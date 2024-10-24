Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market Expected to Exceed $7.0 Billion by 2030, with a 7.6% CAGR

PORTLAND, MA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hospital-acquired infection, known as nosocomial infection, can occur in people who are admitted to hospitals or healthcare institutions for various reasons. Patients of all ages, from children to the elderly, who have undergone surgery, are susceptible to such illnesses. Gastrointestinal infection, surgical-site infection, respiratory infection, bloodstream infection, urinary tract infection, bone &joint infection, and cardiovascular system infection are the most prevalent infections. Nosocomial infection, also known as hospital-acquired infection, is an infection or toxin that exists in a specific location, such as a hospital, and can be contracted by a patient who visits or is admitted to the hospital for any reason other than this infection. The most prevalent wards where HAIs arise are intensive care units, or ICUs, where doctors treat critical conditions.The global hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market was valued at $3.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4447 The surge in number of hospitals, increased awareness regarding hospital acquired infections, and rise in global geriatric population along with upsurge in infectious virus during the pandemic fuel the growth of the global hospital acquired infection diagnostics market during the forecast period.The major factors that drive global hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market share are the rise in geriatric population, the development of technologically improved diagnostic technologies, and the need for HAI diagnostics in middle- and low-income nations. A rise in knowledge about hospital-acquired infections, a boom in R&D spending, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, technological improvements, and greater government actions around the world, all contribute to the expansion.The hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market size is segmented on the basis of product, test type, application, infection type, end user, and region. By product, the industry is split into instrument &reagents and consumables. The reagents segment dominated the market. Growth of the segment is attributed to low awareness and high prevalence of hospital acquired infections in low and middle income countries. By test type, the market is classified into molecular diagnostics, urinalysis, and immunoassay. The molecular diagnosis segment dominated the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to surge in infectious diseases, cancer, and sudden outbreak of pandemic. By application type, the market is bifurcated into disease testing and drug resistance testing. The drug-resistance testing segment dominated during the hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market forecast.Furthermore, by infection type, it is classified into hospital acquired pneumonia, bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, gastrointestinal infections, urinary tract infections (UTI), and others. The respiratory infections segment dominated the market which is attributed to high prevalence of pneumonia in hospitalized patients. Depending on end users, the market is fragmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centres (ASC), and others. The hospital segment accounted for the largest segment in the market which was attributed to the outburst of pandemic and sudden surge of patients.Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market Report Highlights:By Product:InstrumentReagents and ConsumablesBy Test Type:Molecular DiagnosticsImmunoassayOthersBy Application:Disease TestingDrug-Resistance TestingBy Infection Type:Hospital Acquired PneumoniaBloodstream InfectionsSurgical Site InfectionsGastrointestinal InfectionsUrinary Tract Infections (UTI)OthersBy End User:HospitalStandalone LaboratoriesOthersBy Region:North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of LAMEA)LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4447 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :Major key players that operate in the global hospital acquired infection diagnostics market are Abott, Bayer, Becton Dickinson & Company, Danaher Corporation, Ecolab, Hologic, Johnson & Johnson, Merck Kgaa, Pfizer and Steris PLC.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.