Donegal Group Inc. Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2024 Results

MARIETTA, Pa., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DGICA) and (NASDAQ: DGICB) today reported its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024.

Significant Items for third quarter of 2024 (all comparisons to third quarter of 2023):

  • Net income of $16.8 million, or 51 cents per diluted Class A share, compared to net loss of $0.8 million, or 2 cents per Class A share
  • Net premiums earned increased 6.0% to $238.0 million
  • Net premiums written1 increased 5.9% to $232.2 million
  • Combined ratio of 96.4%, compared to 104.5%
  • Net income included after-tax net investment gains of $1.5 million, or 5 cents per diluted Class A share, compared to after-tax net investment losses of $1.0 million, or 3 cents per Class A share
  • Book value per share of $15.22 at September 30, 2024, compared to $14.26

Financial Summary

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024       2023     % Change     2024       2023     % Change
  (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                       
Income Statement Data                      
Net premiums earned $ 237,957     $ 224,393     6.0 %   $ 700,017     $ 655,886     6.7 %
Investment income, net   10,827       10,536     2.8       32,868       30,143     9.0  
Net investment gains (losses)   1,876       (1,243 )   NM2     4,725       930     408.1  
Total revenues   251,738       233,928     7.6       739,651       687,870     7.5  
Net income (loss)   16,752       (805 )   NM      26,860       6,396     319.9  
Non-GAAP operating income1   15,270       176     NM      23,127       5,661     308.5  
Annualized return on average equity   13.4 %     -0.7 %   14.1 pts     7.2 %     1.8 %   5.4 pts
                       
Per Share Data                      
Net income (loss) – Class A (diluted) $ 0.51     $ (0.02 )   NM    $ 0.81     $ 0.20     305.0 %
Net income (loss) – Class B   0.46       (0.02 )   NM      0.74       0.17     335.3  
Non-GAAP operating income – Class A (diluted)   0.46       0.01     NM      0.70       0.17     311.8  
Non-GAAP operating income – Class B   0.42       -     NM      0.63       0.15     320.0  
Book value   15.22       14.26     6.7 %     15.22       14.26     6.7  
                       

1The “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release defines and reconciles data that we prepare on an accounting basis other than U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

2Not meaningful.


Management Commentary

“We are pleased that many of the strategic initiatives we implemented in recent years contributed to significant improvement in our financial results for the third quarter of 2024,” said Kevin G. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Donegal Group Inc.

“With the exit from commercial lines markets in Georgia and Alabama essentially completed at the end of the second quarter of 2024, solid new business writings, rate achievement and retention levels led to a 6.4% increase in commercial lines net premiums written for the third quarter of 2024. Our personal lines net premiums written growth rate for the third quarter was 5.4%, primarily attributable to strong rate increases and policy retention that were partially offset by intentional strategic actions to slow growth and further improve profitability.

“Despite higher-than-average weather-related losses during the quarter, primarily attributable to Hurricane Helene in late September, our combined ratio improved significantly to 96.4%, compared to 104.5% for the prior-year quarter. Our core loss ratios improved across all of our major lines of business. We attribute that improvement to the favorable impact of numerous ongoing underwriting initiatives and higher net premiums earned from renewal rate increases that we implemented over the past two years.”

Mr, Burke concluded, “We have growing confidence that the continuing execution of our strategies will deliver sustained excellent financial performance.”

Insurance Operations

Donegal Group is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in three Mid-Atlantic states (Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania), five Southern states (Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia), eight Midwestern states (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin) and five Southwestern states (Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Utah). Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group.

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024     2023   % Change     2024     2023   % Change
  (dollars in thousands)
                       
Net Premiums Earned                      
Commercial lines $ 136,401   $ 135,432   0.7 %   $ 402,982   $ 399,427   0.9 %
Personal lines   101,556     88,961   14.2       297,035     256,460   15.8  
Total net premiums earned $ 237,957   $ 224,393   6.0 %   $ 700,017   $ 655,887   6.7 %
                       
