First Merchants Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings per Share

MUNCIE, Ind., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME)

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $48.7 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $0.84, compared to $55.9 million and $0.94 in the third quarter of 2023, and $39.5 million and $0.68 in the second quarter of 2024.   Excluding the loss from repositioning of the available for sale securities portfolio, adjusted net income was $55.6 million or $0.95 per share for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Strong capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.25% and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio of 8.76%.
  • Net interest margin was 3.23% compared to 3.16% on a linked quarter basis.
  • Total loans grew $15.5 million, or 0.5% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and $385.1 million, or 3.1% during the last twelve months.
  • Total deposits grew by $83.7 million, or 2.3% annualized, on a linked quarter basis after normalizing for $287.7 million of deposits reclassified to held for sale.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 35 basis points compared to 36 basis points on a linked quarter basis.
  • The efficiency ratio totaled 53.76% for the quarter.
  • Announced sale of five Illinois branches and certain loans and deposits to Old Second National Bank on August 27, 2024.

“We are pleased with our third quarter results and the focused momentum that we are building,” said Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer. "The pending sale of five non-core Illinois branches, restructure of the securities portfolio, and successful completion of four major technology initiatives provides us with the opportunity to reprioritize our core markets and introduce innovative customer acquisition strategies.”

Third Quarter Financial Results:

First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation”) has reported third quarter 2024 net income available to common stockholders of $48.7 million compared to $55.9 million during the same period in 2023. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $0.84 compared to the third quarter of 2023 result of $0.94. Excluding the $9.1 million pre-tax loss from repositioning of the available for sale securities portfolio, adjusted net income was $55.6 million, or $0.95 diluted earnings per common share for the third quarter of 2024.

During the quarter, the Corporation signed a definitive agreement to sell five Illinois branches along with certain loans and deposits, representing an exit from suburban Chicago markets. Loans of $9.2 million, deposits of $287.7 million and fixed assets of $3.4 million have been moved to held for sale categories as of September 30, 2024. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Total assets equaled $18.3 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $12.7 billion. During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $385.1 million, or 3.1%. On a linked quarter basis, loans grew $15.5 million, or 0.5%, with growth primarily in commercial & industrial loans.

Investments totaling $3.7 billion decreased $51.6 million, or 1.4%, during the last twelve months and decreased $90.9 million, or 9.7% annualized, on a linked quarter basis. The decline during the quarter was due to $158.9 million in sales of available for sale securities with a weighted average tax-equivalent yield of 2.85%, partially offset by an increase in the securities portfolio valuation.

Total deposits were $14.4 billion as of quarter-end and decreased by $281.5 million, or 1.9%, over the past twelve months. The decline was primarily due to $287.7 million of deposits being reclassified to held for sale. Excluding this impact, deposits increased by $6.2 million. On a linked quarter basis, deposits grew organically by $83.7 million or 2.3%. The loan to deposit ratio increased to 88.0% at period end from 86.8% in the prior quarter, primarily due to the reclassification of deposits to held for sale as previously described.

The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $187.8 million as of quarter-end, or 1.48% of total loans, a decrease of $1.7 million from prior quarter. Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries totaled $6.7 million and provision for loans of $5.0 million was recorded during the quarter. Reserves for unfunded commitments totaled $19.5 million and remained unchanged from the prior quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets were 35 basis points for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of one basis point compared to 36 basis points in the prior quarter.

Net interest income totaled $131.1 million for the quarter, an increase of $2.5 million, or 2.0%, compared to prior quarter and a decrease of $2.3 million, or 1.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. Fully-tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.23%, an increase of 7 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024, and a decrease of 6 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest margin compared to the second quarter was due to higher earning asset yields.

Non-interest income totaled $24.9 million for the quarter, a decrease of $6.5 million, or 20.6%, compared to the second quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $3.0 million, or 6.7% from the third quarter of 2023. The decrease from second quarter of 2024 was driven by realized losses on sales of available for sale securities associated with the repositioning of the bond portfolio, partially offset by increases in gains on sales of mortgage loans and earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance.

Non-interest expense totaled $94.6 million for the quarter, an increase of $3.2 million from the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of $0.8 million from the third quarter of 2023. The increase from the linked quarter was from higher salaries and employee benefits primarily driven by higher incentives.

The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 13.18%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.25%, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 8.76%. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong liquidity and capital positions.

