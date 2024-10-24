Camping Utensils Market Analysis: CAGR and USD Revenue Assessment by Region

The Camping Utensils Market Size was valued at $2.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of application, the personal segment dominated the global camping utensils market in 2021 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global camping utensils market garnered $2.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $4.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Drivers 
Increase in inclination of North American people towards camping
Changes in lifestyle and unstable work-life balance

Opportunities 
Increase in the number of recreational activities among enthusiasts
Availability of camping equipment through online platform

Restraints 
Transportation and time barriers

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global camping utensils market based on application, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on application, the personal segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global camping utensils market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the commercial segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the business-to-business segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global camping utensils market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online retailers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global camping utensils market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global camping utensils market analyzed in the research include
mg-Group
Big Agnes, Inc
Dometic Group AB
Exxel Outdoors, LLC
Hilleberg The Tentmaker AB
Johnson Outdoors
Newell Brands
Oase Outdoors ApS
Simex Outdoor International GmbH
VF Corporation

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
The global camping utensils market size was valued at $2,640.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $4,612.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.0%.
On the basis of application, the personal segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.
On the basis of distribution channel, the business-to-business segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.
On the basis of region, North America dominated the global market in 2021 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬
This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current Camping Utensils Market Trends, estimations, and dynamics of the camping utensils market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing camping utensils market opportunities.
The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
In-depth analysis of the camping utensils market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing Camping Utensils Market Opportunity.
Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global camping utensils market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