Net Premiums Written                      
Commercial lines:                      
Automobile $ 41,464   $ 37,535   10.5 %   $ 142,067   $ 134,853   5.3 %
Workers' compensation   23,934     24,371   -1.8       82,599     85,315   -3.2  
Commercial multi-peril   50,155     44,949   11.6       163,528     147,622   10.8  
Other   10,548     11,639   -9.4       35,649     39,913   -10.7  
Total commercial lines   126,101     118,494   6.4       423,843     407,703   4.0  
Personal lines:                      
Automobile   65,150     58,038   12.3       188,958     161,348   17.1  
Homeowners   38,288     39,633   -3.4       109,655     105,035   4.4  
Other   2,669     3,021   -11.7       8,383     8,917   -6.0  
Total personal lines   106,107     100,692   5.4       306,996     275,300   11.5  
Total net premiums written $ 232,208   $ 219,186   5.9 %   $ 730,839   $ 683,003   7.0 %
                       
                       

Net Premiums Written

The 5.9% increase in net premiums written for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023, as shown in the table above, represents the combination of 6.4% growth in commercial lines net premiums written and 5.4% growth in personal lines net premiums written. The $13.0 million increase in net premiums written for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023 included:

  • Commercial Lines: $7.6 million increase that we attribute primarily to new business writings, strong premium retention, and a continuation of renewal premium increases in lines other than workers’ compensation, offset partially by planned attrition in states in which we are executing ongoing profit improvement initiatives as part of our state-specific strategies.
  • Personal Lines: $5.4 million increase that we attribute primarily to a continuation of renewal premium rate increases and strong policy retention, offset partially by planned attrition due to non-renewal actions.

Underwriting Performance

We evaluate the performance of our commercial lines and personal lines segments primarily based upon the underwriting results of our insurance subsidiaries as determined under statutory accounting practices. The following table presents comparative details with respect to the GAAP and statutory combined ratios1 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
               
GAAP Combined Ratios (Total Lines)              
Loss ratio - core losses 50.1 %   56.7 %   54.5 %   56.0 %
Loss ratio - weather-related losses 10.3     11.5     8.6     9.1  
Loss ratio - large fire losses 3.7     4.9     5.2     5.3  
Loss ratio - net prior-year reserve development -2.6     -3.3     -2.2     -2.4  
Loss ratio 61.5     69.8     66.1     68.0  
Expense ratio 34.5     34.1     34.0     34.9  
Dividend ratio 0.4     0.6     0.5     0.6  
Combined ratio 96.4 %   104.5 %   100.6 %   103.5 %
               
Statutory Combined Ratios              
Commercial lines:              
Automobile 101.5 %   86.5 %   98.2 %   94.8 %
Workers' compensation 84.7     97.7     104.1     93.1  
Commercial multi-peril 88.4     114.8     100.4     113.8  
Other 59.4     76.2     78.4     82.7  
Total commercial lines 89.8     97.5     98.6     100.2  
Personal lines:              
Automobile 97.8     109.8     97.8     106.1  
Homeowners 116.8     128.9     107.5     111.2  
Other 102.2     46.4     97.2     81.3  
Total personal lines 104.7     119.4     101.2     107.2  
Total lines 96.0 %   105.2 %   99.7 %   102.9 %
               
               

Loss Ratio

For the third quarter of 2024, the loss ratio decreased to 61.5%, compared to 69.8% for the third quarter of 2023. For the commercial lines segment, the core loss ratio of 48.5% for the third quarter of 2024 decreased from 53.7% for the third quarter of 2023, due largely to lower severity of large casualty losses. For the personal lines segment, the core loss ratio of 52.5% for the third quarter of 2024 decreased from 61.8% for the third quarter of 2023, due largely to the favorable impact of premium rate increases on net premiums earned for that segment. Core loss ratios in both segments improved compared to the respective ratios for the first half of 2024.

Weather-related losses were $24.4 million, or 10.3 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $25.7 million, or 11.5 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the third quarter of 2023. Weather-related loss activity for the third quarter of 2024 was higher than our previous five-year average of $18.8 million, or 9.4 percentage points of the loss ratio, for third-quarter weather-related losses. Our insurance subsidiaries incurred $6.0 million in net losses from Hurricane Helene in September 2024.

Large fire losses, which we define as individual fire losses in excess of $50,000, for the third quarter of 2024 were $8.8 million, or 3.7 percentage points of the loss ratio. That amount was lower than large fire losses of $11.0 million, or 4.9 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the third quarter of 2023. We experienced a decrease in commercial property fire losses compared to the prior-year quarter.

