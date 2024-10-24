Submit Release
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 of $6.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $90.1 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 included a goodwill impairment of $95.3 million, as previously disclosed. Excluding this item, net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased $496,000 from adjusted net income of $5.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on November 20, 2024, to stockholders of record as of November 6, 2024.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I’m pleased to report that this quarter saw our net interest margin reach its inflection point and begin to ascend. Despite four basis points of quarterly compression, each successive month of the quarter reflected an increase in our net interest margin. The recent fed funds rate reduction of 50 basis points has already begun translating into a cost of funds benefit in October. Additional fed funds rate cuts, which the market is anticipating, will be a positive catalyst for our liability-sensitive balance sheet.”

Mr. Montanaro continued, “Regarding asset quality, our loan portfolio remains strong. Minimal exposure to New York City rent-regulated multifamily and office real estate, coupled with our robust commercial real estate ACL coverage ratios and peer-leading charge-off ratios, leaves us well-positioned in the current environment.”

Balance Sheet

  • Total assets were $7.77 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $88.9 million, or 1.2%, from June 30, 2024.
  • Investment securities totaled $1.20 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $5.5 million, or 0.5%, from June 30, 2024.
  • Loans receivable totaled $5.78 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $51.5 million, or 0.9%, from June 30, 2024, primarily reflecting growth in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and construction loans.
  • Deposits were $5.47 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $312.4 million, or 6.1%, from June 30, 2024. This increase was largely the result of a reallocation from Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances into brokered certificates of deposits, due to the relatively more favorable economics of brokered deposits compared to advances.
  • Borrowings were $1.48 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $229.9 million, or 13.4%, from June 30, 2024, primarily reflecting a decrease in FHLB borrowings offset by an increase in brokered certificates of deposits, as noted above.
  • At September 30, 2024, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Discount Window of $2.06 billion, an increase of $240.0 million from June 30, 2024, and represents 26.5% of total assets.

Earnings

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

  • Net interest margin contracted four basis points to 1.80% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The decrease for the quarter was driven by increases in the cost and average balances of interest-bearing deposits and a decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets, partially offset by decreases in the average balances of interest-bearing borrowings and higher yields on interest-earning assets.
  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, net interest income decreased $830,000 to $32.4 million from $33.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $649,000 and $612,000, and loan prepayment penalty income of $52,000 and $366,000.

Non-Interest Income

  • Non-interest income decreased $1.2 million to income of $4.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from $5.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Included in non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was a non-recurring contract renewal bonus of $750,000 and $1.1 million in non-recurring payments on two life insurance policies, partially offset by a $392,000 non-recurring exchange charge related to the December 2023 Bank Owned Life Insurance (“BOLI”) restructure. No such non-recurring items were recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
  • Income from BOLI decreased $642,000 to $2.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 from $3.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, primarily driven by the non-recurring items recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as disclosed above.

Non-Interest Expense

  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, non-interest expense decreased $96.8 million, or 76.5%, to $29.8 million from $126.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, driven by a non-cash goodwill impairment recognized in the prior comparative period. Excluding the goodwill impairment, adjusted non-interest expense increased $605,000 from $29.2 million, primarily driven by increases in salary and benefits expense and other expense.
  • Salary and benefits expense increased $232,000 primarily driven by annual merit increases and higher payroll taxes, partially offset by a non-recurring decrease in stock-based compensation.
  • Other expense increased $344,000 primarily driven by an increase of $243,000 in the provision for credit losses on off balance sheet commitments.

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense totaled $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to an income tax benefit of $917,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase in income tax expense was primarily due to higher pre-tax income in the current quarter, coupled with a partial reversal of the deferred tax liability associated with the previously recorded goodwill impairment in the prior quarter.

Asset Quality

  • The balance of non-performing assets remained steady at $39.9 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, and $39.9 million, or 0.52% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, respectively.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $124,000, or 0.01% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $3.5 million, or 0.25% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $108,000, compared to $3.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The provision for credit loss expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was primarily driven by loan growth.
  • The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $44.9 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at September 30, 2024 and remained unchanged from June 30, 2024.

