Food Hydrocolloids Market Size Expected to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2032: CP Kelco U.S., Cargill

Rise in popularity of gluten-free and allergen-free alternatives has driven the growth of food hydrocolloids market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Food Hydrocolloids Market," The global food hydrocolloids market size was valued at $4.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $7.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.

A food hydrocolloid is a complex water-soluble polymer derived from natural sources such as plants, seaweeds, or microbial fermentation which is added to food and beverages. It has the ability to modify texture, viscosity, stability, and overall functionality. Hydrocolloids interact with water molecules to form gels, thicken solutions, stabilize emulsions, and influence the rheological properties of food systems. These substances are employed in the food industry to enhance sensory attributes, improve shelf life, and achieve desired structural characteristics in a wide variety of food products.The global food hydrocolloids industry is analyzed based on type, source, application, and region. By type, the market is divided into gum Arabic, carboxymethyl cellulose, xanthan gum, carrageenan, pectin, others. Among these, the xanthan gum segment occupied the major share of the market in 2022 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Xanthan gum is derived from fermented sugar by Xanthomonas Campestris bacteria. It is used as a binding and thickening agent in food and drinks. It is added to food like baked goods, milk products, canned meats, and sauces. In addition, xanthan gum includes a substitute for gluten in dough, a binding agent that prevents oils and acids in salad dressings from separating, and as a sweetener for beverages. Xanthan gum is also associated to lower blood sugar when consumed in large doses, which further adds to its popularity as an ingredient in several beverages. All these factors increase the demand for the xanthan gum in food hydrocolloids.

By source, the market is divided into plant, animal, and microbial. Among these, the plant segment occupied the major share of the market in 2022 and is projected to maintain its dominance in food hydrocolloids market analysis during the forecast period. Growing health awareness has led to a rise in demand for natural ingredients like plant-based hydrocolloids. These offer benefits without synthetic additives and suit vegan diets. These hydrocolloids meet texture without animal products, aligning with clean label trends for transparent, recognizable food. In addition, concerns over allergens and sustainability also push the shift to eco-friendly options which increase the demand for the plant-based hydrocolloid.By application, the market is categorized into bakery, confectionery, sauces, dressings, marinades and gravies, beverages, dairy and frozen desserts, convenience, and processed foods. Among these, the dairy and frozen desserts segment occupied the major share of the market in 2022 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the food hydrocolloids market forecast period. The increasing demand for frozen food in developing countries has grown due to changing consumer lifestyles and preferences. In recent years, rising per capita income in Asia-Pacific nations have caused significant shifts in eating habits. This transformation, fueled by a preference for more upscale living, has resulted in a notable increase in market size and overall request for dairy and frozen food items. In addition, the dairy beverages segment is driven by high affinity of consumers toward dairy products due to its high nutritional contents, improvements in the retail structure, especially in the emerging markets. All these factors increase the demand for the dairy and frozen desserts, thus driving food hydrocolloids market opportunities in a broader area of application.By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe occupied the major share of the market in 2022 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The demand for healthy beverage options such as fruit-flavored drinks and energy drinks, has witnessed a significant upswing among consumers due to the various adverse health effects associated with carbonated drinks. This consumer trend is expected to persist and shape the market landscape in the anticipated period. In addition, increasing demand for exotic flavors, and evolving consumer preferences are driving the growth of the food hydrocolloids market share in Europe.Asia-Pacific region has witnessed increase in westernization, as a result of westernization influences in the region, taste preferences have shifted towards fast food and beverages. People have increasingly opted for convenient and ready-to-eat meals that fit their busy lifestyles. In addition, the rise in consumption of dairy, bakery, and beverage products in the region provides high potential for the expansion in the food hydrocolloids market. Furthermore, factors such as increase in purchasing power, rapid shift in eating habits, urbanization, lack of regulatory framework, a wide customer base, and a preference for delicious & instant food products creates opportunity for the food hydrocolloids market size in this region.The pandemic has had a mixed impact on the food hydrocolloids market, as the industry was affected but at the same time demand for quick meals and processed food was equally high during COVID-19. The imposition of lockdowns, social distancing measures, and restrictions on gatherings to control the spread of the virus has led to the delays in production and impact on the supply chains of food and beverages product worldwide. In environments characterized by limited space, such as packing plants for produce or meat processing facilities, the required social distancing protocols can result in diminished operational efficiency. It is imperative to establish robust safeguards to ensure the well-being of employees. Moreover, numerous companies have reported notable rates of employee absences. For instance, in the regions of France most severely affected by COVID-19, meat processing plants experienced workforce availability reductions of up to 30%. In addition, the pandemic has led to changes in consumer behavior, with many people staying at home and there was huge demand for processed food items. The food processing sectors have encountered significant disruptions due to the impact of COVID-19, which has impacted the food hydrocolloids market growth during the pandemic.

The major players analyzed for the global food hydrocolloids market are CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Kerry Group plc, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Deosen Biochemical (Ordos) Ltd., Ashland, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY
By type, the xanthan gum segment held the highest share, accounting for 27.8% of the global food hydrocolloids market.
By source, the plant segment garnered an 51.9% share of the market.
Depending on application, dairy and frozen desserts segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022.
Region-wise, Europe dominated the market, in terms of share, and is expected to continue this food hydrocolloids market trends throughout the forecast period.

