Prime Minister Golob on United Nations Day

SLOVENIA, October 24 - The United Nations and its vital agencies have witnessed many ups and downs of the international community over the years. Through all the conflicts and disasters the world has endured since the UN was founded, we have always been able to rely on the organisation and its system. The United Nations has consistently upheld the principles of international law, championed human rights and provided crucial aid to those in need.

Unfortunately, the United Nations has recently been the target of many unwarranted attacks and humiliations. Any attack on the United Nations and its agencies must be strongly condemned, and the Organisation must be resolutely defended and supported. We are also witnessing grave violations of the UN Charter, and we must do everything in our power to prevent this from becoming a new normal and to preserve the integrity of the Charter and international law.

Slovenia has been entrusted with an important and responsible role during its presidency of the UN Security Council. At the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, we initiated the "Leadership for Peace" event to address the persistent erosion of the power of rules that we have built since World War II and called for a stronger response to major conflicts.

Slovenia remains committed to being an active member of the United Nations, a staunch advocate of the multilateral system and a defender of a rules-based order in which the human rights of all are upheld and wars and conflicts are avoided.

Best wishes to the United Nations!