Capital

  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, book value per share decreased $0.06, or 0.5%, to $11.64 while tangible book value per share decreased $0.05, or 0.5%, to $9.85.
  • At September 30, 2024, total stockholders’ equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $76.0 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $11.0 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $8.2 million were not reflected in total stockholders’ equity.
  • At September 30, 2024, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.31% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Kearny Financial Corp.’s Q1 2025 Investor Presentation, a copy of which is available through the Investor Relations link located at the bottom of the page of our website at www.kearnybank.com and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

For further information contact:
Keith Suchodolski, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, or
Sean Byrnes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500

 
Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis
 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		Variance
or Change 		Variance
or Change Pct.
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 155,574   $ 63,864   $ 91,710   143.6 %
Securities available for sale   1,070,811     1,072,833     (2,022 ) -0.2 %
Securities held to maturity   132,256     135,742     (3,486 ) -2.6 %
Loans held-for-sale   8,866     6,036     2,830   46.9 %
Loans receivable   5,784,246     5,732,787     51,459   0.9 %
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (44,923 )   (44,939 )   (16 ) —%
Net loans receivable   5,739,323     5,687,848     51,475   0.9 %
Premises and equipment   45,189     44,940     249   0.6 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   57,706     80,300     (22,594 ) -28.1 %
Accrued interest receivable   29,467     29,521     (54 ) -0.2 %
Goodwill   113,525     113,525       %
Core deposit intangible   1,805     1,931     (126 ) -6.5 %
Bank owned life insurance   300,186     297,874     2,312   0.8 %
Deferred income taxes, net   50,131     50,339     (208 ) -0.4 %
Other assets   67,540     98,708     (31,168 ) -31.6 %
Total assets $ 7,772,379   $ 7,683,461   $ 88,918   1.2 %
         
Liabilities        
Deposits:        
Non-interest-bearing $ 592,099   $ 598,366   $ (6,267 ) -1.0 %
Interest-bearing   4,878,413     4,559,757     318,656   7.0 %
Total deposits   5,470,512     5,158,123     312,389   6.1 %
Borrowings   1,479,888     1,709,789     (229,901 ) -13.4 %
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   17,824     17,409     415   2.4 %
Other liabilities   52,618     44,569     8,049   18.1 %
Total liabilities   7,020,842     6,929,890     90,952   1.3 %
         
Stockholders' Equity        
Common stock   646     644     2   0.3 %
Paid-in capital   493,523     493,680     (157 ) %
Retained earnings   342,522     343,326     (804 ) -0.2 %
Unearned ESOP shares   (20,430 )   (20,916 )   486   2.3 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (64,724 )   (63,163 )   (1,561 ) -2.5 %
Total stockholders' equity   751,537     753,571     (2,034 ) -0.3 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,772,379   $ 7,683,461   $ 88,918   1.2 %
         
Consolidated capital ratios        
Equity to assets   9.67 %   9.81 %   -0.14 %  
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)   8.31 %   8.43 %   -0.12 %  
         
Share data        
Outstanding shares   64,580     64,434     146   0.2 %
Book value per share $ 11.64   $ 11.70   $ (0.06 ) -0.5 %
Tangible book value per share (2) $ 9.85   $ 9.90   $ (0.05 ) -0.5 %
                     
_________________________
(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
 


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
 Three Months Ended Variance
or Change
 Variance
or Change Pct.
September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024
Interest income        
Loans $ 66,331   $ 65,819   $ 512   0.8 %
Taxable investment securities   14,384     14,802     (418 ) -2.8 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   71     80     (9 ) -11.3%
Other interest-earning assets   2,466     2,289     177   7.7 %
Total interest income   83,252     82,990     262   0.3 %
         
Interest expense        
Deposits   35,018     32,187     2,831   8.8 %
Borrowings   15,788     17,527     (1,739 ) -9.9 %
Total interest expense   50,806     49,714     1,092   2.2 %
Net interest income   32,446     33,276     (830 ) -2.5 %
Provision for credit losses   108     3,527     (3,419 ) -96.9 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   32,338     29,749     2,589   8.7 %
         
Non-interest income        
Fees and service charges   635     580     55   9.5 %
Gain on sale of loans   200     111     89   80.2 %
Income from bank owned life insurance   2,567     3,209     (642 ) -20.0 %
Electronic banking fees and charges   391     1,130     (739 ) -65.4 %
Other income   833     776     57   7.3 %
Total non-interest income   4,626     5,806     (1,180 ) -20.3 %
         
Non-interest expense        
Salaries and employee benefits   17,498     17,266     232   1.3 %
Net occupancy expense of premises   2,798     2,738     60   2.2 %
Equipment and systems   3,860     3,785     75   2.0 %
Advertising and marketing   342     480     (138 ) -28.8 %
Federal deposit insurance premium   1,563     1,532     31   2.0 %
Directors' compensation   361     360     1   0.3 %
Goodwill impairment       97,370     (97,370 ) -100.0 %
Other expense   3,364     3,020     344   11.4 %
Total non-interest expense   29,786     126,551     (96,765 ) -76.5 %
Income (loss) before income taxes   7,178     (90,996 )   98,174   107.9 %
Income taxes   1,086     (917 )   2,003   -218.4 %
Net income (loss) $ 6,092   $ (90,079 ) $ 96,171   106.8 %
         
Net income (loss) per common share (EPS)        
Basic $ 0.10   $ (1.45 ) $ 1.55    
Diluted $ 0.10   $ (1.45 ) $ 1.55    
         
Dividends declared        
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $    
Cash dividends declared $ 6,896   $ 6,903   $ (7 )  
Dividend payout ratio   113.2 %   -7.7 %   120.9 %  
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding        
Basic   62,389     62,254     135    
Diluted   62,420     62,254     166    
                     


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars in Thousands)
 Three Months Ended Variance
or Change
 Variance
or Change Pct.
September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024
Assets        
Interest-earning assets:        
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,761,593   $ 5,743,008   $ 18,585   0.3 %
Taxable investment securities   1,314,945     1,343,541     (28,596 ) -2.1 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   12,244     13,737     (1,493 ) -10.9 %
Other interest-earning assets   131,981     128,257     3,724   2.9 %
Total interest-earning assets   7,220,763     7,228,543     (7,780 ) -0.1 %
Non-interest-earning assets   467,670     466,537     1,133   0.2 %
Total assets $ 7,688,433   $ 7,695,080   $ (6,647 ) -0.1 %
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Interest-bearing liabilities:        
Deposits:        
Interest-bearing demand $ 2,282,608   $ 2,310,521   $ (27,913 ) -1.2 %
Savings   668,240     631,622     36,618   5.8 %
Certificates of deposit   1,755,589     1,613,798     141,791   8.8 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,706,437     4,555,941     150,496   3.3 %
Borrowings:        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,325,583     1,507,192     (181,609 ) -12.0 %
Other borrowings   237,011     228,461     8,550   3.7 %
Total borrowings   1,562,594     1,735,653     (173,059 ) -10.0 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   6,269,031     6,291,594     (22,563 ) -0.4 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:        
Non-interest-bearing deposits   599,095     589,438     9,657   1.6 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   69,629     62,978     6,651   10.6 %
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   668,724     652,416     16,308   2.5 %
Total liabilities   6,937,755     6,944,010     (6,255 ) -0.1 %
Stockholders' equity   750,678     751,070     (392 ) -0.1 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,688,433   $ 7,695,080   $ (6,647 ) -0.1 %
         
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   115.18 %   114.89 %   0.29 % 0.3 %
 


