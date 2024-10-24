Get Ready to Trade & Treat: BTCC Exchange Kicks Off Hauntingly Good Halloween Futures Trading Campaign

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Halloween season approaches, BTCC Exchange is excited to announce its Halloween Futures Trading Campaign, inviting users to enter a thrilling crypto haunted dungeon where they can unlock treats worth up to 1,830,000 USDT. This campaign, running until November 1, 2024, promises a hauntingly good time for both seasoned traders and newcomers alike.

This year, BTCC is offering three enticing treats for participants. The first treat allows users to trade futures and share in a 1,000,000 USDT prize pool. For every 10,000 USDT in futures trading volume, traders will earn 1 USDT in trading funds. There’s no limit to how much can be collected, but users must act quickly as the prize pool rewards will be given out on a first-come first-served basis.

New traders will find their own special treat with a 3,000 USDT prize pool specifically designed for those who haven’t yet ventured into futures trading on BTCC. The first 1,000 participants to complete a futures trade exceeding 1,000 USDT will receive a 3 USDT coupon.

Additionally, BTCC is offering free position vouchers of up to 700,000 USDT for users who complete consecutive daily trades. The first 1,000 users to meet the requirements will unlock these rewards.

“Market sentiment has been buzzing with anticipation for a bull run since we entered ‘Uptober’,” said Alex, Head of Operations at BTCC. “With the upcoming U.S. election potentially adding fuel to crypto prices, this campaign arrives just in time for users to take advantage of the uptrend and profit from it.”

Alongside the Halloween trading campaign, BTCC recently reduced its futures trading fees from just 0.01% for a limited period. Coupled with the potential to trade futures with up to 500x leverage, users can maximize their strategies while minimizing costs. This not only empowers both traders to capitalize on market movements but also elevates their chances of profiting during this Halloween season.

