Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

  • Third quarter net income of $20.5 million;
  • Third quarter earnings per diluted common share of $0.68;
  • Annualized return on third quarter average assets of 0.98%;
  • Annualized return on third quarter average tangible common equity of 13.69%(1); and
  • Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.09% of total assets. 

TYLER, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Southside reported net income of $20.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $2.1 million, or 11.2%, compared to $18.4 million for the same period in 2023. Earnings per diluted common share increased $0.08, or 13.3%, to $0.68 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $0.60 for the same period in 2023. The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was 10.13%, compared to 9.50% for the same period in 2023. The annualized return on average assets was 0.98% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 0.93% for the same period in 2023. 

“Third quarter financial results were highlighted by a linked quarter $1.86 million increase in net interest income, a linked quarter eight basis point increase in our net interest margin to 2.95%, earnings per share of $0.68, a 13.69% return on average tangible equity(1), and continued strong asset quality,” stated Lee R. Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Southside. “During the quarter we sold $28 million of lower yielding municipal securities, unwound the related fair value swaps and recorded a loss of $1.9 million. The proceeds were reinvested in higher yielding agency mortgage-backed securities. In addition, we recorded an impairment charge of $868,000 on the sale of approximately $10 million of available for sale (“AFS”) municipal securities and the unwind of the related fair value swaps on October 1.” 

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 

Net income was $20.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $18.4 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $2.1 million, or 11.2%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.68 and $0.60 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The increase in net income was a result of the increase in net interest income and the decrease in provision for credit losses, partially offset by the decrease in noninterest income and increases in noninterest expense and income tax expense. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were 0.98% and 10.13%, respectively, compared to 0.93% and 9.50%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 53.94% and 51.90%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 54.86% and 52.29%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and 54.90% and 52.71%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. 

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $55.5 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 4.1%, from the same period in 2023. The increase in net interest income was due to the increases in the average balance and the average yield of interest earning assets, partially offset by increases in the average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities and average balance of our interest bearing liabilities. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $1.9 million, or 3.5%, compared to $53.6 million during the three months ended June 30, 2024, largely due to the increase in the average yield on our interest earning assets and the decrease in the average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by the decrease in the average balance of interest earning assets. 

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased to 2.82% and 2.95%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.85% and 3.02%, respectively, for the same period in 2023. Linked quarter, net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) increased from 2.74% and 2.87%, respectively for the three months ended June 30, 2024. 

Noninterest income was $8.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 24.6%, compared to $10.8 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was due to a net loss on sale of securities AFS and decreases in other noninterest income and deposit services income, partially offset by an increase in brokerage services income. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $3.4 million, or 29.3%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in net loss on sale of securities AFS and decreases in other noninterest income and bank owned life insurance income related to a $1.0 million death benefit realized in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in other noninterest income for both periods was primarily due to an impairment charge of $868,000 on the sale of approximately $10 million of AFS municipal securities and the unwind of the related fair value swaps on October 1. 

Noninterest expense increased $0.8 million, or 2.2%, to $36.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $35.6 million for the same period in 2023, due to increases in salaries and employee benefits and software and data processing expense, partially offset by decreases in advertising, travel and entertainment expense, professional fees, net occupancy expense and amortization of intangibles. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased by $0.6 million, or 1.6%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, due to increases in other noninterest expense, salaries and employee benefits expense and professional fees. 

Income tax expense increased $1.3 million, or 40.7%, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense decreased $0.8 million, or 15.8%. Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) increased to 17.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 14.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and increased slightly from 17.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The higher ETR for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income. 

Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 

Net income was $66.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $69.4 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 3.8%. Earnings per diluted common share were $2.20 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $2.24 for the same period in 2023, a decrease of 1.8%. The decrease in net income was primarily a result of the decrease in noninterest income and increases in noninterest expense and income tax expense, partially offset by the decrease in provision for credit losses and the increase in net interest income. Returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were 1.06% and 11.19%, respectively, compared to 1.20% and 12.21%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 55.56% and 53.35%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 53.99% and 51.44%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. 

Net interest income was $162.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $160.5 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $1.9 million, or 1.2%, due to increases in the average balance and the average yield of interest earning assets, partially offset by increases in the average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities and average balance of our interest bearing liabilities. 

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) were 2.76% and 2.90%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.95% and 3.13%, respectively, for the same period in 2023. 

Noninterest income was $29.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $3.9 million, or 11.6%, compared to $33.3 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was due to decreases in the net gain on sale of equity securities, other noninterest income and deposit services income and a loss on sale of loans, partially offset by a decrease in net loss on sale of securities AFS and an increase in brokerage services income. The decrease in other noninterest income was primarily due to an impairment charge of $868,000 on the sale of approximately $10 million of AFS municipal securities and the unwind of the related fair value swaps on October 1. 

Noninterest expense was $109.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $105.4 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $3.6 million, or 3.4%. The increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits and software and data processing expense, partially offset by decreases in professional fees, net occupancy expense, advertising, travel and entertainment expense, and amortization of intangibles. 

Income tax expense increased $2.0 million, or 16.3%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Our ETR was approximately 17.6% and 15.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The higher ETR for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023, was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income. 

Balance Sheet Data 

At September 30, 2024, Southside had $8.36 billion in total assets, compared to $8.28 billion at December 31, 2023 and $7.97 billion at September 30, 2023. 

Loans at September 30, 2024 were $4.58 billion, an increase of $157.4 million, or 3.6%, compared to $4.42 billion at September 30, 2023. Linked quarter, loans decreased $11.3 million, or 0.2%, due to decreases of $50.2 million in commercial real estate loans, $14.9 million in municipal loans, $2.4 million in loans to individuals and $1.0 million in commercial loans. These decreases were partially offset by increases of $39.8 million in construction loans and $17.4 million in 1-4 family residential loans. 

Securities at September 30, 2024 were $2.70 billion, an increase of $53.4 million, or 2.0%, compared to $2.64 billion at September 30, 2023. Linked quarter, securities decreased $15.1 million, or 0.6%, from $2.71 billion at June 30, 2024. 

Deposits at September 30, 2024 were $6.44 billion, an increase of $86.1 million, or 1.4%, compared to $6.35 billion at September 30, 2023. Linked quarter, deposits decreased $60.2 million, or 0.9%, from $6.50 billion at June 30, 2024. 

At September 30, 2024, we had 179,214 total deposit accounts with an average balance of $32,000. Our estimated uninsured deposits were 35.9% as of September 30, 2024. When excluding affiliate deposits (Southside-owned deposits) and public fund deposits (all collateralized), our total estimated deposits without insurance or collateral was 19.2% as of September 30, 2024. Our noninterest bearing deposits represent approximately 21.4% of total deposits. Linked quarter, our cost of interest bearing deposits remained consistent at 3.01%. Linked quarter, our cost of total deposits decreased one basis point from 2.39% in the prior quarter to 2.38%. 

Our cost of interest bearing deposits increased 83 basis points, from 2.16% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, to 2.99% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Our cost of total deposits increased 75 basis points, from 1.62% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, to 2.37% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. 

Capital Resources and Liquidity 

Our capital ratios and contingent liquidity sources remain solid. During the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, we did not purchase any common stock pursuant to our Stock Repurchase Plan. Under this plan, repurchases of our outstanding common stock may be carried out in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that might be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares under the Stock Repurchase Plan and may modify, suspend or discontinue the plan at any time. We have not purchased any common stock pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan subsequent to September 30, 2024. 

As of September 30, 2024, our total available contingent liquidity, net of current outstanding borrowings, was $2.23 billion, consisting of FHLB advances, Federal Reserve Discount Window and correspondent bank lines of credit. 

Asset Quality 

Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2024 were $7.7 million, or 0.09% of total assets, an increase of $3.3 million, or 74.8%, compared to $4.4 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at September 30, 2023. Linked quarter, nonperforming assets increased $0.7 million, or 10.7%, from $6.9 million at June 30, 2024 due primarily to an increase of $1.1 million, or 18.7%, in nonaccrual loans, partially offset by decreases of $0.1 million in restructured loans and $0.3 million in other real estate owned. 

The allowance for loan losses totaled $44.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $42.4 million, or 0.92% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. The increase in the allowance as a percentage of total assets was primarily due to the increased economic concerns forecasted in the CECL model specific to office and multifamily markets in metro areas. The allowance for loan losses was $41.8 million, or 0.94% of total loans, at September 30, 2023. 

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $2.3 million, compared to a provision of $6.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and a reversal of provision of $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Net charge-offs were $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $0.9 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Net charge-offs were $1.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. 

We recorded a provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $0.6 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively. We recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures was $3.3 million and $3.9 million at September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and is included in other liabilities. 

Dividend 

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.36 per share on August 8, 2024, which was paid on September 5, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of August 22, 2024. 

_______________ 

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. 

Conference Call 

Southside's management team will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter ended September 30, 2024 financial results on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. CDT. The conference call can be accessed by webcast, for listen-only mode, on the company website, https://investors.southside.com, under Events. 

Those interested in participating in the question and answer session, or others who prefer to call-in, can register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe280e5ecbf444a68a5836f1e27caa8a9 to receive the dial-in number and unique code to access the conference call seamlessly. While not required, it is recommended that those wishing to participate, register 10 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure a more efficient registration process. 

For those unable to attend the live event, a webcast recording will be available on the company website, https://investors.southside.com, for at least 30 days, beginning approximately two hours following the conference call. 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. 

Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread. 

Efficiency ratio (FTE). The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio. 

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure. 

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables. 

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables. 

About Southside Bancshares, Inc. 

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $8.36 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024, that owns 100% of Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently has 54 branches in Texas and operates a network of 73 ATMs/ITMs. 

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive email notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the website under Resources and Investor Email Alerts. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com. 

Forward-Looking Statements 

Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written materials, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. These statements may include words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “seek,” “intend,” “probability,” “risk,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “plans,” “potential,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For example, benefits of the Share Repurchase Plan, trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies and earnings from growth and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates and our expectations regarding rate increases, tax reform, inflation, the impacts related to or resulting from other economic factors are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations. By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future. Accordingly, our results could materially differ from those that have been estimated. The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, interest rate fluctuations and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, labor shortages and changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. 

Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, under “Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information” and “Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors” and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. 

 
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  As of
    2024       2023  
  Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 130,147     $ 114,283     $ 96,744     $ 122,021     $ 105,601  
Interest earning deposits   333,825       272,469       307,257       391,719       106,094  
Federal funds sold   22,325       65,244       65,372       46,770       114,128  
Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value   1,408,437       1,405,944       1,405,221       1,296,294       1,335,560  
Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value   1,288,403       1,305,975       1,306,898       1,307,053       1,307,886  
Total securities   2,696,840       2,711,919       2,712,119       2,603,347       2,643,446  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   40,291       32,991       27,958       11,936       12,778  
Loans held for sale   768       1,352       756       10,894       1,382  
Loans   4,578,048       4,589,365       4,577,368       4,524,510       4,420,633  
Less: Allowance for loan losses   (44,276 )     (42,407 )     (43,557 )     (42,674 )     (41,760 )
Net loans   4,533,772       4,546,958       4,533,811       4,481,836       4,378,873  
Premises & equipment, net   138,811       138,489       139,491       138,950       139,473  
Goodwill   201,116       201,116       201,116       201,116       201,116  
Other intangible assets, net   2,003       2,281       2,588       2,925       3,295  
Bank owned life insurance   137,489       136,903       136,604       136,330       135,737  
Other assets   124,876       133,697       130,047       137,070       130,545  
Total assets $ 8,362,263     $ 8,357,702     $ 8,353,863     $ 8,284,914     $ 7,972,468  
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,377,022     $ 1,366,924     $ 1,358,827     $ 1,390,407     $ 1,431,285  
Interest bearing deposits   5,058,680       5,129,008       5,186,933       5,159,274       4,918,286  
Total deposits   6,435,702       6,495,932       6,545,760       6,549,681       6,349,571  
Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   865,856       763,700       770,151       722,468       608,038  
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt
issuance costs		   92,006       91,970       93,913       93,877       93,838  
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   60,273       60,272       60,271       60,270       60,269  
Other liabilities   103,172       144,858       95,846       85,330       132,157  
Total liabilities   7,557,009       7,556,732       7,565,941       7,511,626       7,243,873  
Shareholders' equity   805,254       800,970       787,922       773,288       728,595  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,362,263     $ 8,357,702     $ 8,353,863     $ 8,284,914     $ 7,972,468  

  

 
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
    2024       2023  
  Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,
Income Statement:                  
Total interest income $ 105,703     $ 104,186     $ 102,758     $ 98,939     $ 93,078  
Total interest expense   50,239       50,578       49,410       44,454       39,805  
Net interest income   55,464       53,608       53,348       54,485       53,273  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   2,389       (485 )     58       2,281       6,987  
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses   53,075       54,093       53,290       52,204       46,286  
Noninterest income                  
Deposit services   6,199       6,157       5,985       6,305       6,479  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale   (1,929 )     (563 )     (18 )     (10,386 )     11  
Gain (loss) on sale of loans   115       220       (436 )     178       96  
Trust fees   1,628       1,456       1,336       1,431       1,522  
Bank owned life insurance   857       1,767       784       2,602       790  
Brokerage services   1,068       1,081       1,014       944       760  
Other   233       1,439       1,059       1,427       1,178  
Total noninterest income   8,171       11,557       9,724       2,501       10,836  
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   22,233       21,984       23,113       21,152       21,241  
Net occupancy   3,613       3,750       3,362       3,474       3,796  
Advertising, travel & entertainment   734       795       950       1,127       1,062  
ATM expense   412       368       325       318       358  
Professional fees   1,206       1,075       1,154       1,315       1,472  
Software and data processing   2,951       2,860       2,856       2,644       2,432  
Communications   423       410       449       435       359  
FDIC insurance   939       977       943       892       902  
Amortization of intangibles   278       307       337       370       407  
Other   3,543       3,239       3,392       3,456       3,524  
Total noninterest expense   36,332       35,765       36,881       35,183       35,553  
Income before income tax expense   24,914       29,885       26,133       19,522       21,569  
Income tax expense   4,390       5,212       4,622       2,206       3,120  
Net income $ 20,524     $ 24,673     $ 21,511     $ 17,316     $ 18,449  
                   
Common Share Data:      
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding   30,286       30,280       30,262       30,235       30,502  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding   30,370       30,312       30,305       30,276       30,543  
Common shares outstanding end of period   30,308       30,261       30,284       30,249       30,338  
Earnings per common share                  
Basic $ 0.68     $ 0.81     $ 0.71     $ 0.57     $ 0.60  
Diluted   0.68       0.81       0.71       0.57       0.60  
Book value per common share   26.57       26.47       26.02       25.56       24.02  
Tangible book value per common share   19.87       19.75       19.29       18.82       17.28  
Cash dividends paid per common share   0.36       0.36       0.36       0.37       0.35  
                   
Selected Performance Ratios:                  
Return on average assets   0.98 %     1.19 %     1.03 %     0.85 %     0.93 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity   10.13       12.46       11.02       9.31       9.50  
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   13.69       16.90       15.07       13.10       13.17  
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1)   5.51       5.45       5.38       5.30       5.15  
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities   3.28       3.32       3.22       3.04       2.84  
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   2.95       2.87       2.86       2.99       3.02  
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)   2.23       2.13       2.16       2.26       2.31  
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities   128.51       128.62       127.71       131.65       133.24  
Noninterest expense to average total assets   1.73       1.72       1.77       1.73       1.79  
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)   51.90       52.71       55.54       50.86       52.29  

(1)  Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. 

 
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
    2024       2023  
  Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,
Nonperforming Assets: $ 7,656     $ 6,918     $ 7,979     $ 4,001     $ 4,381  
Nonaccrual loans   7,254       6,110       7,709       3,889       4,316  
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days                            
Restructured loans         145       151       13       15  
Other real estate owned   388       648       119       99       50  
Repossessed assets   14       15                    
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:                  
Total loans   0.16 %     0.13 %     0.17 %     0.09 %     0.10 %
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:                  
Total assets   0.09       0.08       0.10       0.05       0.05  
Total loans   0.17       0.15       0.17       0.09       0.10  
Total loans and OREO   0.17       0.15       0.17       0.09       0.10  
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:                  
Nonaccruing loans   610.37       694.06       565.01       1,097.30       967.56  
Nonperforming assets   578.32       613.00       545.90       1,066.58       953.21  
Total loans   0.97       0.92       0.95       0.94       0.94  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding   0.04       0.02       0.03       0.11       0.08  
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Shareholders’ equity to total assets   9.63       9.58       9.43       9.33       9.14  
Common equity tier 1 capital   13.07       12.72       12.43       12.28       12.27  
Tier 1 risk-based capital   14.12       13.76       13.47       13.32       13.31  
Total risk-based capital   16.59       16.16       15.92       15.73       15.71  
Tier 1 leverage capital   9.61       9.40       9.22       9.39       9.61  
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (1)   7.38       7.33       7.17       7.04       6.75  
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets   9.67       9.52       9.35       9.13       9.76  

(1)  Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. 

 
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
    2024       2023  
Loan Portfolio Composition Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,
Real Estate Loans:                  
Construction $ 585,817     $ 546,040     $ 599,464     $ 789,744     $ 720,515  
1-4 Family Residential   755,406       738,037       720,508       696,738       689,492  
Commercial   2,422,612       2,472,771       2,413,345       2,168,451       2,117,306  
Commercial Loans   358,854       359,807       358,053       366,893       385,816  
Municipal Loans   402,041       416,986       427,225       441,168       441,512  
Loans to Individuals   53,318       55,724       58,773       61,516       65,992  
Total Loans $ 4,578,048     $ 4,589,365     $ 4,577,368     $ 4,524,510     $ 4,420,633  
                   
Summary of Changes in Allowances:                  
Allowance for Loan Losses                  
Balance at beginning of period $ 42,407     $ 43,557     $ 42,674     $ 41,760     $ 36,303  
Loans charged-off   (773 )     (721 )     (634 )     (1,572 )     (1,262 )
Recoveries of loans charged-off   365       444       347       284       378  
Net loans (charged-off) recovered   (408 )     (277 )     (287 )     (1,288 )     (884 )
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses   2,277       (873 )     1,170       2,202       6,341  
Balance at end of period $ 44,276     $ 42,407     $ 43,557     $ 42,674     $ 41,760  
                   
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures                  
Balance at beginning of period $ 3,208     $ 2,820     $ 3,932     $ 3,853     $ 3,207  
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures   112       388       (1,112 )     79       646  
Balance at end of period $ 3,320     $ 3,208     $ 2,820     $ 3,932     $ 3,853  
Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 47,596     $ 45,615     $ 46,377     $ 46,606     $ 45,613  

  

 
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
    2024       2023  
Income Statement:      
Total interest income $ 312,647     $ 260,802  
Total interest expense   150,227       100,260  
Net interest income   162,420       160,542  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   1,962       6,873  
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses   160,458       153,669  
Noninterest income      
Deposit services   18,341       19,192  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale   (2,510 )     (5,590 )
Net gain on sale of equity securities         5,058  
Gain (loss) on sale of loans   (101 )     385  
Trust fees   4,420       4,479  
Bank owned life insurance   3,408       3,221  
Brokerage services   3,163       2,361  
Other   2,731       4,227  
Total noninterest income   29,452       33,333  
Noninterest expense      
Salaries and employee benefits   67,330       64,473  
Net occupancy   10,725       11,220  
Advertising, travel & entertainment   2,479       2,966  
ATM expense   1,105       1,033  
Professional fees   3,435       4,036  
Software and data processing   8,667       6,751  
Communications   1,282       1,034  
FDIC insurance   2,859       2,666  
Amortization of intangibles   922       1,327  
Other   10,174       9,889  
Total noninterest expense   108,978       105,395  
Income before income tax expense   80,932       81,607  
Income tax expense   14,224       12,231  
Net income $ 66,708     $ 69,376  
Common Share Data:      
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding   30,276       30,862  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding   30,332       30,916  
Common shares outstanding end of period   30,308       30,338  
Earnings per common share      
Basic $ 2.20     $ 2.25  
Diluted   2.20       2.24  
Book value per common share   26.57       24.02  
Tangible book value per common share   19.87       17.28  
Cash dividends paid per common share   1.08       1.05  
       
Selected Performance Ratios:      
Return on average assets   1.06 %     1.20 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity   11.19       12.21  
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   15.20       16.98  
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1)   5.45       4.97  
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities   3.27       2.49  
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   2.90       3.13  
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)   2.18       2.48  
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities   128.28       134.94  
Noninterest expense to average total assets   1.74       1.84  
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)   53.35       51.44  

(1)  Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. 

 
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
    2024       2023  
Nonperforming Assets: $ 7,656     $ 4,381  
Nonaccrual loans   7,254       4,316  
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days          
Restructured loans         15  
Other real estate owned   388       50  
Repossessed assets   14        
       
Asset Quality Ratios:      
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:      
Total loans   0.16 %     0.10 %
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:      
Total assets   0.09       0.05  
Total loans   0.17       0.10  
Total loans and OREO   0.17       0.10  
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:      
Nonaccruing loans   610.37       967.56  
Nonperforming assets   578.32       953.21  
Total loans   0.97       0.94  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding   0.03       0.05  
       
Capital Ratios:      
Shareholders’ equity to total assets   9.63       9.14  
Common equity tier 1 capital   13.07       12.27  
Tier 1 risk-based capital   14.12       13.31  
Total risk-based capital   16.59       15.71  
Tier 1 leverage capital   9.61       9.61  
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (1)   7.38       6.75  
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets   9.51       9.81  

(1) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. 

 
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
Loan Portfolio Composition   2024       2023  
Real Estate Loans:      
Construction $ 585,817     $ 720,515  
1-4 Family Residential   755,406       689,492  
Commercial   2,422,612       2,117,306  
Commercial Loans   358,854       385,816  
Municipal Loans   402,041       441,512  
Loans to Individuals   53,318       65,992  
Total Loans $ 4,578,048     $ 4,420,633  
       
Summary of Changes in Allowances:      
Allowance for Loan Losses      
Balance at beginning of period $ 42,674     $ 36,515  
Loans charged-off   (2,128 )     (2,632 )
Recoveries of loans charged-off   1,156       1,170  
Net loans (charged-off) recovered   (972 )     (1,462 )
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses   2,574       6,707  
Balance at end of period $ 44,276     $ 41,760  
       
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures      
Balance at beginning of period $ 3,932     $ 3,687  
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures   (612 )     166  
Balance at end of period $ 3,320     $ 3,853  
Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 47,596     $ 45,613  


The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for more information.  

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024
  Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS                      
Loans (1) $ 4,613,028     $ 72,493   6.25 %   $ 4,595,980     $ 70,293   6.15 %
Loans held for sale   871       11   5.02 %     1,489       24   6.48 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2)   791,914       7,150   3.59 %     783,856       7,009   3.60 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)   1,174,445       11,825   4.01 %     1,254,097       12,761   4.09 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)   886,325       11,976   5.38 %     830,504       11,084   5.37 %
Total securities   2,852,684       30,951   4.32 %     2,868,457       30,854   4.33 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments   41,159       582   5.63 %     40,467       573   5.69 %
Interest earning deposits   281,313       3,798   5.37 %     300,047       4,105   5.50 %
Federal funds sold   33,971       488   5.71 %     75,479       1,021   5.44 %
Total earning assets   7,823,026       108,323   5.51 %     7,881,919       106,870   5.45 %
Cash and due from banks   100,578               110,102          
Accrued interest and other assets   455,091               424,323          
Less: Allowance for loan losses   (42,581 )             (43,738 )        
Total assets $ 8,336,114             $ 8,372,606          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $ 598,116       1,490   0.99 %   $ 604,753       1,454   0.97 %
Certificates of deposit   1,087,613       12,647   4.63 %     1,020,099       11,630   4.59 %
Interest bearing demand accounts   3,409,911       24,395   2.85 %     3,513,068       25,382   2.91 %
Total interest bearing deposits   5,095,640       38,532   3.01 %     5,137,920       38,466   3.01 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   618,708       6,488   4.17 %     606,851       6,455   4.28 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   91,988       937   4.05 %     92,017       936   4.09 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   60,273       1,180   7.79 %     60,271       1,171   7.81 %
Repurchase agreements   83,297       899   4.29 %     88,007       955   4.36 %
Other borrowings   137,482       2,203   6.37 %     143,169       2,595   7.29 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   6,087,388       50,239   3.28 %     6,128,235       50,578   3.32 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   1,344,165               1,346,274          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   98,331               101,399          
Total liabilities   7,529,884               7,575,908          
Shareholders’ equity   806,230               796,698          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,336,114             $ 8,372,606          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 58,084           $ 56,292    
Net interest margin (FTE)         2.95 %           2.87 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.23 %           2.13 %

(1)  Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)  For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost. 

Note: As of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, loans totaling $7.3 million and $6.1 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate. 

 
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
  Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS                      
Loans (1) $ 4,559,602     $ 68,849   6.07 %   $ 4,473,618     $ 67,886   6.02 %
Loans held for sale   8,834       18   0.82 %     1,858       27   5.77 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2)   780,423       6,967   3.59 %     852,023       7,970   3.71 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)   1,285,922       13,168   4.12 %     1,456,187       15,688   4.27 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)   764,713       10,119   5.32 %     581,548       6,865   4.68 %
Total securities   2,831,058       30,254   4.30 %     2,889,758       30,523   4.19 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments   40,063       333   3.34 %     24,674       296   4.76 %
Interest earning deposits   380,181       5,202   5.50 %     150,763       2,054   5.41 %
Federal funds sold   62,599       838   5.38 %     93,149       1,286   5.48 %
Total earning assets   7,882,337       105,494   5.38 %     7,633,820       102,072   5.30 %
Cash and due from banks   114,379               110,380          
Accrued interest and other assets   441,783               374,120          
Less: Allowance for loan losses   (42,973 )             (41,822 )        
Total assets $ 8,395,526             $ 8,076,498          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $ 604,529       1,424   0.95 %   $ 610,453       1,432   0.93 %
Certificates of deposit   941,947       10,341   4.42 %     910,759       9,691   4.22 %
Interest bearing demand accounts   3,634,936       26,433   2.92 %     3,469,120       24,498   2.80 %
Total interest bearing deposits   5,181,412       38,198   2.97 %     4,990,332       35,621   2.83 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   607,033       5,950   3.94 %     262,709       1,430   2.16 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   93,895       956   4.10 %     93,859       965   4.08 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   60,270       1,175   7.84 %     60,269       1,195   7.87 %
Repurchase agreements   92,177       967   4.22 %     96,622       1,008   4.14 %
Other borrowings   137,287       2,164   6.34 %     294,683       4,235   5.70 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   6,172,074       49,410   3.22 %     5,798,474       44,454   3.04 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   1,338,384               1,424,961          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   100,014               115,388          
Total liabilities   7,610,472               7,338,823          
Shareholders’ equity   785,054               737,675          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,395,526             $ 8,076,498          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 56,084           $ 57,618    
Net interest margin (FTE)         2.86 %           2.99 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.16 %           2.26 %

(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)   For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost. 

Note: As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, loans totaling $7.7 million and $3.9 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate. 

 
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2023
  Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS          
Loans (1) $ 4,396,184     $ 64,758   5.84 %
Loans held for sale   1,537       26   6.71 %
Securities:          
Taxable investment securities (2)   912,789       8,731   3.79 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)   1,510,044       16,232   4.26 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)   442,908       4,426   3.96 %
Total securities   2,865,741       29,389   4.07 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments   22,363       265   4.70 %
Interest earning deposits   37,891       535   5.60 %
Federal funds sold   94,441       1,253   5.26 %
Total earning assets   7,418,157       96,226   5.15 %
Cash and due from banks   106,348          
Accrued interest and other assets   400,850          
Less: Allowance for loan losses   (36,493 )        
Total assets $ 7,888,862          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Savings accounts $ 622,246       1,458   0.93 %
Certificates of deposit   949,894       9,443   3.94 %
Interest bearing demand accounts   3,189,048       20,050   2.49 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,761,188       30,951   2.58 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   230,184       1,174   2.02 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   93,817       962   4.07 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   60,268       1,178   7.75 %
Repurchase agreements   104,070       1,048   4.00 %
Other borrowings   317,913       4,492   5.61 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,567,440       39,805   2.84 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   1,441,738          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   109,490          
Total liabilities   7,118,668          
Shareholders’ equity   770,194          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,888,862          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 56,421    
Net interest margin (FTE)         3.02 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.31 %

(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)   For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost. 

Note: As of September 30, 2023, loans totaling $4.3 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate. 

 
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
  Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS                      
Loans (1) $ 4,589,621     $ 211,635   6.16 %   $ 4,241,676     $ 179,545   5.66 %
Loans held for sale   3,721       53   1.90 %     1,620       69   5.69 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2)   785,422       21,126   3.59 %     843,846       23,216   3.68 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)   1,237,884       37,754   4.07 %     1,587,656       48,880   4.12 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)   827,396       33,179   5.36 %     433,335       12,585   3.88 %
Total securities   2,850,702       92,059   4.31 %     2,864,837       84,681   3.95 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments   40,565       1,488   4.90 %     25,071       889   4.74 %
Interest earning deposits   320,371       13,105   5.46 %     60,623       2,310   5.09 %
Federal funds sold   57,265       2,347   5.47 %     75,499       2,838   5.03 %
Total earning assets   7,862,245       320,687   5.45 %     7,269,326       270,332   4.97 %
Cash and due from banks   108,325               105,885          
Accrued interest and other assets   440,340               406,160          
Less: Allowance for loan losses   (43,096 )             (36,564 )        
Total assets $ 8,367,814             $ 7,744,807          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $ 602,450       4,368   0.97 %   $ 645,415       4,201   0.87 %
Certificates of deposit   1,016,812       34,618   4.55 %     845,851       21,215   3.35 %
Interest bearing demand accounts   3,518,906       76,210   2.89 %     3,005,449       47,120   2.10 %
Total interest bearing deposits   5,138,168       115,196   2.99 %     4,496,715       72,536   2.16 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   610,893       18,893   4.13 %     281,260       5,347   2.54 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   92,631       2,829   4.08 %     96,753       2,955   4.08 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   60,271       3,526   7.81 %     60,266       3,309   7.34 %
Repurchase agreements   87,811       2,821   4.29 %     89,282       2,423   3.63 %
Other borrowings   139,306       6,962   6.68 %     362,684       13,690   5.05 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   6,129,080       150,227   3.27 %     5,386,960       100,260   2.49 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   1,342,945               1,506,431          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   99,758               91,784          
Total liabilities   7,571,783               6,985,175          
Shareholders’ equity   796,031               759,632          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,367,814             $ 7,744,807          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 170,460           $ 170,072    
Net interest margin (FTE)         2.90 %           3.13 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.18 %           2.48 %

(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)   For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost. 

Note: As of September 30, 2024 and 2023, loans totaling $7.3 million and $4.3 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate. 

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented. 

