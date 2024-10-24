Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2024 Third Quarter Results

-New Home Deliveries of 1,619-

-Home Sales Revenue of $1.1 Billion-

-Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 23.3%-

-Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.18-

-Homebuilding Debt-to-Capital Ratio Reduced to Record Low of 22.1%-

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“Tri Pointe Homes once again delivered excellent financial results for the third quarter,” said Doug Bauer, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer. “We achieved a 32% increase in deliveries to 1,619 homes, a 2% rise in the average sales price, and a 35% growth in homes sales revenue to $1.1 billion. We are also pleased to report that the improvements in both volume and pricing were well-balanced across our markets with each reporting segment achieving gains in deliveries and revenues. In addition to higher homes sales revenue, we expanded gross margins by 100 basis points to 23.3% and achieved diluted earnings per share of $1.18, representing a 55% increase compared to the previous year.”

Mr. Bauer continued, “Building on a strong third quarter, we remain focused on scaling efficiency across existing markets, while continuing to drive operational improvements that bolster long-term profitability and returns. Additionally, our recent strategic expansion into three new markets positions us for further geographic diversification and top-line growth, allowing us to capture emerging opportunities as the housing industry remains well-positioned. We ended the quarter with a net homebuilding debt-to-net capital ratio of 7.0%*, further strengthening our balance sheet. This solid foundation gives us flexibility to continue pursuing growth initiatives and delivering value to our stockholders.”

“Tri Pointe Homes is well-positioned to capitalize on the strong fundamentals driving the homebuilding industry,” said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer. “With a solid financial foundation, the right strategic plan in place, and highly skilled teams across the country, we remain focused on optimizing asset turns and generating strong cash flows, which will fuel further growth. The housing market fundamentals, including favorable demographics and a persistent supply-demand imbalance, create a supportive environment for sustained success. As we execute our strategy, we are confident in our ability to deliver value while maintaining our focus on operational and financial discipline.”

Results and Operational Data for Third Quarter 2024 and Comparisons to Third Quarter 2023

Net income available to common stockholders was $111.8 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, compared to $75.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share

Home sales revenue of $1.1 billion compared to $825.3 million, an increase of 35% New home deliveries of 1,619 homes compared to 1,223 homes, an increase of 32% Average sales price of homes delivered of $688,000 compared to $675,000, an increase of 2%

Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.3% compared to 22.3%, an increase of 100 basis points Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 26.8%*

SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue of 10.8% compared to 12.3%, a decrease of 150 basis points

Net new home orders of 1,252 compared to 1,513, a decrease of 17%

Active selling communities averaged 150.0 compared to 154.8, a decrease of 3% Net new home orders per average selling community were 8.3 orders (2.8 monthly) compared to 9.8 orders (3.3 monthly) Cancellation rate steady at 10% in both periods

Backlog units at quarter end of 2,325 homes compared to 3,055, a decrease of 24% Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.7 billion compared to $2.1 billion, a decrease of 18% Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $745,000 compared to $693,000, an increase of 8%

Ratios of homebuilding debt-to-capital and net homebuilding debt-to-net capital of 22.1% and 7.0%*, respectively, as of September 30, 2024

Repurchased 272,777 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $36.24 for an aggregate dollar amount of $9.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024

Ended the third quarter of 2024 with total liquidity of $1.4 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $676.0 million and $698.1 million of availability under our revolving credit facility



* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

Outlook

For the fourth quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,600 and 1,800 homes at an average sales price between $700,000 and $710,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 23.0% to 23.5% for the fourth quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 10.5% to 10.9%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the fourth quarter to be approximately 26.0%.

For the full year, the Company anticipates delivering between 6,300 and 6,500 homes at an average sales price of approximately $680,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be approximately 23.3% for the full year and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be approximately 10.9%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year to be approximately 25.5%.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 24, 2024. The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related slides on the Internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.TriPointeHomes.com . Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the Tri Pointe Homes Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13749196. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care®. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for three years in a row (2021 through 2023), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces lists in 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, home affordability, inflation, consumer sentiment, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials, labor and home components; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in parts of the western United States; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or public health emergencies, including outbreaks of contagious disease, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

Investor Relations Contact:

InvestorRelations@TriPointeHomes.com , 949-478-8696

Media Contact:

Carol Ruiz, cruiz@newgroundco.com , 310-437-0045





KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Change % Change 2024 2023 Change % Change Operating Data: (unaudited) Home sales revenue $ 1,113,681 $ 825,295 $ 288,386 35 % $ 3,165,042 $ 2,412,777 $ 752,265 31 % Homebuilding gross margin $ 259,182 $ 184,221 $ 74,961 41 % $ 737,558 $ 531,586 $ 205,972 39 % Homebuilding gross margin % 23.3 % 22.3 % 1.0 % 23.3 % 22.0 % 1.3 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %* 26.8 % 25.6 % 1.2 % 26.8 % 25.6 % 1.2 % SG&A expense $ 120,478 $ 101,233 $ 19,245 19 % $ 346,581 $ 286,926 $ 59,655 21 % SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue 10.8 % 12.3 % (1.5) % 11.0 % 11.9 % (0.9) % Net income available to common stockholders $ 111,759 $ 75,402 $ 36,357 48 % $ 328,816 $ 210,868 $ 117,948 56 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 208,639 $ 139,678 $ 68,961 49 % $ 600,530 $ 403,581 $ 196,949 49 % Interest incurred $ 25,253 $ 36,919 $ (11,666 ) (32)% $ 91,787 $ 111,792 $ (20,005 ) (18) % Interest in cost of home sales $ 37,687 $ 27,035 $ 10,652 39 % $ 107,330 $ 72,627 $ 34,703 48 % Other Data: Net new home orders 1,252 1,513 (261 ) (17) % 4,717 5,044 (327 ) (6) % New homes delivered 1,619 1,223 396 32 % 4,712 3,461 1,251 36 % Average sales price of homes delivered $ 688 $ 675 $ 13 2 % $ 672 $ 697 $ (25 ) (4) % Cancellation rate 10 % 10 % 0 % 8 % 9 % (1) % Average selling communities 150.0 154.8 (4.8 ) (3)% 151.6 144.3 7.3 5 % Selling communities at end of period 148 163 (15 ) (9)% Backlog (estimated dollar value) $ 1,731,590 $ 2,117,319 $ (385,729 ) (18)% Backlog (homes) 2,325 3,055 (730 ) (24)% Average sales price in backlog $ 745 $ 693 $ 52 8 % September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Change % Change Balance Sheet Data: (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 675,957 $ 868,953 $ (192,996 ) (22) % Real estate inventories $ 3,412,633 $ 3,337,483 $ 75,150 2 % Lots owned or controlled 33,488 31,960 1,528 5 % Homes under construction (1) 3,009 3,088 (79 ) (3) % Homes completed, unsold 313 263 50 19 % Total homebuilding debt $ 922,194 $ 1,382,586 $ (460,392 ) (33)% Stockholders’ equity $ 3,249,952 $ 3,010,958 $ 238,994 8 % Book capitalization $ 4,172,146 $ 4,393,544 $ (221,398 ) (5)% Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital 22.1 % 31.5 % (9.4)% Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital* 7.0 % 14.6 % (7.6)%

__________

(1) Homes under construction included 44 and 69 models as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 675,957 $ 868,953 Receivables 113,725 224,636 Real estate inventories 3,412,633 3,337,483 Investments in unconsolidated entities 130,798 131,824 Mortgage loans held for sale 80,071 — Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 156,603 156,603 Deferred tax assets, net 37,996 37,996 Other assets 171,472 157,093 Total assets $ 4,779,255 $ 4,914,588 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 75,214 $ 64,833 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 456,418 453,531 Loans payable 275,914 288,337 Senior notes 646,280 1,094,249 Mortgage repurchase facilities 75,465 — Total liabilities 1,529,291 1,900,950 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 93,590,060 and 95,530,512 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 936 955 Additional paid-in capital — — Retained earnings 3,249,016 3,010,003 Total stockholders’ equity 3,249,952 3,010,958 Noncontrolling interests 12 2,680 Total equity 3,249,964 3,013,638 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,779,255 $ 4,914,588





