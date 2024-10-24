NC Health and Human Services Secretary Kinsley to get Fall Flu and COVID-19 Vaccines

North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley will get his fall flu and COVID-19 vaccines on Friday at Health Park Pharmacy in Raleigh. Secretary Kinsley will get both vaccines at 10:30 a.m. and hold a brief media availability after.

Flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are expected to increase over the coming weeks, and NCDHHS announced the first flu-related death of the season last week. Health officials recommend everyone 6 months and older get their seasonal flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine. Both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines have been updated to protect against new strains of the virus during the 2024-2025 respiratory season. Vaccinations are especially important for those at higher risk of severe viral respiratory disease, including people 65 years and older, children younger than 5, pregnant women, those with a weakened immune system and those with certain medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease and obesity.

Flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines can be given at the same time to help people get vaccinated quickly and easily. Visit MySpot.nc.gov or Vaccines.gov for guidance, information and resources about flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines.

What: Secretary Kody H. Kinsley to get fall flu and COVID-19 vaccines

Who: Kody H. Kinsley, Secretary, NCDHHS

Steve Adkins, Pharm.D, Pharmacist, Health Park Pharmacy

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 2024

10:30 a.m.

Where: Health Park Pharmacy

8300 Health Park, Suite 227

Raleigh, NC 27615

Register: Credentialed media are invited to attend and should RSVP to news@dhhs.nc.gov. Media should arrive by 10:20 a.m.