 
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
    Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Sep 30,   Sep 30,
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:                            
Net income   $ 20,524     $ 24,673     $ 21,511     $ 17,316     $ 18,449     $ 66,708     $ 69,376  
After-tax amortization expense     220       243       266       292       322       728       1,048  
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders   $ 20,744     $ 24,916     $ 21,777     $ 17,608     $ 18,771     $ 67,436     $ 70,424  
                             
Average shareholders' equity   $ 806,230     $ 796,698     $ 785,054     $ 737,675     $ 770,194     $ 796,031     $ 759,632  
Less: Average intangibles for the period     (203,288 )     (203,581 )     (203,910 )     (204,267 )     (204,658 )     (203,592 )     (205,096 )
Average tangible shareholders' equity   $ 602,942     $ 593,117     $ 581,144     $ 533,408     $ 565,536     $ 592,439     $ 554,536  
                             
Return on average tangible common equity     13.69 %     16.90 %     15.07 %     13.10 %     13.17 %     15.20 %     16.98 %
                             
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:                            
Common equity at end of period   $ 805,254     $ 800,970     $ 787,922     $ 773,288     $ 728,595     $ 805,254     $ 728,595  
Less: Intangible assets at end of period     (203,119 )     (203,397 )     (203,704 )     (204,041 )     (204,411 )     (203,119 )     (204,411 )
Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period   $ 602,135     $ 597,573     $ 584,218     $ 569,247     $ 524,184     $ 602,135     $ 524,184  
                             
Total assets at end of period   $ 8,362,263     $ 8,357,702     $ 8,353,863     $ 8,284,914     $ 7,972,468     $ 8,362,263     $ 7,972,468  
Less: Intangible assets at end of period     (203,119 )     (203,397 )     (203,704 )     (204,041 )     (204,411 )     (203,119 )     (204,411 )
Tangible assets at end of period   $ 8,159,144     $ 8,154,305     $ 8,150,159     $ 8,080,873     $ 7,768,057     $ 8,159,144     $ 7,768,057  
                             
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets     7.38 %     7.33 %     7.17 %     7.04 %     6.75 %     7.38 %     6.75 %
                             
Common shares outstanding end of period     30,308       30,261       30,284       30,249       30,338       30,308       30,338  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 19.87     $ 19.75     $ 19.29     $ 18.82     $ 17.28     $ 19.87     $ 17.28  
                             
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE):                            
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 55,464     $ 53,608     $ 53,348     $ 54,485     $ 53,273     $ 162,420     $ 160,542  
Tax-equivalent adjustments:                            
Loans     608       633       656       680       674       1,897       2,044  
Tax-exempt investment securities     2,012       2,051       2,080       2,453       2,474       6,143       7,486  
Net interest income (FTE) (1)     58,084       56,292       56,084       57,618       56,421       170,460       170,072  
Noninterest income     8,171       11,557       9,724       2,501       10,836       29,452       33,333  
Nonrecurring income (2)     2,797       (576 )     18       8,376       (11 )     2,239       (1,006 )
Total revenue   $ 69,052     $ 67,273     $ 65,826     $ 68,495     $ 67,246     $ 202,151     $ 202,399  
                                                         
Noninterest expense   $ 36,332     $ 35,765     $ 36,881     $ 35,183     $ 35,553     $ 108,978     $ 105,395  
Pre-tax amortization expense     (278 )     (307 )     (337 )     (370 )     (407 )     (922 )     (1,327 )
Nonrecurring expense (3)     (219 )     2       17       22       17       (200 )     56  
Adjusted noninterest expense   $ 35,835     $ 35,460     $ 36,561     $ 34,835     $ 35,163     $ 107,856     $ 104,124  
                                                         
Efficiency ratio     53.94 %     54.90 %     57.95 %     53.30 %     54.86 %     55.56 %     53.99 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)     51.90 %     52.71 %     55.54 %     50.86 %     52.29 %     53.35 %     51.44 %
                                                         
Average earning assets   $ 7,823,026     $ 7,881,919     $ 7,882,337     $ 7,633,820     $ 7,418,157     $ 7,862,245     $ 7,269,326  
                                                         
Net interest margin     2.82 %     2.74 %     2.72 %     2.83 %     2.85 %     2.76 %     2.95 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)     2.95 %     2.87 %     2.86 %     2.99 %     3.02 %     2.90 %     3.13 %
                                                         
Net interest spread     2.10 %     2.00 %     2.02 %     2.10 %     2.14 %     2.04 %     2.31 %
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)     2.23 %     2.13 %     2.16 %     2.26 %     2.31 %     2.18 %     2.48 %

(1)   These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.
(2)   These adjustments may include net gain or loss on sale of securities available for sale, net gain on sale of equity securities, BOLI income related to death benefits realized and other investment income or loss in the periods where applicable.
(3)   These adjustments may include foreclosure expenses and branch closure expenses, in the periods where applicable.