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Homebuilding: Home sales revenue $ 1,113,681 $ 825,295 $ 3,165,042 $ 2,412,777 Land and lot sales revenue 12,552 1,714 23,780 10,506 Other operations revenue 790 749 2,359 2,219 Total revenues 1,127,023 827,758 3,191,181 2,425,502 Cost of home sales 854,499 641,074 2,427,484 1,881,191 Cost of land and lot sales 11,986 1,474 21,584 10,287 Other operations expense 765 724 2,295 2,171 Sales and marketing 53,744 42,874 160,772 127,977 General and administrative 66,734 58,359 185,809 158,949 Homebuilding income from operations 139,295 83,253 393,237 244,927 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 227 3 383 272 Other income, net 6,658 11,664 31,818 30,361 Homebuilding income before income taxes 146,180 94,920 425,438 275,560 Financial Services: Revenues 17,650 10,758 47,818 30,004 Expenses 12,283 6,127 31,900 19,363 Financial services income before income taxes 5,367 4,631 15,918 10,641 Income before income taxes 151,547 99,551 441,356 286,201 Provision for income taxes (39,788) (22,942) (112,599) (71,764) Net income 111,759 76,609 328,757 214,437 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — (1,207) 59 (3,569) Net income available to common stockholders $ 111,759 $ 75,402 $ 328,816 $ 210,868 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.19 $ 0.77 $ 3.49 $ 2.12 Diluted $ 1.18 $ 0.76 $ 3.46 $ 2.10 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 93,600,678 98,018,498 94,294,800 99,534,570 Diluted 94,640,211 99,030,210 95,081,173 100,458,357





MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price Arizona 95 $ 743 167 $ 809 372 $ 728 497 $ 785 California 620 765 425 683 1,607 765 1,116 764 Nevada 133 579 103 749 363 633 289 751 Washington 70 880 48 847 197 884 106 823 West total 918 744 743 731 2,539 750 2,008 770 Colorado 38 719 17 733 133 708 110 754 Texas 417 550 287 527 1,332 552 775 565 Central total 455 564 304 538 1,465 566 885 589 Carolinas(1) 144 498 122 445 526 483 439 454 Washington D.C. Area(2) 102 1,002 54 1,185 182 973 129 1,125 East total 246 707 176 672 708 609 568 607 Total 1,619 $ 688 1,223 $ 675 4,712 $ 672 3,461 $ 697 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Arizona 126 15.0 129 14.0 464 14.0 435 13.6 California 418 43.4 508 48.8 1,607 44.1 1,996 50.6 Nevada 71 8.0 146 10.5 343 8.6 335 8.6 Washington 52 5.3 44 5.5 236 5.6 166 5.4 West total 667 71.7 827 78.8 2,650 72.3 2,932 78.2 Colorado 32 10.8 39 9.5 104 10.7 118 7.6 Texas 372 50.0 454 49.0 1,296 51.5 1,262 40.8 Central total 404 60.8 493 58.5 1,400 62.2 1,380 48.4 Carolinas(1) 105 10.0 139 14.5 414 10.7 578 14.4 Washington D.C. Area(2) 76 7.5 54 3.0 253 6.4 154 3.3 East total 181 17.5 193 17.5 667 17.1 732 17.7 Total 1,252 150.0 1,513 154.8 4,717 151.6 5,044 144.3

(1) Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.

(2) Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.





MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY, continued

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) As of September 30, 2024 As of September 30, 2023 Backlog

Units Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Backlog

Units Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Arizona 351 $ 271,255 $ 773 316 $ 233,631 $ 739 California 698 549,851 788 1,178 892,158 757 Nevada 111 62,969 567 171 112,684 659 Washington 129 133,547 1,035 95 90,768 955 West total 1,289 1,017,622 789 1,760 1,329,241 755 Colorado 19 13,654 719 58 39,254 677 Texas 670 396,253 591 769 448,721 584 Central total 689 409,907 595 827 487,975 590 Carolinas(1) 170 96,330 567 359 171,820 479 Washington D.C. Area(2) 177 207,731 1,174 109 128,283 1,177 East total 347 304,061 876 468 300,103 641 Total 2,325 $ 1,731,590 $ 745 3,055 $ 2,117,319 $ 693 September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Lots Owned or Controlled: Arizona 2,028 2,394 California 10,564 10,148 Nevada 1,608 1,785 Washington 578 712 West total 14,778 15,039 Colorado 1,590 1,908 Texas 10,413 10,056 Utah 346 — Central total 12,349 11,964 Carolinas(1) 4,751 4,038 Florida 256 — Washington D.C. Area(2) 1,354 919 East total 6,361 4,957 Total 33,488 31,960 September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Lots by Ownership Type: Lots owned 17,153 18,739 Lots controlled (3) 16,335 13,221 Total 33,488 31,960

(1) Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.

(2) Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

(3) As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, lots controlled for Central include 3,358 and 3,561 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include 29 and 71 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables reconcile the homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 % 2023 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 1,113,681 100.0 % $ 825,295 100.0 % Cost of home sales 854,499 76.7 % 641,074 77.7 % Homebuilding gross margin 259,182 23.3 % 184,221 22.3 % Add: interest in cost of home sales 37,687 3.4 % 27,035 3.3 % Add: impairments and lot option abandonments 1,074 0.1 % 197 0.0 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 297,943 26.8 % $ 211,453 25.6 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage 23.3 % 22.3 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 26.8 % 25.6 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 % 2023 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 3,165,042 100.0 % $ 2,412,777 100.0 % Cost of home sales 2,427,484 76.7 % 1,881,191 78.0 % Homebuilding gross margin 737,558 23.3 % 531,586 22.0 % Add: interest in cost of home sales 107,330 3.4 % 72,627 3.0 % Add: impairments and lot option abandonments 2,444 0.1 % 12,675 0.5 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 847,332 26.8 % $ 616,888 25.6 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage 23.3 % 22.0 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 26.8 % 25.6 %

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Loans payable $ 275,914 $ 288,337 Senior notes 646,280 1,094,249 Mortgage repurchase facilities 75,465 — Total debt 997,659 1,382,586 Less: mortgage repurchase facilities (75,465) — Total homebuilding debt 922,194 1,382,586 Stockholders’ equity 3,249,952 3,010,958 Total capital $ 4,172,146 $ 4,393,544 Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital(1) 22.1% 31.5% Total homebuilding debt $ 922,194 $ 1,382,586 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (675,957) (868,953) Net homebuilding debt 246,237 513,633 Stockholders’ equity 3,249,952 3,010,958 Net capital $ 3,496,189 $ 3,524,591 Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital(2) 7.0% 14.6%

__________

(1) The ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total homebuilding debt by the sum of total homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.

(2) The ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net homebuilding debt (which is total homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Net income available to common stockholders $ 111,759 $ 75,402 $ 328,816 $ 210,868 Interest expense: Interest incurred 25,253 36,919 91,787 111,792 Interest capitalized (25,253) (36,919) (91,787) (111,792) Amortization of interest in cost of sales 38,762 27,264 108,772 73,196 Provision for income taxes 39,788 22,942 112,599 71,764 Depreciation and amortization 8,548 6,884 23,572 20,066 EBITDA 198,857 132,492 573,759 375,894 Amortization of stock-based compensation 8,708 6,989 24,327 15,012 Impairments and lot option abandonments 1,074 197 2,444 12,675 Adjusted EBITDA $ 208,639 $ 139,678 $ 600,530 $ 403,581





