.7 million, and an increase in non-performing commercial business loans of $4.5 million. One borrower with an outstanding $5.7 million commercial real estate loan and a related $3.5 million commercial business loan was placed on non-accrual status, representing approximately 60% of the increase in non-performing loans during the 2024 period. This borrower is a healthcare facility that was acquired by another healthcare provider in 2024. The acquiring entity has strong cash flow, has guaranteed the commercial business loan and has provided cash collateral. The Company has the first lien on the healthcare facility which has a 2024 appraised value of approximately $18.5 million along with additional collateral. One commercial real estate loan for $2.0 million secured by a medical condominium was transferred to other real estate owned in May 2024, and a related commercial business loan to the same borrower for $54,000 was charged-off during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The increase in non-performing one-to-four family real estate loans was due to an increase in the number of loans from 17 non-performing loans at December 31, 2023 to 27 loans at September 30, 2024. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets totaled 0.28% and 0.12% at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $2.7 million, as compared to $1.7 million in net charge-offs recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $8.2 million, as compared to $2.3 million in net charge-offs recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net charge-offs recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 included charge-offs related to 15 commercial business loans totaling $7.7 million. The majority of these loans have continued making monthly payments, and management expects additional recoveries from these borrowers on a go forward basis.

The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was $58.5 million, or 0.75% of total gross loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $55.1 million, or 0.70% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2023.

Additional Liquidity, Loan, and Deposit Information

The Company services a diverse retail and commercial deposit base through its 68 branches. With approximately 215,000 accounts, the average deposit account balance was approximately $37,000 at September 30, 2024.

Deposit balances are summarized as follows:

  At September 30, 2024   At June 30, 2024
  Balance   Weighted
Average
Rate		   Balance   Weighted
Average
Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
               
Non-interest-bearing demand $ 1,406,152       %   $ 1,405,441       %
Interest-bearing demand   1,980,298       2.41       1,904,483       2.37  
Money market accounts   1,239,204       2.92       1,246,663       3.17  
Savings and club deposits   649,858       0.79       673,031       0.83  
Certificates of deposit   2,682,547       4.45       2,551,929       4.34  
Total deposits $ 7,958,059       2.62 %   $ 7,781,547       2.56 %
                               

The Company continues to maintain strong liquidity and capital positions. The Company had no outstanding borrowings from the Federal Reserve Discount Window at September 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had immediate access to approximately $2.6 billion of funding, with additional unpledged loan collateral in excess of $1.8 billion.

At September 30, 2024, the Company's non-performing commercial real estate loans totaled $9.4 million, or 0.12%, of the total loans receivable loan portfolio balance.

The following table presents multifamily real estate, owner occupied commercial real estate, and the components of investor owned commercial real estate loans included in the real estate loan portfolio.

  At September 30, 2024
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Balance   % of Gross Loans   Weighted Average
Loan to Value Ratio		   Weighted
Average
Debt Service
Coverage
Multifamily Real Estate $ 1,399,000       17.8 %     61.0 %     1.62 x
                   
Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate $ 683,523       8.7 %     53.6 %     2.10 x
                   
Investor Owned Commercial Real Estate:                  
Retail / Shopping centers $ 484,121       6.2 %     51.7 %     1.59 x
Mixed Use   211,853       2.7       58.1       1.61  
Industrial / Warehouse   389,470       5.0       54.9       1.70  
Non-Medical Office   197,768       2.5       54.2       1.64  
Medical Office   126,947       1.6       57.9       1.50  
Single Purpose   94,497       1.2       54.5       3.23  
Other   124,580       1.6       52.0       1.67  
Total $ 1,629,236       20.7 %     54.3 %     1.72 x
                   
Total Multifamily and Commercial Real Estate Loans $ 3,711,759       47.2 %     56.7 %     1.75 x
                               

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had less than $1.0 million in loan exposure to office or rent stabilized multifamily loans in New York City.

About Columbia Financial, Inc.