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended Variance
or Change
  September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024
Average yield on interest-earning assets:      
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.61 % 4.58 % 0.03 %
Taxable investment securities 4.38 % 4.41 % -0.03 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.32 % 2.32 % %
Other interest-earning assets 7.47 % 7.14 % 0.33 %
Total interest-earning assets 4.61 % 4.59 % 0.02 %
       
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:      
Deposits:      
Interest-bearing demand 3.13 % 3.06 % 0.07 %
Savings 1.05 % 0.63 % 0.42 %
Certificates of deposit 3.51 % 3.35 % 0.16 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 2.98 % 2.83 % 0.15 %
Borrowings:      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.82 % 3.86 % -0.04 %
Other borrowings 5.28 % 5.24 % 0.04 %
Total borrowings 4.04 % 4.04 % %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.24 % 3.16 % 0.08 %
       
Interest rate spread (2) 1.37 % 1.43 % -0.06 %
Net interest margin (3) 1.80 % 1.84 % -0.04 %
       
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.24 % 0.30 % -0.06 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.55 % 6.58 % -5.03 %
       
Efficiency ratio (4) 80.35 % 323.81 % -243.46 %
       
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.32 % -4.68 % 5.00 %
Return on average equity (annualized) 3.25 % -47.97 % 51.22 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 3.89 % 3.33 % 0.56 %
 
_________________________
(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
 


 
Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis
 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2023
  (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 155,574   $ 63,864   $ 71,027   $ 73,860   $ 57,219  
Securities available for sale   1,070,811     1,072,833     1,098,655     1,144,175     1,215,633  
Securities held to maturity   132,256     135,742     139,643     141,959     143,730  
Loans held-for-sale   8,866     6,036     4,117     14,030     3,934  
Loans receivable   5,784,246     5,732,787     5,758,336     5,745,629     5,736,049  
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (44,923 )   (44,939 )   (44,930 )   (44,867 )   (46,872 )
Net loans receivable   5,739,323     5,687,848     5,713,406     5,700,762     5,689,177  
Premises and equipment   45,189     44,940     45,053     45,928     46,868  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   57,706     80,300     81,347     83,372     81,509  
Accrued interest receivable   29,467     29,521     31,065     30,258     29,766  
Goodwill   113,525     113,525     210,895     210,895     210,895  
Core deposit intangible   1,805     1,931     2,057     2,189     2,323  
Bank owned life insurance   300,186     297,874     296,493     256,064     294,491  
Deferred income taxes, net   50,131     50,339     47,225     46,116     56,500  
Other real estate owned               11,982     12,956  
Other assets   67,540     98,708     100,989     136,242     129,865  
Total assets $ 7,772,379   $ 7,683,461   $ 7,841,972   $ 7,897,832   $ 7,974,866  
           
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $ 592,099   $ 598,366   $ 586,089   $ 584,130   $ 595,141  
Interest-bearing   4,878,413     4,559,757     4,622,961     4,735,500     4,839,027  
Total deposits   5,470,512     5,158,123     5,209,050     5,319,630     5,434,168  
Borrowings   1,479,888     1,709,789     1,722,178     1,667,055     1,626,933  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   17,824     17,409     17,387     16,742     16,907  
Other liabilities   52,618     44,569     44,279     46,427     47,324  
Total liabilities   7,020,842     6,929,890     6,992,894     7,049,854     7,125,332  
           
Stockholders' Equity          
Common stock   646     644     644     645     652  
Paid-in capital   493,523     493,680     493,187     493,297     497,269  
Retained earnings   342,522     343,326     440,308     439,755     460,464  
Unearned ESOP shares   (20,430 )   (20,916 )   (21,402 )   (21,889 )   (22,375 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (64,724 )   (63,163 )   (63,659 )   (63,830 )   (86,476 )
Total stockholders' equity   751,537     753,571     849,078     847,978     849,534  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,772,379   $ 7,683,461   $ 7,841,972   $ 7,897,832   $ 7,974,866  
           
