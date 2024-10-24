Cibus to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 7, 2024 After the Market Close and Host Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS), a leading agricultural technology company that develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties, today announced that the company will report third quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Cibus’ management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on that day to discuss the financial results and other company updates.

Title: Cibus, Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

Event Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Participant Numbers: +1-877-300-8521 (U.S.), +1-412-317-6026 (International)

Event Link: https://investor.cibus.com/events

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available through Thursday, November 21, 2024 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S.), +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay passcode: 10192371.

A live audio webcast of the call, along with accompanying slides, will be available under "News & Events” in the Investor section of the Company's website, investor.cibus.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days after the event.

About Cibus

Cibus is a leading independent plant trait company that develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. Cibus is not a seed company, but rather a technology company that uses its proprietary gene editing technology to develop and commercialize plant traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding. Cibus’ strategy is focused on commercializing productivity traits for the world’s major row crops with large acreage such as: canola, rice, soybean, corn and wheat. The Company targets traits that help manage farmers’ seed productivity and sustainability challenges such as weeds, disease, and insects. The United Nations estimates that the impacts from these challenges cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus has a current portfolio of six traits, three of which are in commercial development and four of which are multi-crop traits associated with weed management and disease, including Sclerotinia resistance and a new weed management trait which are in advanced greenhouse and field trial stages.

Cibus Contacts:

Investor Relations

Karen Troeber

ktroeber@cibus.com

858-450-2636

Jeff Sonnek – ICR

jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

Media Relations



Colin Sanford

colin@bioscribe.com

203-918-4347

Legal Disclaimer:

