Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,638 in the last 365 days.

Wabash Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

  • Quarterly revenue of $464 million; within prior quarterly outlook range
  • Non-cash charge of $450 million taken in connection with legal verdict. Believe outcome is unsupported by facts or the law; evaluating all available legal options
  • GAAP operating loss of $433 million or Non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $17.0 million
  • Quarterly GAAP EPS of $(7.53) or Non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $0.19
  • Total backlog of $1.0 billion; Anticipate greater order flow toward the later stages of normal seasonality
  • 2024 revenue outlook reduced to $1.95B, Non-GAAP adjusted EPS outlook reduced to $1.25, excluding impact of legal charge

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The Company's net sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $464.0 million, reflecting a 26.7% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The Company achieved consolidated gross profit of $56.0 million, equivalent to 12.1% of sales. GAAP operating loss amounted to $433.0 million as the company recognized a $450 million non-cash charge in connection with a legal verdict. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income was $17.0 million for the quarter, representing 3.7% of sales. Third quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share was $(7.53) or $0.19 on a Non-GAAP adjusted basis.

As of September 30, 2024, total Company backlog stood at approximately $1.0 billion, a decrease of 22% compared to the second quarter of 2024 as new order activity remained modest. While orders typically show a seasonal increase during the second half of the calendar year, it is usual for third quarter backlog to contract, with Q3 showing a sequential decline in 6 of the 10 years prior to 2024.

"During the third quarter, our GAAP EPS was $(7.53), primarily as a result of taking a $450 million non-cash charge as the result of a legal verdict, while non-GAAP adjusted EPS was $0.19," said Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. "We firmly believe the outcome in this case is unsupported by the facts or the law. Additionally, the jury was not permitted to hear key evidence in the case. While we wait for the court to enter a final judgement for purposes of appeal, we are evaluating all of the legal options available to us. This situation will inevitably take time to be fully resolved, though we do not expect this verdict to impact our capital allocation priorities and strategy."

For the full-year ending December 31, 2024, the Company reduced its revenue outlook to roughly $1.95 billion and reduced its Non-GAAP adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $1.25.

“As customers continue to carefully manage their capital expenditure plans, we are rebalancing demand against capacity needs," explained Yeagy. "As a result, we have reduced our implied guidance for the fourth quarter. That said, as we continue to negotiate orders for 2025, we believe industry volumes for dry van trailers should be reasonably similar to 2024, while we expect to see improvement in parts & services, truck body, and tank trailers. We believe Wabash is well-positioned to capitalize on the next period of freight expansion and we are focused on continuing our progress toward achieving outsized strategic growth that is both more resilient and more profitable."

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the third quarter of 2024 and 2023. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

    Wabash National Corporation        
Three Months Ended September 30,     2024       2023          
New Units Shipped                
Trailers             7,585               10,765          
Truck bodies             3,630               4,160          
                 
    Transportation Solutions   Parts & Services
Three Months Ended September 30,     2024       2023       2024       2023  
    (Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Net sales   $ 415,506     $ 582,870     $ 52,324     $ 56,441  
Gross profit   $ 44,938     $ 107,549     $ 11,071     $ 15,361  
Gross profit margin     10.8 %     18.5 %     21.2 %     27.2 %
Income from operations   $ 29,162     $ 89,413     $ 8,316     $ 12,358  
Income from operations margin     7.0 %     15.3 %     15.9 %     21.9 %
                                 

During the third quarter, Transportation Solutions generated net sales of $415.5 million, a decrease of 28.7% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Operating income for the quarter amounted to $29.2 million, representing 7.0% of sales.

Parts & Services' net sales for the third quarter were $52.3 million, a decrease of 7.3% compared to the prior year quarter. Operating income for the quarter amounted to $8.3 million, or 15.9% of sales.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted segment EBITDA, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net (loss) income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Adjusted EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, the Missouri legal matter, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of adjusted EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating (loss) income and net (loss) income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures minus expenditures for revenue generating assets. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of free cash flow to cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted operating income and margin, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating (loss) income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods. Adjusted operating income margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income to operating (loss) income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect an adjustment for the Missouri legal matter and the related tax effect of that adjustment. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net (loss) income and diluted net (loss) income per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share to net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders and diluted (loss) earnings per share, the most comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted segment EBITDA to income from operations, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Information reconciling any forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EPS to GAAP financial measures is unavailable to us without unreasonable effort. We cannot provide reconciliations of the above noted forward looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Preparation of such reconciliations would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flows, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to us without unreasonable effort.

Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Wabash will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on Thursday, October 24, 2024, beginning at 12:00 p.m. EDT. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" section of the Company’s website at www.onewabash.com. The conference call will also be accessible by dialing (800) 715-9871, conference ID 9986205. A replay of the call will be available on the site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include the risks related to the Missouri product liability action and the unfavorable jury verdict, the highly cyclical nature of our business, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, our backlog may not reflect future sales of our products, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes, costs of indebtedness, and our ability to execute on our long-term strategic plan. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

Media Contact:
Dana Stelsel
Director, Communications
(765) 771-5766
dana.stelsel@onewabash.com 

Investor Relations:
Ryan Reed
VP, Corporate Development & IR
(765) 490-5664
ryan.reed@onewabash.com 


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,842     $ 179,271  
Accounts receivable, net   238,657       182,990  
Inventories, net   260,599       267,635  
Prepaid expenses and other   58,388       51,457  
Total current assets   639,486       681,353  
Property, plant, and equipment, net   342,578       325,444  
Goodwill   188,436       188,409  
Deferred income tax asset   98,003        
Intangible assets, net   77,357       86,418  
Investment in unconsolidated entity         1,647  
Other assets   109,476       79,543  
Total assets $ 1,455,336     $ 1,362,814  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of long-term debt $     $  
Accounts payable   187,626       156,608  
Other accrued liabilities   151,657       195,601  
Total current liabilities   339,283       352,209  
Long-term debt   396,970       396,465  
Deferred income taxes         17,013  
Other non-current liabilities   517,904       47,028  
Total liabilities   1,254,157       812,715  
Commitments and contingencies      
Noncontrolling interest   659       603  
Wabash National Corporation stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock 200,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 43,336,755 and 45,393,260 shares outstanding, respectively   781       774  
Additional paid-in capital   687,801       677,886  
Retained earnings   109,995       403,923  
Accumulated other comprehensive losses   (3,125 )     (428 )
Treasury stock at cost, 34,796,209 and 32,128,755 common shares, respectively   (594,932 )     (532,659 )
Total Wabash National Corporation stockholders' equity   200,520       549,496  
Total liabilities, noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 1,455,336     $ 1,362,814  
               

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net sales $ 464,040     $ 632,828     $ 1,529,926     $ 1,940,400  
Cost of sales   408,031       509,918       1,307,813       1,550,436  
Gross profit   56,009       122,910       222,113       389,964  
General and administrative expenses   479,051       35,836       549,693       109,194  
Selling expenses   7,125       6,086       22,103       20,164  
Amortization of intangible assets   2,912       3,204       9,061       9,610  
Impairment and other, net   (51 )     147       946       149  
(Loss) income from operations   (433,028 )     77,637       (359,690 )     250,847  
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense   (4,958 )     (4,932 )     (14,894 )     (14,913 )
Other, net   1,384       844       4,565       1,706  
Other expense, net   (3,574 )     (4,088 )     (10,329 )     (13,207 )
Loss from unconsolidated entity   (1,677 )           (4,578 )      
(Loss) income before income tax expense   (438,279 )     73,549       (374,597 )     237,640  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (108,406 )     18,068       (92,215 )     56,289  
Net (loss) income   (329,873 )     55,481       (282,382 )     181,351  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   293       152       659       481  
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (330,166 )   $ 55,329     $ (283,041 )   $ 180,870  
               
               
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders per share:              
Basic $ (7.53 )   $ 1.18     $ (6.33 )   $ 3.82  
Diluted $ (7.53 )   $ 1.16     $ (6.33 )   $ 3.74  
Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands):              
Basic   43,832       46,906       44,700       47,373  
Diluted   43,832       47,755       44,700       48,348  
               
Dividends declared per share $ 0.08     $ 0.08     $ 0.24     $ 0.24  
                               

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net (loss) income $ (282,382 )   $ 181,351  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities      
Depreciation   31,333       23,075  
Amortization of intangibles   9,061       9,610  
Net (gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment   (32 )     149  
Deferred income taxes   (115,065 )     9,924  
Stock-based compensation   9,915       8,812  
Non-cash interest expense   719       710  
Equity in loss of unconsolidated entity   4,578        
Impairment   994        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities      
Accounts receivable   (55,667 )     44,396  
Inventories   7,036       (100,422 )
Prepaid expenses and other   (2,652 )     (11,820 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (23,990 )     39,277  
Other, net   452,540       (464 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   36,388       204,598  
Cash flows from investing activities      
Cash payments for capital expenditures   (50,843 )     (85,071 )
Expenditures for revenue generating assets   (1,435 )     (3,961 )
Proceeds from the sale of assets   2,844        
Investment in unconsolidated entities   (10,200 )      
Net cash used in investing activities   (59,634 )     (89,032 )
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   7       155  
Dividends paid   (11,309 )     (12,157 )
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities   688       103,992  
Payments under revolving credit facilities   (688 )     (103,992 )
Debt issuance costs paid   (5 )     (110 )
Stock repurchases   (62,273 )     (55,899 )
Distribution to noncontrolling interest   (603 )     (512 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (74,183 )     (68,523 )
Cash and cash equivalents:      
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (97,429 )     47,043  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   179,271       58,245  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 81,842     $ 105,288  
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:      
Cash paid for interest $ 9,593     $ 9,743  
Net cash paid for income taxes $ 35,461     $ 69,788  
Period end balance of payables for property, plant, and equipment $ 16,072     $ 7,517  
               

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

    Wabash National Corporation        
Three Months Ended September 30,     2024     2023        
Units Shipped                
New trailers     7,585     10,765        
New truck bodies     3,630     4,160        
Used trailers     10     25        
                 
Three Months Ended September 30,   Transportation Solutions   Parts & Services   Corporate and
Eliminations 		  Consolidated
2024                
New Trailers   $ 308,577   $   $ (1,661 )   $ 306,916  
Used Trailers     71     396     (71 )     396  
Components, parts and service         31,539           31,539  
Equipment and other     106,858     20,389     (2,058 )     125,189  
Total net external sales   $ 415,506   $ 52,324   $ (3,790 )   $ 464,040  
Gross profit   $ 44,938   $ 11,071   $     $ 56,009  
Income (loss) from operations   $ 29,162   $ 8,316   $ (470,506 )   $ (433,028 )
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1   $ 29,162   $ 8,316   $ (20,506 )   $ 16,972  
                 
2023                
New Trailers   $ 477,802   $   $ (2,216 )   $ 475,586  
Used Trailers         1,340           1,340  
Components, parts and service         38,091           38,091  
Equipment and other     105,068     17,010     (4,267 )     117,811  
Total net external sales   $ 582,870   $ 56,441   $ (6,483 )   $ 632,828  
Gross profit   $ 107,549   $ 15,361   $     $ 122,910  
Income (loss) from operations   $ 89,413   $ 12,358   $ (24,134 )   $ 77,637  
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1   $ 89,413   $ 12,358   $ (24,134 )   $ 77,637  

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

    Wabash National Corporation        
Nine Months Ended September 30,     2024     2023        
Units Shipped                
New trailers     25,330     34,375        
New truck bodies     11,245     11,995        
Used trailers     45     55        
                 
Nine Months Ended September 30,   Transportation Solutions   Parts & Services   Corporate and
Eliminations 		  Consolidated
2024                
New Trailers   $ 1,057,880   $   $ (3,162 )   $ 1,054,718  
Used Trailers     71     2,884     (71 )     2,884  
Components, parts and service         101,622           101,622  
Equipment and other     326,688     51,953     (7,939 )     370,702  
Total net external sales   $ 1,384,639   $ 156,459   $ (11,172 )   $ 1,529,926  
Gross profit   $ 182,738   $ 39,375   $     $ 222,113  
Income (loss) from operations   $ 130,335   $ 30,923   $ (520,948 )   $ (359,690 )
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1   $ 130,335   $ 30,923   $ (70,948 )   $ 90,310  
                 
2023                
New Trailers   $ 1,486,587   $   $ (4,580 )   $ 1,482,007  
Used Trailers         2,396           2,396  
Components, parts and service         113,567           113,567  
Equipment and other     305,036     49,684     (12,290 )     342,430  
Total net external sales   $ 1,791,623   $ 165,647   $ (16,870 )   $ 1,940,400  
Gross profit   $ 345,098   $ 44,866   $     $ 389,964  
Income (loss) from operations   $ 292,335   $ 34,504   $ (75,992 )   $ 250,847  
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1   $ 292,335   $ 34,504   $ (75,992 )   $ 250,847  

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENT AND COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Adjusted Operating Income1 Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Transportation Solutions              
Income from operations $ 29,162     $ 89,413     $ 130,335     $ 292,335  
Adjustments:              
N/A                      
Adjusted operating income   29,162       89,413       130,335       292,335  
               
Parts & Services              
Income from operations   8,316       12,358       30,923       34,504  
Adjustments:              
N/A                      
Adjusted operating income   8,316       12,358       30,923       34,504  
               
Corporate              
Loss from operations   (470,506 )     (24,134 )     (520,948 )     (75,992 )
Adjustments:              
Missouri legal matter   450,000             450,000        
Adjusted operating loss   (20,506 )     (24,134 )     (70,948 )     (75,992 )
               
Consolidated              
(Loss) income from operations   (433,028 )     77,637       (359,690 )     250,847  
Adjustments:              
Missouri legal matter   450,000             450,000        
Adjusted operating income $ 16,972     $ 77,637     $ 90,310     $ 250,847  

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating (loss) income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Adjusted EBITDA1: Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net (loss) income $ (329,873 )   $ 55,481     $ (282,382 )   $ 181,351  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (108,406 )     18,068       (92,215 )     56,289  
Interest expense   4,958       4,932       14,894       14,913  
Depreciation and amortization   13,930       12,519       40,394       32,685  
Stock-based compensation   3,297       3,131       9,915       8,812  
Missouri legal matter   450,000             450,000        
Impairment and other, net   (51 )     147       946       149  
Other, net   (1,384 )     (844 )     (4,565 )     (1,706 )
Loss from unconsolidated entity   1,677             4,578        
Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,148     $ 93,434     $ 141,565     $ 292,493  


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders2: Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024       2023     2024       2023
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (330,166 )   $ 55,329   $ (283,041 )   $ 180,870
Adjustments:              
Missouri legal matter   450,000           450,000      
Tax effect of aforementioned items   (111,213 )         (111,213 )    
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 8,621     $ 55,329   $ 55,746     $ 180,870


Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2: Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024       2023     2024       2023
Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (7.53 )   $ 1.16   $ (6.33 )   $ 3.74
Adjustments:              
Missouri legal matter   10.26           10.06      
Tax effect of aforementioned items   (2.54 )         (2.50 )    
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.19     $ 1.16   $ 1.23     $ 3.74
               
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands)3   44,287       47,755     45,242       48,348

1 Adjusted EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, the Missouri legal matter, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of adjusted EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating (loss) income and net (loss) income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.

2 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect an adjustment for the Missouri legal matter and the related tax effect of that adjustment.

3 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding differ from the GAAP presentation on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations due to the Company being in a loss position on an unadjusted basis.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW1
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 42,776     $ 58,267     $ 36,388     $ 204,598  
Cash payments for capital expenditures   (14,555 )     (29,251 )     (50,843 )     (85,071 )
Expenditures for revenue generating assets   (1,435 )     (717 )     (1,435 )     (3,961 )
Free cash flow1 $ 26,786     $ 28,299     $ (15,890 )   $ 115,566  

1 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures minus expenditures for revenue generating assets. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA1
AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA MARGIN1
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

  Transportation Solutions   Parts & Services
Three Months Ended September 30,   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Income from operations $ 29,162     $ 89,413     $ 8,316     $ 12,358  
Depreciation and amortization   12,285       11,299       551       553  
Impairment and other, net   (51 )     147              
Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 41,396     $ 100,859     $ 8,867     $ 12,911  
               
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin   10.0 %     17.3 %     16.9 %     22.9 %
               
  Transportation Solutions   Parts & Services
Nine Months Ended September 30,   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Income from operations $ 130,335     $ 292,335     $ 30,923     $ 34,504  
Depreciation and amortization   35,696       29,305       1,626       1,603  
Impairment and other, net   (41 )     149       (13 )      
Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 165,990     $ 321,789     $ 32,536     $ 36,107  
               
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin   12.0 %     18.0 %     20.8 %     21.8 %
               
               

1 Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Wabash Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more