CONFERENCE CALL

First Merchants Corporation will conduct a third quarter earnings conference call and web cast at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

To access via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code: (https://register.vevent.com/register/BI34430e309ed545808c7c8195f36e86b6)

To view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6grv3upw) during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until October 24, 2025.

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements about First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity (including the ability to grow and maintain core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits), credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.

 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars In Thousands) September 30,
    2024       2023  
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 84,719     $ 125,173  
Interest-bearing deposits   359,126       348,639  
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $245,000   3,662,145       3,713,724  
Loans held for sale   40,652       30,972  
Loans   12,646,808       12,271,422  
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans   (187,828 )     (205,782 )
Net loans   12,458,980       12,065,640  
Premises and equipment   129,582       132,441  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   41,716       41,797  
Interest receivable   92,055       90,011  
Goodwill and other intangibles   733,601       741,283  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   304,613       306,106  
Other real estate owned   5,247       6,480  
Tax asset, deferred and receivable   86,732       135,521  
Other assets   348,384       340,476  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,347,552     $ 18,078,263  
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 2,334,197     $ 2,554,984  
Interest-bearing   12,030,903       12,091,592  
Total Deposits   14,365,100       14,646,576  
Borrowings:      
Federal funds purchased   30,000        
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   124,894       152,537  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   832,629       713,384  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   93,562       158,665  
Total Borrowings   1,081,085       1,024,586  
Deposits and other liabilities held for sale   288,476        
Interest payable   18,089       16,473  
Other liabilities   292,429       297,984  
Total Liabilities   16,045,179       15,985,619  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:      
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares      
Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares   125       125  
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:      
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares      
Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares   25,000       25,000  
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:      
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares      
Issued and outstanding - 58,117,115 and 59,398,022 shares   7,265       7,425  
Additional paid-in capital   1,192,683       1,234,402  
Retained earnings   1,229,125       1,132,962  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (151,825 )     (307,270 )
Total Stockholders' Equity   2,302,373       2,092,644  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,347,552     $ 18,078,263  
               
               


       
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) September 30,   September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
INTEREST INCOME              
Loans receivable:              
Taxable $ 206,680     $ 191,705     $ 606,116     $ 550,314  
Tax-exempt   8,622       8,288       25,242       23,757  
Investment securities:              
Taxable   9,263       8,590       27,062       26,563  
Tax-exempt   13,509       13,947       40,733       44,296  
Deposits with financial institutions   2,154       5,884       11,642       9,685  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   855       719       2,569       2,281  
Total Interest Income   241,083       229,133       713,364       656,896  
INTEREST EXPENSE              
Deposits   98,856       85,551       296,292       209,437  
Federal funds purchased   329             455       1,420  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   700       797       2,377       2,624  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   8,544       6,896       21,715       20,775  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   1,544       2,506       5,781       7,303  
Total Interest Expense   109,973       95,750       326,620       241,559  
NET INTEREST INCOME   131,110       133,383       386,744       415,337  
Provision for credit losses   5,000       2,000       31,500       2,000  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   126,110       131,383       355,244       413,337  
NONINTEREST INCOME              
Service charges on deposit accounts   8,361       7,975       24,482       23,147  
Fiduciary and wealth management fees   8,525       7,394       25,550       22,653  
Card payment fees   5,121       4,716       14,360       14,425  
Net gains and fees on sales of loans   6,764       5,517       15,159       11,548  
Derivative hedge fees   736       516       1,488       2,336  
Other customer fees   344       384       1,231       1,643  
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance   2,755       1,761       6,276       5,145  
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities   (9,114 )     (1,650 )     (9,165 )     (4,613 )
Other income   1,374       1,229       3,457       2,874  
Total Noninterest Income   24,866       27,842       82,838       79,158  
NONINTEREST EXPENSES              
Salaries and employee benefits   55,223       55,566       165,730       167,778  
Net occupancy   6,994       6,837       21,052       20,770  
Equipment   6,949       5,698       19,774       18,005  
Marketing   1,836       2,369       4,807       4,780  
Outside data processing fees   7,150       6,573       21,111       19,290  
Printing and office supplies   378       333       1,085       1,150  
Intangible asset amortization   1,772       2,182       5,500       6,561  
FDIC assessments   3,720       2,981       11,285       7,117  
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses   942       677       1,849       1,575  
Professional and other outside services   3,035       3,833       10,809       12,191  
Other expenses   6,630       6,805       19,975       20,950  
Total Noninterest Expenses   94,629       93,854       282,977       280,167  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX   56,347       65,371       155,105       212,328  
Income tax expense   7,160       9,005       18,052       31,021  
NET INCOME   49,187       56,366       137,053       181,307  
Preferred stock dividends   468       468       1,406       1,406  
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 48,719     $ 55,898     $ 135,647     $ 179,901  
Per Share Data:              
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.84     $ 0.95     $ 2.32     $ 3.04  
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.84     $ 0.94     $ 2.31     $ 3.03  
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.35     $ 0.34     $ 1.04     $ 1.00  
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)   58,289       59,503       58,629       59,465  
                               