Net favorable development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years of $6.2 million decreased the loss ratio for the third quarter of 2024 by 2.6 percentage points, compared to $7.3 million that decreased the loss ratio for the third quarter of 2023 by 3.3 percentage points. Our insurance subsidiaries experienced favorable development primarily in the commercial multi-peril and other commercial lines of business.

Expense Ratio

The expense ratio was 34.5% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 34.1% for the third quarter of 2023. The modest increase in the expense ratio primarily reflected an increase in underwriting-based incentive costs as well as higher technology systems-related expenses that were primarily due to increased costs related to our ongoing systems modernization project, a portion of which Donegal Mutual Insurance Company allocates to our insurance subsidiaries. This increase was offset partially by impacts of various expense reduction initiatives, including agency incentive program revisions, commission schedule adjustments, targeted staffing reductions, and hiring restrictions for open employment positions, among others. We expect the impact from allocated costs from Donegal Mutual Insurance Company to our insurance subsidiaries related to the ongoing systems modernization project will peak at approximately 1.3 percentage points of the expense ratio for the full year of 2024 before beginning to subside gradually in subsequent years.

Investment Operations

Donegal Group’s investment strategy is to generate an appropriate amount of after-tax income on its invested assets while minimizing credit risk through investment in high-quality securities. As a result, we had invested 96.2% of our consolidated investment portfolio in diversified, highly rated and marketable fixed-maturity securities at September 30, 2024.

  September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  Amount   %   Amount   %
  (dollars in thousands)
Fixed maturities, at carrying value:              
U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of U.S. government corporations and agencies $ 173,663     12.7 %   $ 176,991     13.3 %
Obligations of states and political subdivisions   413,040     30.1       415,280     31.3  
Corporate securities   427,372     31.2       399,640     30.1  
Mortgage-backed securities   304,911     22.3       278,260     21.0  
Allowance for expected credit losses   (1,483 )   -0.1       (1,326 )   -0.1  
Total fixed maturities   1,317,503     96.2       1,268,845     95.6  
Equity securities, at fair value   35,957     2.6       25,903     2.0  
Short-term investments, at cost   15,805     1.2       32,306     2.4  
Total investments $ 1,369,265     100.0 %   $ 1,327,054     100.0 %
               
Average investment yield   3.3 %         3.1 %    
Average tax-equivalent investment yield   3.3 %         3.2 %    
Average fixed-maturity duration (years)   5.1           4.3      
               
               

Net investment income of $10.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 increased modestly compared to $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net investment income primarily reflected an increase in average investment yield relative to the prior-year third quarter.

Net investment gains of $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 were primarily related to unrealized gains in the fair value of equity securities held at September 30, 2024. Net investment losses of $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 were primarily related to unrealized losses in the fair value of equity securities held at September 30, 2023.

Our book value per share was $15.22 at September 30, 2024, compared to $14.39 at December 31, 2023, with the increase related to net income as well as $11.9 million of after-tax unrealized gains within our available-for-sale fixed-maturity portfolio during 2024 that increased our book value by $0.37 per share, offset partially by cash dividends declared.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We prepare our consolidated financial statements on the basis of GAAP. Our insurance subsidiaries also prepare financial statements based on statutory accounting principles state insurance regulators prescribe or permit (“SAP”). In addition to using GAAP-based performance measurements, we also utilize certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide value in managing our business and for comparison to the financial results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures are net premiums written, operating income or loss and statutory combined ratio.

Net premiums written and operating income or loss are non-GAAP financial measures investors in insurance companies commonly use. We define net premiums written as the amount of full-term premiums our insurance subsidiaries record for policies effective within a given period less premiums our insurance subsidiaries cede to reinsurers. We define operating income or loss as net income or loss excluding after-tax net investment gains or losses, after-tax restructuring charges and other significant non-recurring items. Because our calculation of operating income or loss may differ from similar measures other companies use, investors should exercise caution when comparing our measure of operating income or loss to the measure of other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written for the periods indicated:

                       
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024       2023     % Change     2024     2023   % Change
  (dollars in thousands)
                       
Reconciliation of Net Premiums                      
Earned to Net Premiums Written                      
Net premiums earned $ 237,957     $ 224,393     6.0 %   $ 700,017   $ 655,886   6.7 %
Change in net unearned premiums   (5,749 )     (5,207 )   10.4       30,822     27,117   13.7  
Net premiums written $ 232,208     $ 219,186     5.9 %   $ 730,839   $ 683,003   7.0 %
                       