Consolidated capital ratios          
Equity to assets   9.67 %   9.81 %   10.83 %   10.74 %   10.65 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)   8.31 %   8.43 %   8.34 %   8.26 %   8.20 %
           
Share data          
Outstanding shares   64,580     64,434     64,437     64,445     65,132  
Book value per share $ 11.64   $ 11.70   $ 13.18   $ 13.16   $ 13.04  
Tangible book value per share (2) $ 9.85   $ 9.90   $ 9.87   $ 9.85   $ 9.77  
 
_________________________
(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
 


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars in Thousands) September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2023
Loan portfolio composition:          
Commercial loans:          
Multi-family mortgage $ 2,646,187   $ 2,645,851   $ 2,645,195   $ 2,651,274   $ 2,699,151  
Nonresidential mortgage   950,771     948,075     965,539     947,287     946,801  
Commercial business   145,984     142,747     147,326     144,134     149,229  
Construction   227,327     209,237     229,457     221,933     230,703  
Total commercial loans   3,970,269     3,945,910     3,987,517     3,964,628     4,025,884  
One- to four-family residential mortgage   1,768,230     1,756,051     1,741,644     1,746,065     1,689,051  
Consumer loans:          
Home equity loans   44,741     44,104     42,731     43,517     42,896  
Other consumer   2,965     2,685     3,198     2,728     2,644  
Total consumer loans   47,706     46,789     45,929     46,245     45,540  
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   5,786,205     5,748,750     5,775,090     5,756,938     5,760,475  
Unaccreted yield adjustments   (1,959 )   (15,963 )   (16,754 )   (11,309 )   (24,426 )
Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments   5,784,246     5,732,787     5,758,336     5,745,629     5,736,049  
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (44,923 )   (44,939 )   (44,930 )   (44,867 )   (46,872 )
Net loans receivable $ 5,739,323   $ 5,687,848   $ 5,713,406   $ 5,700,762   $ 5,689,177  
           
Asset quality:          
Nonperforming assets:          
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $   $   $   $   $  
Nonaccrual loans   39,854     39,882     39,546     28,089     37,912  
Total nonperforming loans   39,854     39,882     39,546     28,089     37,912  
Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale               9,700      
Other real estate owned               11,982     12,956  
Total nonperforming assets $ 39,854   $ 39,882   $ 39,546   $ 49,771   $ 50,868  
           
Nonperforming loans (% total loans)   0.69 %   0.70 %   0.69 %   0.49 %   0.66 %
Nonperforming assets (% total assets)   0.51 %   0.52 %   0.50 %   0.63 %   0.64 %
           
Classified loans $ 119,534   $ 118,700   $ 115,772   $ 94,676   $ 98,616  
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL):          
ACL to total loans   0.78 %   0.78 %   0.78 %   0.78 %   0.81 %
ACL to nonperforming loans   112.72 %   112.68 %   113.61 %   159.73 %   123.63 %
Net charge-offs $ 124   $ 3,518   $ 286   $ 4,110   $ 2,107  
Average net charge-off rate (annualized)   0.01 %   0.25 %   0.02 %   0.29 %   0.15 %
 


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars in Thousands) September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2023
Funding composition:          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 592,099   $ 598,367   $ 586,089   $ 584,130   $ 595,141  
Interest-bearing demand   2,247,685     2,308,915     2,349,032     2,347,262     2,236,573  
Savings   681,709     643,481     630,456     646,182     689,163  
Certificates of deposit (retail)   1,215,746     1,199,127     1,235,261     1,283,676     1,300,382  
Certificates of deposit (brokered and listing service)   733,273     408,234     408,212     458,380     612,909  
Interest-bearing deposits   4,878,413     4,559,757     4,622,961     4,735,500     4,839,027  
Total deposits   5,470,512     5,158,124     5,209,050     5,319,630     5,434,168  
           