                               


 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 6,709     $ 20,365     $ 48,606     $ 22,495  
               
AVERAGE BALANCES:              
Total Assets $ 18,360,580     $ 18,152,239     $ 18,374,370     $ 18,115,504  
Total Loans   12,680,166       12,287,632       12,592,907       12,264,787  
Total Earning Assets   16,990,358       16,947,669       17,042,540       16,913,965  
Total Deposits   14,702,454       14,735,592       14,826,056       14,627,448  
Total Stockholders' Equity   2,251,547       2,154,232       2,232,419       2,126,005  
               
FINANCIAL RATIOS:              
Return on Average Assets   1.07 %     1.24 %     0.99 %     1.33 %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity   8.66       10.38       8.10       11.28  
Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity   13.39       16.54       12.64       18.10  
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets   92.54       93.36       92.75       93.37  
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans   1.48       1.67       1.48       1.67  
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)   0.21       0.66       0.51       0.24  
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets   12.26       11.87       12.15       11.74  
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets   5.82       5.55       5.72       5.32  
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets   2.59       2.26       2.56       1.90  
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets   3.23       3.29       3.16       3.42  
Efficiency Ratio   53.76       53.91       55.54       52.60  
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 26.64     $ 22.43     $ 26.64     $ 22.43  
                               
                               


 
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
(Dollars In Thousands) September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2024       2024       2024       2023       2023  
Nonaccrual Loans $ 59,088     $ 61,906     $ 62,478     $ 53,580     $ 53,102  
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions   5,247       4,824       4,886       4,831       6,480  
Nonperforming Assets (NPA)   64,335       66,730       67,364       58,411       59,582  
90+ Days Delinquent   14,105       1,686       2,838       172       89  
NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 78,440     $ 68,416     $ 70,202     $ 58,583     $ 59,671  
                   
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans $ 187,828     $ 189,537     $ 204,681     $ 204,934     $ 205,782  
Quarterly Net Charge-offs   6,709       39,644       2,253       3,148       20,365  
NPAs / Actual Assets %   0.35 %     0.36 %     0.37 %     0.32 %     0.33 %
NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets %   0.43 %     0.37 %     0.38 %     0.32 %     0.33 %
NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO %   0.51 %     0.53 %     0.54 %     0.47 %     0.48 %
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%)   1.48 %     1.50 %     1.64 %     1.64 %     1.67 %
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)   0.21 %     1.26 %     0.07 %     0.10 %     0.66 %
                                       
                                       