                       

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to operating income for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024       2023     % Change     2024       2023     % Change
  (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                       
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss)                      
to Non-GAAP Operating Income                      
Net income (loss) $ 16,752     $ (805 )   NM   $ 26,860     $ 6,396     319.9 %
Investment (gains) losses (after tax)   (1,482 )     981     NM     (3,733 )     (735 )   407.9  
Non-GAAP operating income $ 15,270     $ 176     NM   $ 23,127     $ 5,661     308.5 %
                       
Per Share Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss)                      
to Non-GAAP Operating Income                      
Net income (loss) – Class A (diluted) $ 0.51     $ (0.02 )   NM   $ 0.81     $ 0.20     305.0 %
Investment (gains) losses (after tax)   (0.05 )     0.03     NM     (0.11 )     (0.03 )   266.7  
Non-GAAP operating income – Class A $ 0.46     $ 0.01     NM   $ 0.70     $ 0.17     311.8 %
                       
Net income (loss) – Class B $ 0.46     $ (0.02 )   NM   $ 0.74     $ 0.17     335.3 %
Investment (gains) losses (after tax)   (0.04 )     0.02     NM     (0.11 )     (0.02 )   450.0  
Non-GAAP operating income – Class B $ 0.42     $ -     NM   $ 0.63     $ 0.15     320.0 %
                       
                       

The statutory combined ratio is a non-GAAP standard measurement of underwriting profitability that is based upon amounts determined under SAP. The statutory combined ratio is the sum of:

  • the statutory loss ratio, which is the ratio of calendar-year incurred losses and loss expenses, excluding anticipated salvage and subrogation recoveries, to premiums earned;
  • the statutory expense ratio, which is the ratio of expenses incurred for net commissions, premium taxes and underwriting expenses to premiums written; and
  • the statutory dividend ratio, which is the ratio of dividends to holders of workers’ compensation policies to premiums earned.

The statutory combined ratio does not reflect investment income, federal income taxes or other non-operating income or expense. A statutory combined ratio of less than 100% generally indicates underwriting profitability.

Dividend Information

On October 17, 2024, we declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1725 per share for our Class A common stock and $0.155 per share for our Class B common stock, which are payable on November 15, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 1, 2024.

Pre-Recorded Webcast

At approximately 8:30 am ET on Thursday, October 24, 2024, we will make available in the Investors section of our website a pre-recorded audio webcast featuring management commentary on our quarterly results and general business updates. You may listen to the pre-recorded webcast by accessing the link on our website at http://investors.donegalgroup.com. A supplemental investor presentation is also available via our website.

About the Company

Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in certain Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Southern and Southwestern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).

The Class A common stock and Class B common stock of Donegal Group Inc. trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. We are focused on several primary strategies, including achieving sustained excellent financial performance, strategically modernizing our operations and processes to transform our business, capitalizing on opportunities to grow profitably and delivering a superior experience to our agents and customers.

Safe Harbor

We base all statements contained in this release that are not historic facts on our current expectations. Such statements are forward-looking in nature (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) and necessarily involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements we make may be identified by our use of words such as “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate” and similar expressions. Our actual results could vary materially from our forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause our actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements we have previously made include, but are not limited to, adverse litigation and other trends that could increase our loss costs (including social inflation, labor shortages and escalating medical, automobile and property repair costs), adverse and catastrophic weather events (including from changing climate conditions), our ability to maintain profitable operations (including our ability to underwrite risks effectively and charge adequate premium rates), the adequacy of the loss and loss expense reserves of our insurance subsidiaries, the availability and successful operation of the information technology systems our insurance subsidiaries utilize, the successful development of new information technology systems to allow our insurance subsidiaries to compete effectively, business and economic conditions in the areas in which we and our insurance subsidiaries operate, interest rates, competition from various insurance and other financial businesses, terrorism, the availability and cost of reinsurance, legal and judicial developments (including those related to COVID-19 business interruption coverage exclusions), changes in regulatory requirements, our ability to attract and retain independent insurance agents, changes in our A.M. Best rating and the other risks that we describe from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update such statements or to announce publicly the results of any revisions that we may make to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Investor Relations Contacts

Karin Daly, Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.