The consolidated financial results include the accounts of Columbia Financial, Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary Columbia Bank (the "Bank") and the Bank's wholly-owned subsidiaries. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a Delaware corporation organized as Columbia Bank's mid-tier stock holding company. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a majority-owned subsidiary of Columbia Bank, MHC. Columbia Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey that operates 68 full-service banking offices and offers traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “projects,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; changes in interest rates, higher inflation and their impact on national and local economic conditions; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Treasury, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and other governmental entities; the impact of legal, judicial and regulatory proceedings or investigations, competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect a borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; the effect of acts of terrorism, war or pandemics,, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the value of securities in the Company’s portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and securities; legislative changes and changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s consolidated financial statements will become impaired; cyber-attacks, computer viruses and other technological risks that may breach the security of our systems and allow unauthorized access to confidential information; the inability of third party service providers to perform; demand for loans in the Company’s market area; the Company’s ability to attract and maintain deposits and effectively manage liquidity; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy, or its integration of acquired financial institutions and businesses, and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and those set forth in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. Specifically, the Company provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis and excludes material non-routine operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods presented. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity. These measures are commonly utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this press release. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

       
COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(In thousands)
       
  September 30,   December 31,
  2024
 		  2023
Assets (Unaudited)    
Cash and due from banks $ 283,391     $ 423,140  
Short-term investments   110       109  
Total cash and cash equivalents   283,501       423,249  
       
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value   1,272,464       1,093,557  
Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $367,559, and $357,177 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)   401,331       401,154  
Equity securities, at fair value   4,504       4,079  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   75,847       81,022  
       
Loans receivable   7,857,190       7,874,537  
Less: allowance for credit losses   58,495       55,096  
Loans receivable, net   7,798,695       7,819,441  
       
Accrued interest receivable   41,659       39,345  
Office properties and equipment, net   82,248       83,577  
Bank-owned life insurance   272,970       268,362  
Goodwill and intangible assets   121,569       123,350  
Other real estate owned   1,974        
Other assets   329,741       308,432  
Total assets $ 10,686,503     $ 10,645,568  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Liabilities:      
Deposits $ 7,958,059     $ 7,846,556  
Borrowings   1,420,640       1,528,695  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance   42,793       43,509  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   185,861       186,473  
Total liabilities   9,607,353       9,605,233  
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Total stockholders' equity   1,079,150       1,040,335  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,686,503     $ 10,645,568  
               


COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
       
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
Interest income: (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Loans receivable $ 97,863     $ 87,548     $ 286,064     $ 252,026  
Debt securities available for sale and equity securities   9,592       6,147       26,618       21,043  
Debt securities held to maturity   2,616       2,434       7,487       7,338  
Federal funds and interest-earning deposits   3,850       747       11,872       3,360  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends   1,966       1,529       5,759       3,661  
Total interest income   115,887       98,405       337,800       287,428  
Interest expense:              
Deposits   52,196       35,918       150,440       81,733  
Borrowings   18,416       13,965       55,805       45,158  
Total interest expense   70,612       49,883       206,245       126,891  
               
Net interest income   45,275       48,522       131,555       160,537  
               
Provision for credit losses   4,103       2,379       11,575       3,632  
               
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   41,172       46,143       119,980       156,905  
               
Non-interest income:              
Demand deposit account fees   1,695       1,348       4,698       3,815  
Bank-owned life insurance   1,669       2,014       5,253       5,670  
Title insurance fees   688       629       1,935       1,840  
Loan fees and service charges   951       969       3,290       3,366  
Loss on securities transactions               (1,256 )     (10,847 )
Change in fair value of equity securities   (27 )     (81 )     425       249  
Gain on sale of loans   459       397       825       1,060  
Other non-interest income   3,543       3,326       10,440       10,977  
Total non-interest income   8,978       8,602       25,610       16,130  
               
Non-interest expense:              
Compensation and employee benefits   27,738       28,765       82,910       92,383  
Occupancy   5,594       5,845       17,621       17,337  
Federal deposit insurance premiums   1,518       1,201       5,752       3,624  
Advertising   766       834       2,053       2,307  
Professional fees   2,454       2,490       11,597       6,741  
Data processing and software expenses   4,125       3,459       12,006       10,885  
Merger-related expenses   23       14       737       280  
Other non-interest expense, net   616       302       2,063       861  
Total non-interest expense   42,834       42,910       134,739       134,418  
               
Income before income tax expense   7,316       11,835       10,851       38,617  
               
Income tax expense   1,131       2,705       1,281       9,100  
               
Net income $ 6,185     $ 9,130     $ 9,570     $ 29,517  
               
Earnings per share-basic $ 0.06     $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.29  
Earnings per share-diluted $ 0.06     $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.29  
Weighted average shares outstanding-basic   101,623,160       101,968,294       101,673,619       102,993,215  
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted   101,832,048       102,097,491       101,813,253       103,257,616  
                               


COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances/Yields
   
  For the Three Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023
  Average
Balance		   Interest
and
Dividends		   Yield / Cost   Average
Balance		   Interest
and
Dividends		   Yield / Cost
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earnings assets:                      
Loans $ 7,791,131     $ 97,863       5.00 %   $ 7,763,368     $ 87,548       4.47 %
Securities   1,676,781       12,208       2.90 %     1,437,944       8,581       2.37 %
Other interest-earning assets   344,560       5,816       6.72 %     152,900       2,276       5.91 %
Total interest-earning assets   9,812,472       115,887       4.70 %     9,354,212       98,405       4.17 %
Non-interest-earning assets   870,155               844,884          
Total assets $ 10,682,627             $ 10,199,096          
                       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,970,444     $ 14,581       2.94 %   $ 2,054,464     $ 10,274       1.98 %
Money market accounts   1,250,676       8,256       2.63 %     1,049,277       7,763       2.94 %
Savings and club deposits   658,628       1,313       0.79 %     758,999       691       0.36 %
Certificates of deposit   2,589,190       28,046       4.31 %     2,296,573       17,190       2.97 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   6,468,938       52,196       3.21 %     6,159,313       35,918       2.31 %
FHLB advances   1,497,580       18,249       4.85 %     1,142,484       13,508       4.69 %
Notes payable               %     29,925       297       3.94 %
Junior subordinated debentures   7,028       164       9.28 %     7,315       160       8.68 %
Other borrowings   217       3       5.50 %                 %
Total borrowings   1,504,825       18,416       4.87 %     1,179,724       13,965       4.70 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,973,763     $ 70,612       3.52 %     7,339,037     $ 49,883       2.70 %
                       
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Non-interest-bearing deposits   1,411,622               1,498,726          
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   235,990               241,463          
Total liabilities   9,621,375               9,079,226          
Total stockholders' equity   1,061,252               1,119,870          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,682,627             $ 10,199,096          
                       
Net interest income     $ 45,275             $ 48,522      
Interest rate spread           1.18 %             1.47 %
Net interest-earning assets $ 1,838,709             $ 2,015,175          
Net interest margin           1.84 %             2.06 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   123.06 %             127.46 %        
                               


COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances/Yields
   
  For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023
  Average
Balance		   Interest
and
Dividends		   Yield / Cost   Average
Balance		   Interest
and
Dividends		   Yield / Cost
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earnings assets:                      
Loans $ 7,789,356     $ 286,064       4.91 %   $ 7,725,121     $ 252,026       4.36 %
Securities   1,618,319       34,105       2.82 %     1,569,999       28,381       2.42 %
Other interest-earning assets   370,749       17,631       6.35 %     172,151       7,021       5.45 %
Total interest-earning assets   9,778,424       337,800       4.61 %     9,467,271       287,428       4.06 %
Non-interest-earning assets   864,036               835,459          
Total assets $ 10,642,460             $ 10,302,730          
                       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,972,520     $ 41,673       2.82 %   $ 2,244,978     $ 25,465       1.52 %
Money market accounts   1,235,520       25,349       2.74 %     894,520       15,334       2.29 %
Savings and club deposits   673,930       3,920       0.78 %     819,804       1,384       0.23 %
Certificates of deposit   2,550,634       79,498       4.16 %     2,165,778       39,550       2.44 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   6,432,604       150,440       3.12 %     6,125,080       81,733       1.78 %
FHLB advances   1,507,045       55,316       4.90 %     1,254,637       43,806       4.67 %
Notes payable               %     30,148       895       3.97 %
Junior subordinated debentures   7,023       486       9.24 %     7,377       457       8.28 %
Other borrowings   73       3       5.49 %                 %
Total borrowings   1,514,141       55,805       4.92 %     1,292,162       45,158       4.67 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,946,745     $ 206,245       3.47 %     7,417,242     $ 126,891       2.29 %
                       
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Non-interest-bearing deposits   1,406,666               1,572,497          
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   243,848               225,629          
Total liabilities   9,597,259               9,215,368          
Total stockholders' equity   1,045,201               1,087,362          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,642,460             $ 10,302,730          
                       
Net interest income     $ 131,555             $ 160,537      
Interest rate spread           1.15 %             1.77 %
Net interest-earning assets $ 1,831,679             $ 2,050,029          
Net interest margin           1.80 %             2.27 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   123.05 %             127.64 %        
                               


COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Components of Net Interest Rate Spread and Margin
   
  Average Yields/Costs by Quarter
  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023
Yield on interest-earning assets:                  
Loans   5.00 %     4.93 %     4.79 %     4.66 %     4.47 %
Securities   2.90       2.89       2.65       2.58       2.37  
Other interest-earning assets   6.72       6.30       6.06       5.64       5.91  
Total interest-earning assets   4.70 %     4.64 %     4.50 %     4.39 %     4.17 %
                   