 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars In Thousands) September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2024       2024       2024       2023       2023  
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 84,719     $ 105,372     $ 100,514     $ 112,649     $ 125,173  
Interest-bearing deposits   359,126       168,528       410,497       436,080       348,639  
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses   3,662,145       3,753,088       3,783,574       3,811,364       3,713,724  
Loans held for sale   40,652       32,292       15,118       18,934       30,972  
Loans   12,646,808       12,639,650       12,465,582       12,486,027       12,271,422  
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans   (187,828 )     (189,537 )     (204,681 )     (204,934 )     (205,782 )
Net loans   12,458,980       12,450,113       12,260,901       12,281,093       12,065,640  
Premises and equipment   129,582       133,245       132,706       133,896       132,441  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   41,716       41,738       41,758       41,769       41,797  
Interest receivable   92,055       97,546       92,550       97,664       90,011  
Goodwill and other intangibles   733,601       735,373       737,144       739,101       741,283  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   304,613       306,379       306,028       306,301       306,106  
Other real estate owned   5,247       4,824       4,886       4,831       6,480  
Tax asset, deferred and receivable   86,732       107,080       101,121       99,883       135,521  
Other assets   348,384       367,845       331,006       322,322       340,476  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,347,552     $ 18,303,423     $ 18,317,803     $ 18,405,887     $ 18,078,263  
LIABILITIES                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 2,334,197     $ 2,303,313     $ 2,338,364     $ 2,500,062     $ 2,554,984  
Interest-bearing   12,030,903       12,265,757       12,546,220       12,321,391       12,091,592  
Total Deposits   14,365,100       14,569,070       14,884,584       14,821,453       14,646,576  
Borrowings:                  
Federal funds purchased   30,000       147,229                    
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   124,894       100,451       130,264       157,280       152,537  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   832,629       832,703       612,778       712,852       713,384  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   93,562       93,589       118,612       158,644       158,665  
Total Borrowings   1,081,085       1,173,972       861,654       1,028,776       1,024,586  
Deposits and other liabilities held for sale   288,476                          
Interest payable   18,089       18,554       19,262       18,912       16,473  
Other liabilities   292,429       329,302       327,500       289,033       297,984  
Total Liabilities   16,045,179       16,090,898       16,093,000       16,158,174       15,985,619  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:                  
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares                  
Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares   125       125       125       125       125  
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:                  
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares                  
Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares   25,000       25,000       25,000       25,000       25,000  
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:                  
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares                  
Issued and outstanding   7,265       7,256       7,321       7,428       7,425  
Additional paid-in capital   1,192,683       1,191,193       1,208,447       1,236,506       1,234,402  
Retained earnings   1,229,125       1,200,930       1,181,939       1,154,624       1,132,962  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (151,825 )     (211,979 )     (198,029 )     (175,970 )     (307,270 )
Total Stockholders' Equity   2,302,373       2,212,525       2,224,803       2,247,713       2,092,644  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,347,552     $ 18,303,423     $ 18,317,803     $ 18,405,887     $ 18,078,263  
                   
                   


 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2024       2024       2024       2023       2023  
INTEREST INCOME                  
Loans receivable:                  
Taxable $ 206,680     $ 201,413     $ 198,023     $ 197,523     $ 191,705  
Tax-exempt   8,622       8,430       8,190       8,197       8,288  
Investment securities:                  
Taxable   9,263       9,051       8,748       8,644       8,590  
Tax-exempt   13,509       13,613       13,611       13,821       13,947  
Deposits with financial institutions   2,154       2,995       6,493       8,034       5,884  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   855       879       835       771       719  
Total Interest Income   241,083       236,381       235,900       236,990       229,133  
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Deposits   98,856       99,151       98,285       96,655       85,551  
Federal funds purchased   329       126             1        
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   700       645       1,032       827       797  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   8,544       6,398       6,773       6,431       6,896  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   1,544       1,490       2,747       3,013       2,506  
Total Interest Expense   109,973       107,810       108,837       106,927       95,750  
NET INTEREST INCOME   131,110       128,571       127,063       130,063       133,383  
Provision for credit losses   5,000       24,500       2,000       1,500       2,000  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   126,110       104,071       125,063       128,563       131,383  
NONINTEREST INCOME                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   8,361       8,214       7,907       7,690       7,975  
Fiduciary and wealth management fees   8,525       8,825       8,200       8,187       7,394  
Card payment fees   5,121       4,739       4,500       4,437       4,716  
Net gains and fees on sales of loans   6,764       5,141       3,254       4,111       5,517  
Derivative hedge fees   736       489       263       1,049       516  
Other customer fees   344       460       427       237       384  
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance   2,755       1,929       1,592       3,202       1,761  
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities   (9,114 )     (49 )     (2 )     (2,317 )     (1,650 )
Other income (loss)   1,374       1,586       497       (152 )     1,229  
Total Noninterest Income   24,866       31,334       26,638       26,444       27,842  
NONINTEREST EXPENSES                  
Salaries and employee benefits   55,223       52,214       58,293       60,967       55,566  
Net occupancy   6,994       6,746       7,312       9,089       6,837  
Equipment   6,949       6,599       6,226       6,108       5,698  
Marketing   1,836       1,773       1,198       2,647       2,369  
Outside data processing fees   7,150       7,072       6,889       5,875       6,573  
Printing and office supplies   378       354       353       402       333  
Intangible asset amortization   1,772       1,771       1,957       2,182       2,182  
FDIC assessments   3,720       3,278       4,287       7,557       2,981  
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses   942       373       534       1,743       677  
Professional and other outside services   3,035       3,822       3,952       3,981       3,833  
Other expenses   6,630       7,411       5,934       7,552       6,805  
Total Noninterest Expenses   94,629       91,413       96,935       108,103       93,854  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX   56,347       43,992       54,766       46,904       65,371  
Income tax expense   7,160       4,067       6,825       4,425       9,005  
NET INCOME   49,187       39,925       47,941       42,479       56,366  
Preferred stock dividends   468       469       469       469       468  
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 48,719     $ 39,456     $ 47,472     $ 42,010     $ 55,898  
Per Share Data:                  
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.84     $ 0.68     $ 0.80     $ 0.71     $ 0.95  
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.84     $ 0.68     $ 0.80     $ 0.71     $ 0.94  
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.35     $ 0.35     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34  
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)   58,289       58,328       59,273       59,556       59,503  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                  
Return on Average Assets   1.07 %     0.87 %     1.04 %     0.92 %     1.24 %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity   8.66       7.16       8.47       7.89       10.38  
Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity   13.39       11.29       13.21       12.75       16.54  
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets   92.54       92.81       92.91       93.62       93.36  
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans   1.48       1.50       1.64       1.64       1.67  
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)   0.21       1.26       0.07       0.10       0.66  
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets   12.26       12.02       12.17       11.58       11.87  
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets   5.82       5.69       5.65       5.64       5.55  
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets   2.59       2.53       2.55       2.48       2.26  
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets   3.23       3.16       3.10       3.16       3.29  
Efficiency Ratio   53.76       53.84       59.21       63.26       53.91  
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 26.64     $ 25.10     $ 25.07     $ 25.06     $ 22.43  
                                       
