Titan OS presents partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment during its First Content Partners Summit at Mipcom

As part of the partnership, Titan OS will roll out the Sony One FAST channel portfolio on selected Sony’s Android TVs and Philips TVs already running Titan OS

We're excited to partner with Titan OS to further expand our ad-supported Sony One channels in Europe” — Tiina Piirsoo, VP Business Development & Global FAST Strategy, Sony (SPE)

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan OS S.L. (Titan OS), the European technology, entertainment, and advertising company, hosted its First Content Partners Summit this Tuesday at Mipcom.

The event brought together media and entertainment industry leaders to explore content distribution and monetisation strategies in the evolving Connected TV (CTV) landscape. Notable presenters included Tiina Piirsoo, Vice President of Business Development & Global FAST Strategy at Sony Pictures Entertainment; Silvio Garavoglia, Head of marketing and monetisation at Mediaset Infinity; Maxime Carboni, Chief Business Officer at Euronews; Richard Young, Managing Director of History Hit & FAST at Little Dot Studios; and Teresa López, CEO & Co-Founder of Love TV Channels.

A major event highlight was the presentation of the strategic partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment to expand the distribution of Sony One FAST Channels on Titan OS. This collaboration will bring eight channels into the Titan OS FAST channel portfolio.

Additionally, following a recent agreement with Sony Europe, a selection of curated high-quality Titan channels, including the Sony One channel line-up, will be available to more than 9 million European households on Sony's Android TVs and Philips devices running Titan OS in 2024.

The Sony One portfolio includes genre and single-IP channels, with feeds specifically curated and localised for European markets. Viewers will enjoy a 24/7 schedule of popular TV shows and movies, including: Sony One Comedy TV, Sony One Thriller TV, Sony One Faves, Sony One Comedy HITS, Sony One Action HITS, Sony One Dragon's Den, Sony One Blacklist and Sony One Shark Tank.

Jacinto Roca, CEO at Titan OS stated: "We are very excited to partner with Sony Pictures Entertainment to bring their outstanding portfolio of content to an even wider audience across Europe. Through our personalised TV experience, viewers will be able to easily find and enjoy the Sony Pictures shows and movies they love. This collaboration not only helps to extend Sony One's reach and the quality of content on our platform, but also makes it easier for viewers to enjoy their favourite content.”

Tiina Piirsoo, Vice President of Business Development & Global FAST Strategy at Sony Pictures Entertainment, said: “We're excited to partner with Titan OS to further expand our ad-supported Sony One channels in Europe. The connected TV space offers exciting opportunities to reach audiences where they're already watching, delivering our film and television catalog to more viewers.”

The Summit also addressed critical themes for the future of CTV and FAST. Discussions focused on the challenges and opportunities of monetising content in an increasingly fragmented TV landscape. Industry leaders explored how to drive traffic and engage viewers at key points in their content journey and how to use innovative advertising strategies such as homepage banners and in-stream video ads to increase visibility and monetise traffic.

Speakers also highlighted the importance of content discoverability in a saturated entertainment environment. Titan OS highlighted its commitment to simplifying content discovery through advanced metadata integration and personalised recommendations, ensuring viewers can easily find relevant content.

The session concluded with a presentation on the app and FAST channel onboarding process, outlining Titan OS's streamlined integration that enables fast delivery of new content on its platform. This process ensures that content providers can quickly reach millions of viewers, providing seamless access and a smooth experience from integration to launch.

The First Titan OS Content Partners Summit marked another significant milestone for Titan OS, reinforcing its position in the European CTV space and underlining its commitment to innovate in content distribution and monetisation strategies, while proposing a win-win model for the entire landscape.

(*1) At the time of this press release, Titan OS channels are available on these Sony’s Android TVs series: A8, A9S, XH80, XH81, XH85, XH91, XH95, ZH8, AG9, XG85, XG95, ZG9, AF9, ZF9, AG8, XG80, XG83, XG90, AF8, XF75, XF80, XF83, XF85, XF90, A1, XE80, XE85, XE90, XE93, XE94, SD80, XD70, XD75, XD80, XD83, ZD9

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. We aim to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE’s Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.