Phone: (212) 836-9623
E-mail: kdaly@equityny.com

Jeffrey D. Miller, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (717) 426-1931
E-mail: investors@donegalgroup.com


Financial Supplement

Donegal Group Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(unaudited; in thousands, except share data)
           
      Quarter Ended September 30,
        2024     2023  
           
Net premiums earned $ 237,957   $ 224,393  
Investment income, net of expenses   10,827     10,536  
Net investment gains (losses)   1,876     (1,243 )
Lease income     77     86  
Installment payment fees   1,001     156  
  Total revenues   251,738     233,928  
           
Net losses and loss expenses   146,426     156,683  
Amortization of deferred acquisition costs   40,200     39,332  
Other underwriting expenses   41,827     37,155  
Policyholder dividends   1,007     1,399  
Interest     367     156  
Other expenses, net     1,499     208  
  Total expenses   231,326     234,933  
           
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)   20,412     (1,005 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   3,660     (200 )
           
Net income (loss)   $ 16,752   $ (805 )
           
Net income (loss) per common share:      
  Class A - basic and diluted $ 0.51   $ (0.02 )
  Class B - basic and diluted $ 0.46   $ (0.02 )
           
Supplementary Financial Analysts' Data      
           
Weighted-average number of shares      
  outstanding:      
  Class A - basic   27,978,435     27,594,973  
  Class A - diluted   28,058,399     27,665,293  
  Class B - basic and diluted   5,576,775     5,576,775  
           
Net premiums written $ 232,208   $ 219,186  
           
Book value per common share      
  at end of period $ 15.22   $ 14.26  
           


Donegal Group Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited; in thousands, except share data)
           
      Nine Months Ended September 30,
        2024     2023
           
Net premiums earned $ 700,017   $ 655,886
Investment income, net of expenses   32,868     30,143
Net investment gains   4,725     930
Lease income     237     262
Installment payment fees   1,804     649
  Total revenues   739,651     687,870
           
Net losses and loss expenses   462,683     446,024
Amortization of deferred acquisition costs   120,458     115,065
Other underwriting expenses   117,604     113,715
Policyholder dividends   3,248     4,088
Interest     677     464
Other expenses, net     2,309     969
  Total expenses   706,979     680,325
           
Income before income tax expense   32,672     7,545
Income tax expense     5,812     1,149
           
Net income   $ 26,860   $ 6,396
           
Net income per common share:      
  Class A - basic $ 0.82   $ 0.20
  Class A - diluted $ 0.81   $ 0.20
  Class B - basic and diluted $ 0.74   $ 0.17
           
Supplementary Financial Analysts' Data      
           
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:      
  Class A - basic   27,878,552     27,390,883
  Class A - diluted   27,916,904     27,507,706
  Class B - basic and diluted   5,576,775     5,576,775
           
Net premiums written $ 730,839   $ 683,003
           
Book value per common share      
  at end of period $ 15.22   $ 14.26


 
Donegal Group Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
           
      September 30,   December 31,
        2024       2023  
      (unaudited)    
           
ASSETS
Investments:      
  Fixed maturities:      
    Held to maturity, at amortized cost $ 694,663     $ 679,497  
    Available for sale, at fair value   622,840       589,348  
  Equity securities, at fair value   35,957       25,903  
  Short-term investments, at cost   15,805       32,306  
    Total investments   1,369,265       1,327,054  
Cash   28,651       23,792  
Premiums receivable   194,254       179,592  
Reinsurance receivable   434,078       441,431  
Deferred policy acquisition costs   78,484       75,043  
Prepaid reinsurance premiums   185,364       168,724  
Other assets   56,030       50,658  
    Total assets $ 2,346,126     $ 2,266,294  
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:      
  Losses and loss expenses $ 1,134,853     $ 1,126,157  
  Unearned premiums   646,870       599,411  
  Accrued expenses   2,987       3,947  
  Borrowings under lines of credit   35,000       35,000  
  Other liabilities   13,046       22,034  
    Total liabilities   1,832,756       1,786,549  
Stockholders' equity:      
  Class A common stock   312       308  
  Class B common stock   56       56  
  Additional paid-in capital   342,186       335,694  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (20,951 )     (32,882 )
  Retained earnings   232,993       217,795  
  Treasury stock   (41,226 )     (41,226 )
    Total stockholders' equity   513,370       479,745  
    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,346,126     $ 2,266,294  
           

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry


