Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2024 Third Quarter Results

-New Home Deliveries of 1,619-
-Home Sales Revenue of $1.1 Billion-
-Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 23.3%-
-Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.18-
-Homebuilding Debt-to-Capital Ratio Reduced to Record Low of 22.1%-

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“Tri Pointe Homes once again delivered excellent financial results for the third quarter,” said Doug Bauer, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer. “We achieved a 32% increase in deliveries to 1,619 homes, a 2% rise in the average sales price, and a 35% growth in homes sales revenue to $1.1 billion. We are also pleased to report that the improvements in both volume and pricing were well-balanced across our markets with each reporting segment achieving gains in deliveries and revenues. In addition to higher homes sales revenue, we expanded gross margins by 100 basis points to 23.3% and achieved diluted earnings per share of $1.18, representing a 55% increase compared to the previous year.”

Mr. Bauer continued, “Building on a strong third quarter, we remain focused on scaling efficiency across existing markets, while continuing to drive operational improvements that bolster long-term profitability and returns. Additionally, our recent strategic expansion into three new markets positions us for further geographic diversification and top-line growth, allowing us to capture emerging opportunities as the housing industry remains well-positioned. We ended the quarter with a net homebuilding debt-to-net capital ratio of 7.0%*, further strengthening our balance sheet. This solid foundation gives us flexibility to continue pursuing growth initiatives and delivering value to our stockholders.”

“Tri Pointe Homes is well-positioned to capitalize on the strong fundamentals driving the homebuilding industry,” said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer. “With a solid financial foundation, the right strategic plan in place, and highly skilled teams across the country, we remain focused on optimizing asset turns and generating strong cash flows, which will fuel further growth. The housing market fundamentals, including favorable demographics and a persistent supply-demand imbalance, create a supportive environment for sustained success. As we execute our strategy, we are confident in our ability to deliver value while maintaining our focus on operational and financial discipline.”

Results and Operational Data for Third Quarter 2024 and Comparisons to Third Quarter 2023

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $111.8 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, compared to $75.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share
  • Home sales revenue of $1.1 billion compared to $825.3 million, an increase of 35%
    • New home deliveries of 1,619 homes compared to 1,223 homes, an increase of 32%
    • Average sales price of homes delivered of $688,000 compared to $675,000, an increase of 2%
  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.3% compared to 22.3%, an increase of 100 basis points
    • Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 26.8%*
  • SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue of 10.8% compared to 12.3%, a decrease of 150 basis points
  • Net new home orders of 1,252 compared to 1,513, a decrease of 17%
  • Active selling communities averaged 150.0 compared to 154.8, a decrease of 3%
    • Net new home orders per average selling community were 8.3 orders (2.8 monthly) compared to 9.8 orders (3.3 monthly)
    • Cancellation rate steady at 10% in both periods
  • Backlog units at quarter end of 2,325 homes compared to 3,055, a decrease of 24%
    • Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.7 billion compared to $2.1 billion, a decrease of 18%
    • Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $745,000 compared to $693,000, an increase of 8%
  • Ratios of homebuilding debt-to-capital and net homebuilding debt-to-net capital of 22.1% and 7.0%*, respectively, as of September 30, 2024
  • Repurchased 272,777 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $36.24 for an aggregate dollar amount of $9.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024
  • Ended the third quarter of 2024 with total liquidity of $1.4 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $676.0 million and $698.1 million of availability under our revolving credit facility
* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
   

Outlook

For the fourth quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,600 and 1,800 homes at an average sales price between $700,000 and $710,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 23.0% to 23.5% for the fourth quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 10.5% to 10.9%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the fourth quarter to be approximately 26.0%.

For the full year, the Company anticipates delivering between 6,300 and 6,500 homes at an average sales price of approximately $680,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be approximately 23.3% for the full year and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be approximately 10.9%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year to be approximately 25.5%.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 24, 2024. The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related slides on the Internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.TriPointeHomes.com. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the Tri Pointe Homes Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13749196. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care®. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for three years in a row (2021 through 2023), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces lists in 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, home affordability, inflation, consumer sentiment, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials, labor and home components; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in parts of the western United States; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or public health emergencies, including outbreaks of contagious disease, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

Investor Relations Contact:
InvestorRelations@TriPointeHomes.com, 949-478-8696

Media Contact:

Carol Ruiz, cruiz@newgroundco.com, 310-437-0045  


KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023   Change   % Change   2024   2023   Change   % Change
Operating Data: (unaudited)
Home sales revenue $ 1,113,681     $ 825,295     $ 288,386     35 %   $ 3,165,042     $ 2,412,777     $ 752,265     31 %
Homebuilding gross margin $ 259,182     $ 184,221     $ 74,961     41 %   $ 737,558     $ 531,586     $ 205,972     39 %
Homebuilding gross margin %   23.3 %     22.3 %     1.0 %         23.3 %     22.0 %     1.3 %    
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %*   26.8 %     25.6 %     1.2 %         26.8 %     25.6 %     1.2 %    
SG&A expense $ 120,478     $ 101,233     $ 19,245     19 %   $ 346,581     $ 286,926     $ 59,655     21 %
SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue   10.8 %     12.3 %   (1.5) %         11.0 %     11.9 %   (0.9) %    
Net income available to common stockholders $ 111,759     $ 75,402     $ 36,357     48 %   $ 328,816     $ 210,868     $ 117,948     56 %
Adjusted EBITDA* $ 208,639     $ 139,678     $ 68,961     49 %   $ 600,530     $ 403,581     $ 196,949     49 %
Interest incurred $ 25,253     $ 36,919     $ (11,666 )   (32)%   $ 91,787     $ 111,792     $ (20,005 )   (18)    %
Interest in cost of home sales $ 37,687     $ 27,035     $ 10,652     39 %   $ 107,330     $ 72,627     $ 34,703     48 %
                               
Other Data:                              
Net new home orders   1,252       1,513       (261 )   (17) %     4,717       5,044       (327 )   (6)   %
New homes delivered   1,619       1,223       396     32 %     4,712       3,461       1,251     36 %
Average sales price of homes delivered $ 688     $ 675     $ 13     2 %   $ 672     $ 697     $ (25 )   (4)   %
Cancellation rate   10 %     10 %     0 %         8 %     9 %   (1) %    
Average selling communities   150.0       154.8       (4.8 )   (3)%     151.6       144.3       7.3     5 %
Selling communities at end of period   148       163       (15 )   (9)%                
Backlog (estimated dollar value) $ 1,731,590     $ 2,117,319     $ (385,729 )   (18)%                
Backlog (homes)   2,325       3,055       (730 )   (24)%                
Average sales price in backlog $ 745     $ 693     $ 52     8 %                
                               
  September 30,   December 31,                        
  2024   2023   Change   % Change                
Balance Sheet Data: (unaudited)                            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 675,957     $ 868,953     $ (192,996 )   (22) %                
Real estate inventories $ 3,412,633     $ 3,337,483     $ 75,150     2 %                
Lots owned or controlled   33,488       31,960       1,528     5 %                
Homes under construction (1)   3,009       3,088       (79 )   (3) %                
Homes completed, unsold   313       263       50     19 %                
Total homebuilding debt $ 922,194     $ 1,382,586     $ (460,392 )   (33)%                
Stockholders’ equity $ 3,249,952     $ 3,010,958     $ 238,994     8 %                
Book capitalization $ 4,172,146     $ 4,393,544     $ (221,398 )   (5)%                
Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital   22.1 %     31.5 %   (9.4)%                    
Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital*   7.0 %     14.6 %   (7.6)%                    

__________
(1)         Homes under construction included 44 and 69 models as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
*      See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
       
  September 30,   December 31,
  2024   2023
Assets (unaudited)    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 675,957   $ 868,953
Receivables   113,725     224,636
Real estate inventories   3,412,633     3,337,483
Investments in unconsolidated entities   130,798     131,824
Mortgage loans held for sale   80,071    
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   156,603     156,603
Deferred tax assets, net   37,996     37,996
Other assets   171,472     157,093
Total assets $ 4,779,255   $ 4,914,588
       
Liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 75,214   $ 64,833
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   456,418     453,531
Loans payable   275,914     288,337
Senior notes   646,280     1,094,249
Mortgage repurchase facilities   75,465    
Total liabilities   1,529,291     1,900,950
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Equity      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively      
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 93,590,060 and 95,530,512 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   936     955
Additional paid-in capital      
Retained earnings   3,249,016     3,010,003
Total stockholders’ equity   3,249,952     3,010,958
Noncontrolling interests   12     2,680
Total equity   3,249,964     3,013,638
Total liabilities and equity $ 4,779,255   $ 4,914,588
           