Borrowings:          
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,209,888     1,534,789     1,457,178     1,432,055     1,456,933  
Overnight borrowings   270,000     175,000     265,000     235,000     170,000  
Total borrowings   1,479,888     1,709,789     1,722,178     1,667,055     1,626,933  
           
Total funding $ 6,950,400   $ 6,867,913   $ 6,931,228   $ 6,986,685   $ 7,061,101  
           
Loans as a % of deposits   105.1 %   110.4 %   109.8 %   107.4 %   104.8 %
Deposits as a % of total funding   78.7 %   75.1 %   75.2 %   76.1 %   77.0 %
Borrowings as a % of total funding   21.3 %   24.9 %   24.8 %   23.9 %   23.0 %
           
Uninsured deposits:          
Uninsured deposits (reported) (1) $ 1,799,726   $ 1,772,623   $ 1,760,740   $ 1,813,122   $ 1,734,288  
Uninsured deposits (adjusted) (2) $ 773,375   $ 764,447   $ 718,026   $ 694,510   $ 683,265  
 
_________________________
(1) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank.
(2) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.
 


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2023
Interest income          
Loans $ 66,331   $ 65,819   $ 64,035   $ 63,384   $ 62,769  
Taxable investment securities   14,384     14,802     15,490     16,756     16,265  
Tax-exempt investment securities   71     80     85     84     87  
Other interest-earning assets   2,466     2,289     2,475     2,401     2,047  
Total interest income   83,252     82,990     82,085     82,625     81,168  
           
Interest expense          
Deposits   35,018     32,187     32,320     30,340     27,567  
Borrowings   15,788     17,527     15,446     16,446     14,441  
Total interest expense   50,806     49,714     47,766     46,786     42,008  
Net interest income   32,446     33,276     34,319     35,839     39,160  
Provision for credit losses   108     3,527     349     2,105     245  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   32,338     29,749     33,970     33,734     38,915  
           
Non-interest income          
Fees and service charges   635     580     657     624     748  
Loss on sale and call of securities               (18,135 )    
Gain (loss) on sale of loans   200     111     (712 )   104     215  
Loss on sale of other real estate owned               (974 )    
Income from bank owned life insurance   2,567     3,209     3,039     1,162     1,666  
Electronic banking fees and charges   391     1,130     464     396     367  
Other income   833     776     755     811     1,014  
Total non-interest income   4,626     5,806     4,203     (16,012 )   4,010  
           
Non-interest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits   17,498     17,266     16,911     17,282     17,761  
Net occupancy expense of premises   2,798     2,738     2,863     2,674     2,758  
Equipment and systems   3,860     3,785     3,823     3,814     3,801  
Advertising and marketing   342     480     387     301     228  
Federal deposit insurance premium   1,563     1,532     1,429     1,495     1,524  
Directors' compensation   361     360     360     393     393  
Goodwill impairment       97,370              
Other expense   3,364     3,020     3,286     3,808     3,309  
Total non-interest expense   29,786     126,551     29,059     29,767     29,774  
Income (loss) before income taxes   7,178     (90,996 )   9,114     (12,045 )   13,151  
Income taxes   1,086     (917 )   1,717     1,782     3,309  
Net income (loss) $ 6,092   $ (90,079 ) $ 7,397   $ (13,827 ) $ 9,842  
           
Net income (loss) per common share (EPS)          
Basic $ 0.10   $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12   $ (0.22 ) $ 0.16  
Diluted $ 0.10   $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12   $ (0.22 ) $ 0.16  
           
Dividends declared          
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.11  
Cash dividends declared $ 6,896   $ 6,903   $ 6,844   $ 6,882   $ 6,989  
Dividend payout ratio   113.2 %   -7.7 %   92.5 %   -49.8 %   71.0 %
           
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding          
Basic   62,389     62,254     62,205     62,299     63,014  
Diluted   62,420     62,254     62,211     62,299     63,061  
                               


