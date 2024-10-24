Ottawa Community Housing Awards Development Contract of 32 Townhomes to HEIN Construction

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Ottawa, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Community Housing (OCH) is pleased to announce that HEIN has been awarded the construction contract for 32 townhomes at Mosaïq Ottawa.

HEIN, a renowned full-service construction and general contracting firm, brings proven expertise and a strong history of delivering top-quality projects, including other OCH affordable housing developments.

The 32 townhomes fronting Booth Street are part of the second phase of Mosaïq Ottawa which will provide a total of 273 affordable homes once complete. The townhomes will offer 2, 3 and 4-bedroom options, supporting OCH’s commitment to providing affordable housing for singles, couples and families. The affordable homes will be managed by Ottawa Community Housing’s affordable housing branch, ARRIV Properties.

Designed with sustainability in mind, the second phase of Mosaïq Ottawa will utilize a geothermal well system to provide renewable and energy-efficient heating and cooling. The integration of Passive House principles and geothermal technology ensures that these homes are environmentally friendly, contributing to long-term energy savings and ongoing affordability.

“Ottawa Community Housing is pleased to continue our partnership with HEIN through this new contract to build 32 affordable townhomes that will specifically address the growing need for more affordable family homes. Once complete, the Mosaïq Ottawa development will allow us to offer a range of affordable housing options to meet diverse household needs. Our continued partnership with HEIN aligns with our shared commitment to building high-quality, sustainable homes that will remain affordable for generations to come, ensuring long-term benefits for the people of Ottawa.”



— Stéphane Giguère, CEO, Ottawa Community Housing



“This partnership between HEIN and Ottawa Community Housing reflects our shared commitment to delivering sustainable, high-quality affordable housing. At HEIN, we are dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of construction, with a strong focus on safety, attention to detail, and timely project delivery. The additional development of the Mosaïq Ottawa townhomes provides us with another opportunity to uphold these values and contribute to the well-being of the community.”

— Steve Donley, Vice President & Project Manager, HEIN

-30-

About Ottawa Community Housing

Ottawa Community Housing offers approximately 15,000 homes to about 33,000 tenants, including seniors, families, individuals, and people with disabilities. These homes are located in various communities throughout the City of Ottawa and house a diverse population with different languages, cultures, and ethnicities. OCH is Ottawa’s primary community housing provider, managing two-thirds of the city’s housing portfolio and ranking as the second largest in Ontario. It operates at an arms-length of the City of Ottawa. In 2024, OCH earned recognition for the seventh consecutive year as one of the National Capital Region’s Top Employers.

www.och-lco.ca | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

About ARRIV Properties

ARRIV Properties represents a new concept to fill the Ottawa affordable rental market gap. ARRIV Properties is a new banner for OCH’s affordable housing rentals. It offers homes at average or below-average market prices, setting the standard for modern living and lifestyle at an affordable price. It is an exciting milestone because it signals another offering in the housing continuum by providing apartments and townhomes at affordable prices for low- to moderate-income households.

www.arriv.ca | X | Facebook | Instagram

QUICK FACTS

Mosaïq Ottawa at 820 Gladstone encompasses 2.7 acres of prime urban space in Ottawa’s Centretown that will provide a total of 413 affordable featuring studios, 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom units once fully developed.

Mosaïq Ottawa’s first phase was completed in 2021 at 811 Gladstone Ave and offers 140 homes.

Mosaïq Ottawa’s second phase is ongoing with the construction of an additional 273 homes underway.

Ottawa Community Housing is the largest community and affordable housing provider in Ottawa, managing two-thirds of the City’s social housing portfolio and providing about 15,000 homes to about 33,000 tenants.

All homes in this development are affordable, which is defined by CMHC as housing that costs less than 30% of a household’s pre-tax income

30% of the units will be at 80% of Median Market Rent (MMR) and 70% of the units will be at Average Market Rent (AMR).

Mosaïq Ottawa is more than a housing development; it’s a sustainable and inclusive community that aims to make quality housing accessible to a wide range of residents in Ottawa.

Attachment

Esther Njuguna Ottawa Community Housing 3439614035 Esther_Njuguna@och.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.