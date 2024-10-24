Submit Release
LifeMD® to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 7

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, announces that it will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on November 7, 2024 and will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Thursday, November 7th
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-Free Dial-In: 800-717-1738
International Dial-In: 646-307-1865
Conference ID: 73461
Live & Archived Webcast: Link
   

About LifeMD, Inc.
LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Investor Contact
Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer
marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact
Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer
press@lifemd.com