                                       


 
LOANS
(Dollars In Thousands) September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2024       2024       2024       2023       2023  
Commercial and industrial loans $ 4,041,217     $ 3,949,817     $ 3,722,365     $ 3,670,948     $ 3,490,953  
Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers   238,743       239,926       234,431       263,414       233,838  
Real estate loans:                  
Construction   814,704       823,267       941,726       957,545       1,022,261  
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied   2,251,351       2,323,533       2,368,360       2,400,839       2,360,596  
Commercial real estate, owner occupied   1,152,751       1,174,195       1,137,894       1,162,083       1,153,707  
Residential   2,366,943       2,370,905       2,316,490       2,288,921       2,257,385  
Home equity   641,188       631,104       618,258       617,571       609,352  
Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures   158,480       162,089       161,459       168,388       176,523  
Public finance and other commercial loans   981,431       964,814       964,599       956,318       966,807  
Loans   12,646,808       12,639,650       12,465,582       12,486,027       12,271,422  
Allowance for credit losses - loans   (187,828 )     (189,537 )     (204,681 )     (204,934 )     (205,782 )
NET LOANS $ 12,458,980     $ 12,450,113     $ 12,260,901     $ 12,281,093     $ 12,065,640  
                                       
                                       


 
DEPOSITS
(Dollars In Thousands) September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2024     2024     2024     2023     2023
Demand deposits $ 7,678,510   $ 7,757,679   $ 7,771,976   $ 7,965,862   $ 7,952,040
Savings deposits   4,302,236     4,339,161     4,679,593     4,516,433     4,572,162
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more   1,277,833     1,415,131     1,451,443     1,408,985     1,280,607
Other certificates and time deposits   802,949     889,949     901,280     849,906     761,196
Brokered certificates of deposits1   303,572     167,150     80,292     80,267     80,571
TOTAL DEPOSITS2 $ 14,365,100   $ 14,569,070   $ 14,884,584   $ 14,821,453   $ 14,646,576

1 - Total brokered deposits of $838.3 million, which includes brokered CD's of $303.6 million at September 30, 2024.
2 - Total deposits at September 30, 2024 excludes $287.7 million of deposits reclassified to Deposits and other liabilities held for sale related to the pending Illinois branch sale.

 
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Dollars in Thousands)                      
  For the Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
  Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate		   Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate
ASSETS                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 252,113   $ 2,154   3.42 %   $ 502,967   $ 5,884   4.68 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   41,730     855   8.20       41,826     719   6.88  
Investment Securities: (1)                      
Taxable   1,789,526     9,263   2.07       1,817,219     8,590   1.89  
Tax-exempt (2)   2,226,823     17,100   3.07       2,298,025     17,655   3.07  
Total Investment Securities   4,016,349     26,363   2.63       4,115,244     26,245   2.55  
Loans held for sale   31,991     483   6.04       24,227     386   6.37  
Loans: (3)                      
Commercial   8,699,733     164,922   7.58       8,456,527     153,993   7.28  
Real estate mortgage   2,183,095     24,333   4.46       2,079,067     21,618   4.16  
Installment   832,222     16,942   8.14       827,318     15,708   7.59  
Tax-exempt (2)   933,125     10,914   4.68       900,493     10,491   4.66  
Total Loans   12,680,166     217,594   6.86       12,287,632     202,196   6.58  
Total Earning Assets   16,990,358     246,966   5.82 %     16,947,669     235,044   5.55 %
Total Non-Earning Assets   1,370,222             1,204,570        
TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,360,580           $ 18,152,239        
LIABILITIES                      
Interest-Bearing Deposits:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,455,298   $ 40,450   2.97 %   $ 5,425,829   $ 37,780   2.79 %
Money market deposits   2,974,188     25,950   3.49       2,923,798     23,607   3.23  
Savings deposits   1,425,047     4,208   1.18       1,641,338     3,844   0.94  
Certificates and other time deposits   2,499,655     28,248   4.52       2,106,910     20,320   3.86  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   12,354,188     98,856   3.20       12,097,875     85,551   2.83  
Borrowings   1,071,440     11,117   4.15       1,032,180     10,199   3.95  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   13,425,628     109,973   3.28       13,130,055     95,750   2.92  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   2,348,266             2,637,717        
Other liabilities   335,139             230,235        
Total Liabilities   16,109,033             15,998,007        
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   2,251,547             2,154,232        
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,360,580     109,973       $ 18,152,239     95,750    
Net Interest Income (FTE)     $ 136,993           $ 139,294    
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)         2.54 %           2.63 %
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE):                      
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets         5.82 %           5.55 %
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets         2.59 %           2.26 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)         3.23 %           3.29 %
                       
(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2024 and 2023. These totals equal $5,883 and $5,911 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
 


 
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Dollars in Thousands)                      
  For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
  Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate		   Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate
ASSETS                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 383,007   $ 11,642   4.05 %   $ 340,887   $ 9,685   3.79 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   41,748     2,569   8.20       41,160     2,281   7.39  
Investment Securities: (1)                      
Taxable   1,787,119     27,062   2.02       1,872,267     26,563   1.89  
Tax-exempt (2)   2,237,759     51,561   3.07       2,394,864     56,071   3.12  
Total Investment Securities   4,024,878     78,623   2.60       4,267,131     82,634   2.58  
Loans held for sale   27,735     1,242   5.97       22,398     1,046   6.23  
Loans: (3)                      
Commercial   8,659,088     484,979   7.47       8,515,148     444,422   6.96  
Real estate mortgage   2,159,738     70,489   4.35       2,008,852     60,354   4.01  
Installment   825,060     49,406   7.98       833,133     44,492   7.12  
Tax-exempt (2)   921,286     31,952   4.62       885,256     30,072   4.53  
Total Loans   12,592,907     638,068   6.76       12,264,787     580,386   6.31  
Total Earning Assets   17,042,540     730,902   5.72 %     16,913,965     674,986   5.32 %
Total Non-Earning Assets   1,331,830             1,201,539        
TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,374,370           $ 18,115,504        
LIABILITIES                      
Interest-Bearing deposits:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,487,106   $ 120,935   2.94 %   $ 5,412,482   $ 97,016   2.39 %
Money market deposits   3,018,526     80,563   3.56       2,812,891     55,868   2.65  
Savings deposits   1,497,620     11,485   1.02       1,730,110     10,693   0.82  
Certificates and other time deposits   2,447,684     83,309   4.54       1,821,408     45,860   3.36  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   12,450,936     296,292   3.17       11,776,891     209,437   2.37  
Borrowings   990,022     30,328   4.08       1,144,368     32,122   3.74  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   13,440,958     326,620   3.24       12,921,259     241,559   2.49  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   2,375,120             2,850,557        
Other liabilities   325,873             217,683        
Total Liabilities   16,141,951             15,989,499        
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   2,232,419             2,126,005        
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,374,370     326,620       $ 18,115,504     241,559    
Net Interest Income (FTE)     $ 404,282           $ 433,427    
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)         2.48 %           2.83 %
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE):                      
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets         5.72 %           5.32 %
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets         2.56 %           1.90 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)         3.16 %           3.42 %
                       
