Key System Integrator Market Trend 2024-2033: Transition to Cloud Computing Solutions

System Integrator Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The system integrator market will grow from $37.57 billion in 2023 to $39.76 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 5.8%. Growth is driven by increasing complexity in IT environments, demand for customized solutions, and business process optimization.

Global System Integrator Market Size: What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The market is projected to grow to $52.1 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Growth factors include digital transformation initiatives, cloud integration services, IoT and edge computing integration, cybersecurity needs, and global scalability. Key trends include robotic process automation (RPA), hybrid IT environment integration, collaboration tools for remote work, focus on scalability and flexibility, and the adoption of integration platforms as a service (IPaaS).

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The System Integrator Market?

The rising adoption of industrial robots in manufacturing is expected to propel the market. Industrial robots are designed to automate manufacturing operations, and with the demand for automation solutions increasing, their integration into production systems is becoming essential. The International Federation of Robotics reported that 517,385 new industrial robots were installed globally in 2021, marking a 31% year-on-year increase, thus driving the market's growth.

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the System Integrator Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Siemens AG, Accenture plc, The International Business Machines Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Tata Consultancy Service Limited, Capgemini SA, Infosys Limited, Emerson Electric Co, Control4 Corporation, Delta Electronics Inc., Wipro Limited, Rockwell Automation Inc., Omron Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Hexagon AB, John Wood Group plc, KUKA AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co KG, Cognex Corporation, B&R Industrial Automation GmbH, INTECH Process Automation Inc., Burrow Global LLC, JR Automation Technologies LLC, L&T Technology Services Limited, MAVERICK Technologies LLC, Barry-Wehmiller Design Group Inc., Prime Controls LP, Avanceon Limited, Tesco Controls Inc.

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The System Integrator Market Size?

The market is witnessing a significant trend toward cloud computing solutions. In December 2021, IBM Corporation launched the IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Center, a digital portal offering tools and resources to aid clients in modernizing their applications and data within an open hybrid cloud framework. This initiative focuses on enhancing business acceleration, developer productivity, and compliance.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global System Integrator Market?

The system integrator market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Outlook: Hardware Integration Service, Software Integration Service, Consulting Service

2) By Technology: Human-Machine Interface (HMI), Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Functional Safety System, Machine Vision Industrial, Robotics Industrial Pc, Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT), Machine Condition Monitoring, Plant Asset Management

3) By End User: IT And Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy And Utility, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The System Integrator Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Definition of the System Integrator Market

A system integrator combines hardware, software, networking, and storage solutions from multiple suppliers to create comprehensive computer systems for clients. This approach enables businesses to utilize cost-effective components to meet essential operational goals.

