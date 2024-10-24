Outbrain to Release Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 7, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ: OB) announced today that the company will release its third quarter 2024 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7, 2024, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that same day to discuss the company’s results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-866-682-6100 or for international callers, 1-862-298-0702. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853, or for international callers, 1-201-612-7415. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13749250. The replay will be available until November 21, 2024.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.outbrain.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About Outbrain

Outbrain (Nasdaq: OB) is a leading technology platform that drives business results by engaging people across the open internet. Outbrain predicts moments of engagement to drive measurable outcomes for advertisers and publishers using AI and machine learning across more than 8,000 online properties globally. Founded in 2006, Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in Israel and across the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. To learn more, visit www.outbrain.com.

