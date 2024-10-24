Submit Release
Vital Farms to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 7, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 29, 2024, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, before market open.

Vital Farms will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results. To participate on the call and receive dial in information, please register here: Vital Farms Q3 2024 Conference Call

The live conference call webcast can also be accessed on the Vital Farms Investor Relations website at https://investors.vitalfarms.com under “Events” on November 7, 2024. This webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

ABOUT VITAL FARMS:

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 350 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/.

CONTACT: 

Media: 
Rob Discher 
Rob.Discher@vitalfarms.com 

Investors: 
Anthony Bucalo 
Anthony.Bucalo@vitalfarms.com 


