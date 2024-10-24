Concurrent Technologies Corporation Welcomes Retired Rear Admiral CJ Jaynes to Board of Directors

CTC selected as awardee on OUSD PRISM MATOC

Johnstown, PA, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has elected Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral CJ Jaynes as its newest member during a meeting held on October 23, 2024.

Rear Admiral Jaynes has 25 years of acquisition experience, leading over 15,000 personnel and managing a $55 billion portfolio, including high-profile programs including the Presidential Helicopter and Nuclear Command and Control aircraft. As an active member of the Naval Aviation Enterprise (NAE) Board of Directors, she oversaw readiness, sustainment, and pilot training for 4,000 aircraft and tens of thousands of personnel. Jaynes’s corporate experience includes serving as Executive Technical Advisor at Raytheon Technologies, providing strategic guidance and innovative solutions. A recognized leader in change management and a STEM advocate, Jaynes has lectured at institutions like Darden Business School and Defense Acquisition University. She holds advanced degrees in mathematics, business, and systems engineering, and was honored with the 2017 Indiana University of Pennsylvania Distinguished Alumni award and the 2013 Women Worth Watching award by Diversity Inc Magazine.

“We are honored to welcome Rear Admiral CJ Jaynes to the CTC Board of Directors,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “Her extensive leadership experience, in both the military and the corporate sector, combined with her strategic expertise in program management, will bring invaluable insight to our organization. We look forward to the perspectives she will contribute as we continue to advance innovative solutions for our clients and strengthen our impact in the defense and technology sectors.”

The board also recognized member Dale M. Mosier for his years of service. He will be rotating off the board after meeting term limits. During his tenure, Mr. Mosier held the roles of Board Vice Chair and Chair of the Compensation Committee. Current board member Gary C. Slack became the new Board Vice Chair. The other CTC Board of Directors members are: The Honorable Jeffrey K. Harris, Board Chair; Dawn R. Eilenberger; Retired U.S. Army Major General Camille M. Nichols; Daniel T. Perkins; Sean P. Roche; Edward J. Sheehan, Jr.; Linda R. Thomson; and Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Joseph Yakovac.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

