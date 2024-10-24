Philippines: Restoring hope for families displaced by armed conflict

When Soraya and her neighbours were allowed to return to their homes, everything was vastly different from how they had left it. Some houses were destroyed, farm animals were missing and even the small backyard barn where Soraya’s family worked was significantly damaged. “Although we were relieved to return, it felt like we were starting from scratch,” she says.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), a humanitarian organization that works to protect and assist people affected by armed conflict, reached out to Soraya and other villagers to understand the challenges they faced. After careful assessment, the ICRC provided each displaced family with a cash grant in 2023. Soraya used the grant to buy essentials and regain a sense of control as she and her husband worked to rebuild their lives.





Staff from ICRC’s Zamboanga city office conduct post-distribution monitoring to assess how the families have been coping since receiving a cash grant. Photo: A. Sanggacala/ICRC

She also paid a portion of her debt, repaired her family’s makeshift house and started a small business by buying a few sacks of rice to sell in retail. “The business may not be much, but it is helping us get by. We received the financial assistance at the most opportune time. It has truly made a difference. My husband has also gone back to rubber tapping and we are now in the process of repairing our barn,” she says.