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in Thousands) September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2023
Assets          
Interest-earning assets:          
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 5,761,593   $ 5,743,008   $ 5,752,477   $ 5,726,321   $ 5,788,074  
Taxable investment securities   1,314,945     1,343,541     1,382,064     1,509,165     1,516,393  
Tax-exempt investment securities   12,244     13,737     14,614     15,025     15,483  
Other interest-earning assets   131,981     128,257     125,155     139,740     130,829  
Total interest-earning assets   7,220,763     7,228,543     7,274,310     7,390,251     7,450,779  
Non-interest-earning assets   467,670     466,537     577,411     554,335     568,723  
Total assets $ 7,688,433   $ 7,695,080   $ 7,851,721   $ 7,944,586   $ 8,019,502  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Interest-bearing liabilities:          
Deposits:          
Interest-bearing demand $ 2,282,608   $ 2,310,521   $ 2,378,831   $ 2,301,169   $ 2,245,831  
Savings   668,240     631,622     635,226     664,926     719,508  
Certificates of deposit   1,755,589     1,613,798     1,705,513     1,824,316     1,968,512  
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,706,437     4,555,941     4,719,570     4,790,411     4,933,851  
Borrowings:          
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,325,583     1,507,192     1,428,801     1,513,497     1,386,473  
Other borrowings   237,011     228,461     210,989     142,283     158,098  
Total borrowings   1,562,594     1,735,653     1,639,790     1,655,780     1,544,571  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   6,269,031     6,291,594     6,359,360     6,446,191     6,478,422  
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:          
Non-interest-bearing deposits   599,095     589,438     581,870     597,294     612,251  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   69,629     62,978     65,709     62,387     66,701  
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   668,724     652,416     647,579     659,681     678,952  
Total liabilities   6,937,755     6,944,010     7,006,939     7,105,872     7,157,374  
Stockholders' equity   750,678     751,070     844,782     838,714     862,128  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,688,433   $ 7,695,080   $ 7,851,721   $ 7,944,586   $ 8,019,502  
           
Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities		   115.18 %   114.89 %   114.39 %   114.65 %   115.01 %
                               


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2023
Average yield on interest-earning assets:          
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale 4.61 % 4.58 % 4.45 % 4.43 % 4.34 %
Taxable investment securities 4.38 % 4.41 % 4.48 % 4.44 % 4.29 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.32 % 2.32 % 2.32 % 2.25 % 2.25 %
Other interest-earning assets 7.47 % 7.14 % 7.91 % 6.87 % 6.26 %
Total interest-earning assets 4.61 % 4.59 % 4.51 % 4.47 % 4.36 %
           
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:          
Deposits:          
Interest-bearing demand 3.13 % 3.06 % 3.08 % 2.91 % 2.58 %
Savings 1.05 % 0.63 % 0.46 % 0.44 % 0.47 %
Certificates of deposit 3.51 % 3.35 % 3.11 % 2.82 % 2.49 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 2.98 % 2.83 % 2.74 % 2.53 % 2.23 %
Borrowings:          
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.82 % 3.86 % 3.55 % 3.82 % 3.54 %
Other borrowings 5.28 % 5.24 % 5.22 % 5.65 % 5.46 %
Total borrowings 4.04 % 4.04 % 3.77 % 3.97 % 3.74 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.24 % 3.16 % 3.00 % 2.90 % 2.59 %
           
Interest rate spread (2) 1.37 % 1.43 % 1.51 % 1.57 % 1.77 %
Net interest margin (3) 1.80 % 1.84 % 1.89 % 1.94 % 2.10 %
           
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.24 % 0.30 % 0.21 % -0.81 % 0.20 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.55 % 6.58 % 1.48 % 1.50 % 1.49 %
           
Efficiency ratio (4) 80.35 % 323.81 % 75.43 % 150.13 % 68.97 %
           
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.32 % -4.68 % 0.38 % -0.70 % 0.49 %
Return on average equity (annualized) 3.25 % -47.97 % 3.50 % -6.59 % 4.57 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 3.89 % 3.33 % 4.68 % -8.84 % 6.07 %
                     
