ICRC President Speech at International Conference on Lebanon

Mr President, dear ministers, colleagues,

When politics fail, humanitarian actors are left to pick up the pieces.

Yet, humanitarian action can never fully address the unimaginable suffering when wars are waged with little regard for civilian life or dignity.

We have witnessed the grave human toll of the past year of conflict in Gaza. States cannot allow this tragic pattern to be repeated in Lebanon.

Let me be clear: civilians and civilian infrastructure are protected under international humanitarian law. This includes those who remain in evacuation zones. The elderly, disabled, wounded, and sick are often unable to comply with evacuation orders, especially on short-notice. Constant care must be taken to spare them. They must receive vital assistance and have access to essential services.

People displaced from their homes must be allowed to safely leave, and aid supplies must meet the needs resulting from such large-scale movement. Warring parties are not discharged from their obligations under international humanitarian law when civilians are unable to or choose not to evacuate.

Second, every time a hospital is misused, damaged, or destroyed, every time an ambulance is targeted, first responders and the patients they care for are endangered. Hospitals, including those in evacuation zones, must be protected.

Hospitals and medical facilities are, and must remain, sanctuaries to preserve human life. The systematic collapse of previously functioning health systems that we witness today in Gaza and elsewhere raise serious concerns about permissive interpretations of international humanitarian law.

Third, we do not see yet an unhindered flow of aid and reliable distribution in southern Lebanon. The parties to the conflict have a responsibility to allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians. Coordination mechanisms and real-time security guarantees are crucial for humanitarian workers to reach those in need.

Mr President, dear Ministers,

Imagine the transformative impact on civilian lives if these three calls were heeded on the battlefield.

Decisive political action is urgently needed to stop the killing and to put an end to indescribable suffering and massive destruction. International humanitarian law demands the release of hostages, the humane treatment of detainees, the safe return of communities to their homes, and the assurance that people in Lebanon, Gaza, and Israel can return to a life in dignity and security.

Most importantly: none of this is transactional. Each side has to comply with international humanitarian law irrespective of what the other side does.

The current path of limitless war is becoming a path of no return. We once again call for de-escalation and for states to follow their legal – and moral – responsibilities by upholding international humanitarian law.

Thank you.