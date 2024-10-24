PeopleOne Health Secures up to $32.3 Million Series B Funding Led by GV (Google Ventures) to Expand Access to Affordable, High-Quality Primary Care

New funding will support strategic expansion of PeopleOne Health, improving access to preventive care and treatment to keep people healthier throughout communities in the U.S.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeopleOne Health , a pioneer in value-based primary care, today announced the close of up to $32.3 million Series B funding, led by GV ( Google Ventures ) , with participation from other notable investors including healthcare entrepreneur Glen Tullman . This new capital will fuel the company’s mission to improve primary care through an innovative health benefit focused on delivering the best in care and significant savings by keeping people healthier.



As Americans face rising healthcare costs and limited access to quality healthcare, PeopleOne Health is taking action. PeopleOne Health focuses on keeping people healthier through preventive care, which reduces the need for costly procedures, surgeries, medications, and future chronic condition care. Fully covered by employers, employees enjoy personalized care from a dedicated team of top-tier healthcare professionals with no copays, deductibles, or coinsurance, ensuring they receive the best possible care without the financial burden. This benefit also delivers a powerful recruiting and retention advantage for employers, while helping them save up to 30% on their healthcare costs.

The backing from investors like GV will not only accelerate PeopleOne Health’s growth, but also reinforce its ability to scale operations, invest in talent and technology, and continue innovating its care model. The funding will be used for business development, expanded client services, and support for the company's growth in new and current markets.

“The capital, confidence in our model, and, most importantly, support from our investors, mark a major step forward in our mission to transform primary care for Americans,” said Jordan Taradash , co-founder and CEO of PeopleOne Health. “We’re committed to keeping people healthier, and the trust and credibility our investors provide will expedite this journey. Our approach is simple: our doctors see about half the typical patient volume, which allows us to attract top-tier teams who focus on truly caring for patients and delivering quality preventive care. With unlimited access to doctors and one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the industry, this is what healthcare should look like.”

“Despite the advancements in healthcare over recent decades, both patients and providers continue to face significant challenges,” said Cathy Friedman , executive venture partner at GV. “PeopleOne Health is transforming the landscape by offering accessible, affordable, and high-quality preventive care that improves outcomes and enhances the healthcare experience. It’s a forward-thinking model that has the potential to reshape how we deliver and receive care.”

The PeopleOne Health founding team is comprised of seasoned entrepreneurs and healthcare executives with a proven track record. Formed through the strategic merger of three innovative companies—a digital health platform that helped over 100 million people achieve their wellness goals, a population health management company specializing in behavior change, and a primary care organization pioneering a prevention-focused model—PeopleOne Health is poised to transform healthcare. Key accomplishments of the founding team include: scaling an urgent care network from eight to 350 clinics with a successful exit; creating centers of excellence for Fortune 500 companies; co-founding eBay's first acquisition; and building an industry-leading digital health platform. The team brings deep expertise in primary care, population health management, benefits, and health plans and is ready to disrupt the industry by delivering world-class care that improves patient outcomes and drives significant cost savings for both employers and members.

Conveniently located near where employees live and work, PeopleOne Health currently operates nine primary care centers. Patients have access to a wide range of healthcare professionals, including primary care physicians, diagnostic experts, mental health providers, nutritionists, physical therapists, pharmacists, and social workers. With a strong presence in Pennsylvania and an impressive customer satisfaction rating (90+ NPS compared to the industry average of 35), PeopleOne Health is rapidly expanding to other states, including Florida—where healthcare access is a critical issue in many areas. The company recently opened its first Florida health center in Palatka, formed a strategic partnership with regional healthcare leader RosenCare, and is now supporting local employers such as Putnam County Government and Orange County Public Schools .

Discover how PeopleOne Health is transforming primary care with a value-based approach— explore our innovative solutions today. To learn more about our mission to redefine healthcare, read our recent blog .

About PeopleOne Health

PeopleOne Health provides world-class healthcare that seamlessly blends treatment and prevention, leading to significant savings for employers and employees by keeping people healthier. This is the next generation of value-based primary care. Employers save up to 30% on healthcare costs and enhance employee recruiting and retention. Employees get access to an award-winning health benefit at no cost, including a team of top-tier doctors and healthcare professionals. Leading employers and thousands of members trust PeopleOne Health and rate their customer satisfaction an excellent 90+ NPS (exceeding the healthcare industry average of 35). Discover more at peopleonehealth.com .

Media Contact:

Caroline Statile

Scratch Marketing + Media for PeopleOne Health

P1h@scratchmm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.