_________________________
(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
 

The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

 

Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2023
Adjusted net income:          
Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 6,092   $ (90,079 ) $ 7,397   $ (13,827 ) $ 9,842  
Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:          
Net effect of sale and call of securities               12,876      
Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure       392         6,286      
Goodwill impairment       95,283              
Adjusted net income $ 6,092   $ 5,596   $ 7,397   $ 5,335   $ 9,842  
           
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue:          
Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 6,092   $ (90,079 ) $ 7,397   $ (13,827 ) $ 9,842  
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):          
Provision for income taxes   1,086     (917 )   1,717     1,782     3,309  
Provision for credit losses   108     3,527     349     2,105     245  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 7,286   $ (87,469 ) $ 9,463   $ (9,940 ) $ 13,396  
           
Adjusted earnings per share:          
Weighted average common shares - basic   62,389     62,254     62,205     62,299     63,014  
Weighted average common shares - diluted   62,420     62,330     62,211     62,367     63,061  
           
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.10   $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12   $ (0.22 ) $ 0.16  
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.10   $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12   $ (0.22 ) $ 0.16  
           
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.10   $ 0.09   $ 0.12   $ 0.09   $ 0.16  
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.10   $ 0.09   $ 0.12   $ 0.09   $ 0.16  
           
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share:          
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic
  (non-GAAP)		 $ 0.12   $ (1.41 ) $ 0.15   $ (0.16 ) $ 0.21  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted
  (non-GAAP)		 $ 0.12   $ (1.40 ) $ 0.15   $ (0.16 ) $ 0.21  
           
Adjusted return on average assets:          
Total average assets $ 7,688,433   $ 7,695,080   $ 7,851,721   $ 7,944,586   $ 8,019,502  
           
Return on average assets (GAAP)   0.32 %   -4.68 %   0.38 %   -0.70 %   0.49 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.32 %   0.29 %   0.38 %   0.27 %   0.49 %
           
Adjusted return on average equity:          
Total average equity $ 750,678   $ 751,070   $ 844,782   $ 838,714   $ 862,128  
           
Return on average equity (GAAP)   3.25 %   -47.97 %   3.50 %   -6.59 %   4.57 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   3.25 %   2.98 %   3.50 %   2.54 %   4.57 %
                               


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2023
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:          
Total average equity $ 750,678   $ 751,070   $ 844,782   $ 838,714   $ 862,128  
Less: average goodwill   (113,525 )   (113,525 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (1,886 )   (2,006 )   (2,138 )   (2,277 )   (2,411 )
Total average tangible equity $ 635,267   $ 635,539   $ 631,749   $ 625,542   $ 648,822  
           
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   3.89 %   3.33 %   4.68 %   -8.84 %   6.07 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   3.89 %   3.58 %   4.68 %   3.41 %   6.07 %
           
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:          
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 29,786   $ 126,551   $ 29,059   $ 29,767   $ 29,774  
Non-recurring transactions:          
Goodwill impairment       (97,370 )            
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,786   $ 29,181   $ 29,059   $ 29,767   $ 29,774  
           
Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP)   1.55 %   6.58 %   1.48 %   1.50 %   1.49 %
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)   1.55 %   1.52 %   1.48 %   1.50 %   1.49 %
           
Adjusted efficiency ratio:          
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,786   $ 29,181   $ 29,059   $ 29,767   $ 29,774  
           
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 32,446   $ 33,276   $ 34,319   $ 35,839   $ 39,160  
Total non-interest income (GAAP)   4,626     5,806     4,203     (16,012 )   4,010  
Non-recurring transactions:          
Net effect of sale and call of securities               18,135      
Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure       392         573      
Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 37,072   $ 39,474   $ 38,522   $ 38,535   $ 43,170  
           
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   80.35 %   323.81 %   75.43 %   150.13 %   68.97 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   80.35 %   73.92 %   75.43 %   77.25 %   68.97 %

