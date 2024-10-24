Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts: World Ozone Celebrations

Keynote address By Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Bernice Swarts, at the World Ozone Celebrations and handover of tools to refrigeration and airconditioning service technicians at Diep in Die Berg, in Pretoria

It is a great honour to address you today as we reflect on the recent celebration of the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, commonly known as World Ozone Day. I am excited to be handing over tools to our esteemed trained and certified refrigeration and air conditioner servicing technicians.

World Ozone Day commemorates the commitments made by nations in 1987 under the Montreal Protocol, a groundbreaking treaty aimed at protecting both human life and the environment by phasing out ozone-depleting substances (ODS). This day serves as a powerful reminder that actions in one area have a carry-on-benefits in many other areas.

The ozone is a critical component of our atmosphere, and its depletion has far-reaching consequences for our health, environment, and economy. Through the Montreal Protocol, we have made tremendous progress in protecting the ozone layer, shielding carbon sinks, and safeguarding public health. The protocol is a beacon of hope, showing that political will can lead to transformative global action.

The Montreal Protocol's Kigali Amendment, which focuses on phasing down hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), is a significant step toward mitigating climate change. If fully implemented, the Kigali Amendment could help avoid up to 0.5 degrees Celsius of global warming by the end of this century. But this is just one piece of the puzzle—refrigerant management and energy efficiency are also critical to averting a climate crisis by mid-century.

The theme for this year’s World Ozone Day, "Montreal Protocol: Advancing Climate Action," underscores the vital role that the protocol plays not only in restoring the ozone layer but also in combating climate change. By phasing out ODS and reducing HFCs, we are taking concrete steps toward a sustainable future for all. We can significantly reduce both the direct and indirect emissions of gases that heat our planet, contribute to the broader goals of climate action and build a sustainable future for all.

Today, we recognise the importance of ozone protection and the efforts of our servicing technicians in maintaining the integrity of our ozone layer. We also celebrate the incredible work of our 402 trained refrigeration and air conditioning servicing technicians. Their expertise and commitment have been instrumental in ensuring the success of ODS phase-out programmes. Their dedication and expertise have enabled us to maintain the effectiveness of ozone-depleting substance (ODS) phase-out programmes, ensuring that our environment remains protected for future generations.

The tools we are handing over to our refrigeration and air conditioning servicing technicians today will empower them to continue their essential work, ensuring that our cooling systems are efficient, safe, and environmentally friendly. Refrigeration and air-conditioning technologies are central to modern life—ensuring food safety, access to medicines, and providing comfort. However, the sector also plays a key role in reducing emissions and maintaining energy efficiency. Good practices in servicing and maintaining these systems help minimize ODS emissions and contribute to energy savings, benefiting both the environment and the economy.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Looking ahead, the Department plans to further undertake the training of one thousand six hundred (1600) more refrigeration and air conditioning servicing technicians in the informal servicing sector. This initiative aims to formalize the skills and knowledge of unregistered technicians, promote safe handling of refrigerants, and create an enabling environment for small businesses in this critical sector.

As we move forward, it is essential that we continue to work together to achieve this objective and to address the challenges posed by ozone depletion and climate change. We must remain vigilant in our efforts to phase out ODS emissions, promote sustainable technologies and support global efforts to protect the ozone layer.

The department is currently developing the Kigali Implementation plan (KIP) to manage the phasedown of HFCs. I am confident that we will meet the 2025 target of reducing hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC) consumption by 67.5% and continue to lead in our climate and ozone protection efforts.

I want to emphasize that our success in phasing out ODS emissions depends greatly on the work of our technicians. Your daily efforts in servicing cooling systems, ensuring the recovery, recycling, and reclamation of refrigerant gases, play a vital role in protecting the environment.

In conclusion, I extend my deepest gratitude to our servicing technicians. Your dedication is an inspiration, and your contributions are integral to building a safer, healthier planet for future generations.

I also want to acknowledge the critical roles played by governments, industries, and individuals in ozone protection. We must continue working together, promoting sustainable technologies and practices that protect both people and the planet.

Furthermore, I would like to thank the Multilateral Fund of the Montreal Protocol, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the Department of Higher Education and Training, the Department of Employment and Labour, the association of South African Refrigeration & Air Conditioning contractors (SARACCA), South African Qualification and Certification Committee Gas (SAQCC Gas), and all technical experts for their invaluable contributions to the success of our training programs.

To our trained technicians, we are honoured to have supported your journey, and we look forward to seeing your continued success. Together, we are not only creating jobs but also protecting our environment for the benefit of all.

Thank you for joining us in celebrating World Ozone Day and the achievements of our refrigeration and air conditioning servicing technicians. Let’s continue working hand in hand to safeguard our ozone layer and build a sustainable future.

I thank you.