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3.21 %     3.14 %     3.02 %     2.76 %     2.31 %
Total borrowings   4.87       4.92       4.98       4.96       4.70  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3.52 %     3.49 %     3.38 %     3.18 %     2.70 %
                   
Interest rate spread   1.18 %     1.15 %     1.12 %     1.21 %     1.47 %
Net interest margin   1.84 %     1.81 %     1.75 %     1.85 %     2.06 %
                   
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   123.06 %     123.03 %     123.06 %     125.32 %     127.46 %
                                       


COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights
   
  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (1):                  
Return on average assets   0.23 %     0.17 %     (0.04 )%     0.25 %     0.36 %
Core return on average assets   0.23 %     0.20 %     0.02 %     0.38 %     0.36 %
Return on average equity   2.32 %     1.77 %     (0.45 )%     2.31 %     3.23 %
Core return on average equity   2.29 %     2.06 %     0.18 %     3.55 %     3.24 %
Core return on average tangible equity   2.58 %     2.34 %     0.20 %     3.99 %     3.64 %
Interest rate spread   1.18 %     1.15 %     1.12 %     1.21 %     1.47 %
Net interest margin   1.84 %     1.81 %     1.75 %     1.85 %     2.06 %
Non-interest income to average assets   0.33 %     0.35 %     0.28 %     0.42 %     0.33 %
Non-interest expense to average assets   1.60 %     1.74 %     1.74 %     1.80 %     1.67 %
Efficiency ratio   78.95 %     86.83 %     91.96 %     84.82 %     75.12 %
Core efficiency ratio   79.14 %     85.34 %     88.39 %     76.93 %     75.09 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   123.06 %     123.03 %     123.06 %     125.32 %     127.46 %
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans   0.14 %     0.03 %     0.26 %     0.01 %     0.09 %
                   
(1) Ratios are annualized when appropriate.
 


ASSET QUALITY DATA:  
  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
                   
Non-accrual loans $ 28,014     $ 25,281     $ 22,935     $ 12,618     $ 15,150  
90+ and still accruing                            
Non-performing loans   28,014       25,281       22,935       12,618       15,150  
Real estate owned   1,974       1,974                    
Total non-performing assets $ 29,988     $ 27,255     $ 22,935     $ 12,618     $ 15,150  
                   
Non-performing loans to total gross loans   0.36 %     0.33 %     0.30 %     0.16 %     0.19 %
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.28 %     0.25 %     0.22 %     0.12 %     0.15 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACL") $ 58,495     $ 57,062     $ 55,401     $ 55,096     $ 54,113  
ACL to total non-performing loans   208.81 %     225.71 %     241.56 %     436.65 %     357.18 %
ACL to gross loans   0.75 %     0.73 %     0.71 %     0.70 %     0.69 %
                                       


LOAN DATA:  
  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023
  (In thousands)
Real estate loans:          
One-to-four family $ 2,737,190     $ 2,764,177     $ 2,778,932     $ 2,792,833     $ 2,791,939  
Multifamily   1,399,000       1,409,316       1,429,369       1,409,187       1,417,233  
Commercial real estate   2,312,759       2,316,252       2,318,178       2,377,077       2,374,488  
Construction   510,439       462,880       437,566       443,094       390,940  
Commercial business loans   586,447       554,768       538,260       533,041       546,750  
Consumer loans:                  
Home equity loans and advances   261,041       260,427       260,786       266,632       267,016  
Other consumer loans   2,877       2,689       2,601       2,801       2,586  
Total gross loans   7,809,753       7,770,509       7,765,692       7,824,665       7,790,952  
Purchased credit deteriorated loans   11,795       12,150       14,945       15,089       15,228  
Net deferred loan costs, fees and purchased premiums and discounts   35,642       36,352       34,992       34,783       34,360  
Allowance for credit losses   (58,495 )     (57,062 )     (55,401 )     (55,096 )     (54,113 )
Loans receivable, net $ 7,798,695     $ 7,761,949     $ 7,760,228     $ 7,819,441     $ 7,786,427  
                                       


CAPITAL RATIOS:      
  September 30,   December 31,
  2024 (1)   2023
Company:      
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)   14.37 %     14.08 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   13.59 %     13.32 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   13.50 %     13.23 %
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)   10.16 %     10.04 %
       