(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2024 and 2023. These totals equal $17,538 and $18,090 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.                      
(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
 


 
ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - NON-GAAP
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2024       2024       2024       2023       2023       2024       2023  
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP $ 48,719     $ 39,456     $ 47,472     $ 42,010     $ 55,898     $ 135,647     $ 179,901  
Adjustments:                          
PPP loan income                     (7 )     (8 )           (42 )
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities   9,114       49       2       2,317       1,650       9,165       4,613  
Non-core expenses1,2               3,481       12,682             3,481        
Tax on adjustments   (2,220 )     (12 )     (848 )     (3,652 )     (403 )     (3,081 )     (1,121 )
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP $ 55,613     $ 39,493     $ 50,107     $ 53,350     $ 57,137     $ 145,212     $ 183,351  
                           
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)   58,289       58,328       59,273       59,556       59,503       58,629       59,465  
                           
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP $ 0.84     $ 0.68     $ 0.80     $ 0.71     $ 0.94     $ 2.31     $ 3.03  
Adjustments:                          
PPP loan income                                        
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities   0.15                   0.04       0.03       0.16       0.07  
Non-core expenses1,2               0.06       0.21             0.06        
Tax on adjustments   (0.04 )           (0.01 )     (0.06 )     (0.01 )     (0.05 )     (0.02 )
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP $ 0.95     $ 0.68     $ 0.85     $ 0.90     $ 0.96     $ 2.48     $ 3.08  

1 - Non-core expenses in 4Q23 included $6.3 million from early retirement and severance costs, $4.3 million from the FDIC special assessment, and $2.1 million from a lease termination.
2 - Non-core expenses in 1Q24 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment.

 
NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), ADJUSTED
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)                
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2024       2024       2024       2023       2023       2024       2023  
Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 131,110     $ 128,571     $ 127,063     $ 130,063     $ 133,383     $ 386,744     $ 415,337  
Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Adjustment   5,883       5,859       5,795       5,853       5,911       17,538       18,090  
Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 136,993     $ 134,430     $ 132,858     $ 135,916     $ 139,294     $ 404,282     $ 433,427  
                           
Average Earning Assets (GAAP) $ 16,990,358     $ 17,013,984     $ 17,123,851     $ 17,222,714     $ 16,947,669     $ 17,042,540     $ 16,913,965  
Net Interest Margin (GAAP)   3.09 %     3.02 %     2.97 %     3.02 %     3.15 %     3.03 %     3.27 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)   3.23 %     3.16 %     3.10 %     3.16 %     3.29 %     3.16 %     3.42 %
                                                       
                                                       


 
RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY - NON-GAAP
(Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2024       2024       2024       2023       2023       2024       2023  
Total Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 2,251,547     $ 2,203,361     $ 2,242,139     $ 2,130,993     $ 2,154,232     $ 2,232,419     $ 2,126,005  
Less: Average Preferred Stock   (25,125 )     (25,125 )     (25,125 )     (25,125 )     (25,125 )     (25,125 )     (25,125 )
Less: Average Intangible Assets, Net of Tax   (729,581 )     (730,980 )     (732,432 )     (734,007 )     (735,787 )     (730,993 )     (737,476 )
Average Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (Non-GAAP) $ 1,496,841     $ 1,447,256     $ 1,484,582     $ 1,371,861     $ 1,393,320     $ 1,476,301     $ 1,363,404  
                           
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP) $ 48,719     $ 39,456     $ 47,472     $ 42,010     $ 55,898     $ 135,647     $ 179,901  
Plus: Intangible Asset Amortization, Net of Tax   1,399       1,399       1,546       1,724       1,724       4,345       5,182  
Tangible Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 50,118     $ 40,855     $ 49,018     $ 43,734     $ 57,622     $ 139,992     $ 185,083  
                           
Return on Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)   13.39 %     11.29 %     13.21 %     12.75 %     16.54 %     12.64 %     18.10 %
                                                       
                                                       

For more information, contact:
Nicole M. Weaver, Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration
765-521-7619
http://www.firstmerchants.com

SOURCE: First Merchants Corporation, Muncie, Indiana


Primary Logo

