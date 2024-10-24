Civil society from both banks meet donors to discuss partnership, challenges and successes

On 23 October, the OSCE Mission’s Donors’ Forum united nearly 90 civil society organizations (CSOs) from both banks of the Dniester/Nistru River and over 30 donors and development partners. Civil society shared positive experiences, achievements and challenges. One highlight was that organizations from both banks conducted successful information campaigns on HIV/AIDS prevention and healthcare. As for challenges, civil society members noted their limited capacity and resources, and suggested that donors help with small-scale projects, and not just large ones.

“The Forum helps us present our ideas and initiatives, and learn about new opportunities for funding and cooperation. We can interact with colleagues from other NGOs, gain experience and build partnerships. Such events are important for building trust between communities on both sides of the river, for peaceful and sustainable development of the society”, - Margarita Cojuhar from the Transdniestrian Media Center said after the Forum.

The Chair of Legal Center in Causeni, Ion Oboroceanu, shared his impressions: “Cooperation between CSOs on both banks of the Dniester is crucial for the promotion and protection of human rights, thus facilitating access to impartial justice for the vulnerable groups we represent.”

The Head of the OSCE Mission, Ambassador Kelly Keiderling noted: “Any settlement of the Transdniestrian issue requires that residents of Transdniestria and the members of Transdniestrian civil society groups feel connected to the life of all of Moldovan society. We need you, the people on both banks of the Nistru/Dniester River, to raise awareness about the social, economic, and political challenges you face. We need you to extend protection to the most disadvantaged and vulnerable. We need you to widen the reach of political-civil rights to more citizens.”

Since 2013, our Mission has held the Donors Forum to assist civil society from both banks of the Dniester/Nistru River, donors and development partners meet and exchange information.