Columbia Bank:      
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)   14.44 %     14.02 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   13.61 %     13.22 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   13.61 %     13.22 %
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)   9.62 %     9.48 %
       
Freehold Bank:      
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)   25.98 %     22.49 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   25.41 %     21.81 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   25.41 %     21.81 %
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)   16.63 %     15.27 %
       
(1) Estimated ratios at September 30, 2024
       


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
       
Book and Tangible Book Value per Share
  September 30,   December 31,
  2024   2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
   
Total stockholders' equity $ 1,079,150     $ 1,040,335  
Less: goodwill   (110,715 )     (110,715 )
Less: core deposit intangible   (9,496 )     (11,155 )
Total tangible stockholders' equity $ 958,939     $ 918,465  
       
Shares outstanding   104,725,436       104,918,905  
       
Book value per share $ 10.30     $ 9.92  
Tangible book value per share $ 9.16     $ 8.75  
               


Reconciliation of Core Net Income              
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2024   2023
 		  2024
 		  2023
  (In thousands)
               
Net income $ 6,185     $ 9,130     $ 9,570     $ 29,517  
Add: loss on securities transactions, net of tax               1,130       9,249  
Less/add: FDIC special assessment, net of tax   (107 )           385        
Add: severance expense from reduction in workforce, net of tax               67       1,390  
Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax   19       11       691       241  
Add: litigation expenses, net of tax                     262  
Core net income $ 6,097     $ 9,141     $ 11,843     $ 40,659  
                               


Return on Average Assets              
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
               
Net income $ 6,185     $ 9,130     $ 9,570     $ 29,517  
               
Average assets $ 10,682,627     $ 10,199,096     $ 10,642,460     $ 10,302,730  
               
Return on average assets   0.23 %     0.36 %     0.12 %     0.38 %
               
Core net income $ 6,097     $ 9,141     $ 11,843     $ 40,659  
               
Core return on average assets   0.23 %     0.36 %     0.15 %     0.53 %
                               


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
               
Return on Average Equity              
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
               
Total average stockholders' equity $ 1,061,252     $ 1,119,870     $ 1,045,201     $ 1,087,362  
Add: loss on securities transactions, net of tax               1,130       9,249  
Less/add: FDIC special assessment, net of tax   (107 )           385        
Add: severance expense from reduction in workforce, net of tax               67       1,390  
Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax   19       11       691       241  
Add: litigation expenses, net of tax                     262  
Core average stockholders' equity $ 1,061,164     $ 1,119,881     $ 1,047,474     $ 1,098,504  
               
Return on average equity   2.32 %     3.23 %     1.22 %     3.63 %
               
Core return on core average equity   2.29 %     3.24 %     1.51 %     4.95 %
                               


Return on Average Tangible Equity        
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
               
Total average stockholders' equity $ 1,061,252     $ 1,119,870     $ 1,045,201     $ 1,087,362  
Less: average goodwill   (110,715 )     (110,715 )     (110,715 )     (110,715 )
Less: average core deposit intangible   (9,842 )     (12,109 )     (10,391 )     (12,989 )
Total average tangible stockholders' equity $ 940,695     $ 997,046     $ 924,095     $ 963,658  
               
Core return on average tangible equity   2.58 %     3.64 %     1.71 %     5.64 %
                               


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
               
Efficiency Ratios              
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
               
Net interest income $ 45,275     $ 48,522     $ 131,555     $ 160,537  
Non-interest income   8,978       8,602       25,610       16,130  
Total income $ 54,253     $ 57,124     $ 157,165     $ 176,667  
               
Non-interest expense $ 42,834     $ 42,910     $ 134,739     $ 134,418  
               
Efficiency ratio   78.95 %     75.12 %     85.73 %     76.09 %
               
Non-interest income $ 8,978     $ 8,602     $ 25,610     $ 16,130  
Add: loss on securities transactions               1,256       10,847  
Core non-interest income $ 8,978     $ 8,602     $ 26,866     $ 26,977  
               
Non-interest expense $ 42,834     $ 42,910     $ 134,739     $ 134,418  
Add/less: FDIC special assessment, net   126             (439 )      
Less: severance expense from reduction in workforce               (74 )     (1,605 )
Less: merger-related expenses   (23 )     (14 )     (737 )     (280 )
Less: litigation expenses                     (317 )
Core non-interest expense $ 42,937     $ 42,896     $ 133,489     $ 132,216  
               
Core efficiency ratio   79.14 %     75.09 %     84.26 %     70.51 %
                               

Columbia Financial, Inc.
Investor Relations Department
(833) 550-0717