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
Homebuilding:              
Home sales revenue $ 1,113,681   $ 825,295   $ 3,165,042   $ 2,412,777
Land and lot sales revenue   12,552     1,714     23,780     10,506
Other operations revenue   790     749     2,359     2,219
Total revenues   1,127,023     827,758     3,191,181     2,425,502
Cost of home sales   854,499     641,074     2,427,484     1,881,191
Cost of land and lot sales   11,986     1,474     21,584     10,287
Other operations expense   765     724     2,295     2,171
Sales and marketing   53,744     42,874     160,772     127,977
General and administrative   66,734     58,359     185,809     158,949
Homebuilding income from operations   139,295     83,253     393,237     244,927
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities   227     3     383     272
Other income, net   6,658     11,664     31,818     30,361
Homebuilding income before income taxes   146,180     94,920     425,438     275,560
Financial Services:              
Revenues   17,650     10,758     47,818     30,004
Expenses   12,283     6,127     31,900     19,363
Financial services income before income taxes   5,367     4,631     15,918     10,641
Income before income taxes   151,547     99,551     441,356     286,201
Provision for income taxes   (39,788)     (22,942)     (112,599)     (71,764)
Net income   111,759     76,609     328,757     214,437
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests       (1,207)     59     (3,569)
Net income available to common stockholders $ 111,759   $ 75,402   $ 328,816   $ 210,868
Earnings per share              
Basic $ 1.19   $ 0.77   $ 3.49   $ 2.12
Diluted $ 1.18   $ 0.76   $ 3.46   $ 2.10
Weighted average shares outstanding              
Basic   93,600,678     98,018,498     94,294,800     99,534,570
Diluted   94,640,211     99,030,210     95,081,173     100,458,357
                       


MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  New
Homes
Delivered 		  Average
Sales
Price 		  New
Homes
Delivered 		  Average
Sales
Price 		  New
Homes
Delivered 		  Average
Sales
Price 		  New
Homes
Delivered 		  Average
Sales
Price
Arizona 95   $ 743   167   $ 809   372   $ 728   497   $ 785
California 620     765   425     683   1,607     765   1,116     764
Nevada 133     579   103     749   363     633   289     751
Washington 70     880   48     847   197     884   106     823
West total 918     744   743     731   2,539     750   2,008     770
Colorado 38     719   17     733   133     708   110     754
Texas 417     550   287     527   1,332     552   775     565
Central total 455     564   304     538   1,465     566   885     589
Carolinas(1) 144     498   122     445   526     483   439     454
Washington D.C. Area(2) 102     1,002   54     1,185   182     973   129     1,125
East total 246     707   176     672   708     609   568     607
Total 1,619   $ 688   1,223   $ 675   4,712   $ 672   3,461   $ 697
                               
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  Net New
Home
Orders 		  Average
Selling
Communities 		  Net New
Home
Orders 		  Average
Selling
Communities 		  Net New
Home
Orders 		  Average
Selling
Communities 		  Net New
Home
Orders 		  Average
Selling
Communities
Arizona 126     15.0   129     14.0   464     14.0   435     13.6
California 418     43.4   508     48.8   1,607     44.1   1,996     50.6
Nevada 71     8.0   146     10.5   343     8.6   335     8.6
Washington 52     5.3   44     5.5   236     5.6   166     5.4
West total 667     71.7   827     78.8   2,650     72.3   2,932     78.2
Colorado 32     10.8   39     9.5   104     10.7   118     7.6
Texas 372     50.0   454     49.0   1,296     51.5   1,262     40.8
Central total 404     60.8   493     58.5   1,400     62.2   1,380     48.4
Carolinas(1) 105     10.0   139     14.5   414     10.7   578     14.4
Washington D.C. Area(2) 76     7.5   54     3.0   253     6.4   154     3.3
East total 181     17.5   193     17.5   667     17.1   732     17.7
Total 1,252     150.0   1,513     154.8   4,717     151.6   5,044     144.3

(1)         Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.
(2)         Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.


MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY, continued
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
       
  As of September 30, 2024   As of September 30, 2023
  Backlog
Units 		  Backlog
Dollar
Value 		  Average
Sales
Price 		  Backlog
Units 		  Backlog
Dollar
Value 		  Average
Sales
Price
Arizona 351   $ 271,255   $ 773   316   $ 233,631   $ 739
California 698     549,851     788   1,178     892,158     757
Nevada 111     62,969     567   171     112,684     659
Washington 129     133,547     1,035   95     90,768     955
West total 1,289     1,017,622     789   1,760     1,329,241     755
Colorado 19     13,654     719   58     39,254     677
Texas 670     396,253     591   769     448,721     584
Central total 689     409,907     595   827     487,975     590
Carolinas(1) 170     96,330     567   359     171,820     479
Washington D.C. Area(2) 177     207,731     1,174   109     128,283     1,177
East total 347     304,061     876   468     300,103     641
Total 2,325   $ 1,731,590   $ 745   3,055   $ 2,117,319   $ 693
                       
  September 30,   December 31,                
  2024   2023                
Lots Owned or Controlled:                      
Arizona 2,028     2,394                
California 10,564     10,148                
Nevada 1,608     1,785                
Washington 578     712                
West total 14,778     15,039                
Colorado 1,590     1,908                
Texas 10,413     10,056                
Utah 346                    
Central total 12,349     11,964                
Carolinas(1) 4,751     4,038                
Florida 256                    
Washington D.C. Area(2) 1,354     919                
East total 6,361     4,957                
Total 33,488     31,960                
                       
  September 30,   December 31,                
  2024   2023                
Lots by Ownership Type:                      
Lots owned 17,153     18,739                
Lots controlled (3) 16,335     13,221                
Total 33,488     31,960                

(1)  Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.
(2)  Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
(3)  As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, lots controlled for Central include 3,358 and 3,561 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include 29 and 71 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables reconcile the homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2024   %   2023   %
  (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue $ 1,113,681     100.0 %   $ 825,295     100.0 %
Cost of home sales   854,499     76.7 %     641,074     77.7 %
Homebuilding gross margin   259,182     23.3 %     184,221     22.3 %
Add:  interest in cost of home sales   37,687     3.4 %     27,035     3.3 %
Add:  impairments and lot option abandonments   1,074     0.1 %     197     0.0 %
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 297,943     26.8 %   $ 211,453     25.6 %
Homebuilding gross margin percentage   23.3 %         22.3 %    
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage   26.8 %         25.6 %    
                       


  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   %   2023   %
  (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue $ 3,165,042     100.0 %   $ 2,412,777     100.0 %
Cost of home sales   2,427,484     76.7 %     1,881,191     78.0 %
Homebuilding gross margin   737,558     23.3 %     531,586     22.0 %
Add:  interest in cost of home sales   107,330     3.4 %     72,627     3.0 %
Add:  impairments and lot option abandonments   2,444     0.1 %     12,675     0.5 %
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 847,332     26.8 %   $ 616,888     25.6 %
Homebuilding gross margin percentage   23.3 %         22.0 %    
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage   26.8 %         25.6 %    
                       

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

  September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
Loans payable $ 275,914     $ 288,337  
Senior notes   646,280       1,094,249  
Mortgage repurchase facilities   75,465        
Total debt   997,659       1,382,586  
Less: mortgage repurchase facilities   (75,465)        
Total homebuilding debt   922,194       1,382,586  
Stockholders’ equity   3,249,952       3,010,958  
Total capital $ 4,172,146     $ 4,393,544  
Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital(1)   22.1%       31.5%  
       
Total homebuilding debt $ 922,194     $ 1,382,586  
Less: Cash and cash equivalents   (675,957)       (868,953)  
Net homebuilding debt   246,237       513,633  
Stockholders’ equity   3,249,952       3,010,958  
Net capital $ 3,496,189     $ 3,524,591  
Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital(2)   7.0%       14.6%  

__________
(1)      The ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total homebuilding debt by the sum of total homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.
(2)      The ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net homebuilding debt (which is total homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders $ 111,759     $ 75,402     $ 328,816     $ 210,868  
Interest expense:              
Interest incurred   25,253       36,919       91,787       111,792  
Interest capitalized   (25,253)       (36,919)       (91,787)       (111,792)  
Amortization of interest in cost of sales   38,762       27,264       108,772       73,196  
Provision for income taxes   39,788       22,942       112,599       71,764  
Depreciation and amortization   8,548       6,884       23,572       20,066  
EBITDA   198,857       132,492       573,759       375,894  
Amortization of stock-based compensation   8,708       6,989       24,327       15,012  
Impairments and lot option abandonments   1,074       197       2,444       12,675  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 208,639     $ 139,678     $ 600,530     $ 403,581  



