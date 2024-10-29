America Mortgages Launches New Application Platform for Non-Resident U.S. Real Estate Investors

It’s Now Easier to Apply for a U.S. Mortgage Loan!

Our new secure platform makes applying for a U.S. mortgage loan easier, quicker and more transparent for investors worldwide” — Robert Chadwick, CEO

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- America Mortgages , a leader in U.S. real estate financing for non-resident investors, has launched a new online application platform, making it easier for foreign nationals and U.S. expats to apply for a mortgage when investing in U.S. real estate.The first step in buying or refinancing U.S. real estate is getting pre-approved. This process informs investors of their mortgage options and fees and provides a pre-approval letter. This letter shows sellers that the buyer is serious and qualified to purchase their property.The new platform makes this process simpler and more transparent.Key Features of the New Platform:- Multilingual Accessibility: The platform offers applications in several languages, making it easier for international borrowers to apply.- Enhanced Security: With 32-bit encryption, the platform ensures that all financial and personal data is safe and secure.- Personalized Experience: Borrowers can track their application progress step-by-step and stay informed throughout the process.- 24/7 Communication: Borrowers can contact loan officers and support teams any time of the day for updates and help.- Common Sense Underwriting: Loan programs qualify based on the property’s rental income. Features include up to 80% LTV, loans in all 50 states, and amounts ranging from $100K to $3M."Our new secure platform makes applying for a U.S. mortgage loan easier, quicker and more transparent for investors worldwide," stated Robert Chadwick, CEO.Whether you are a first-time buyer or an experienced investor, the platform offers a simple way to secure financing for U.S. real estate.Ready to Apply?You can start your application through this link , speak with a loan officer at +1 (845) 583-0830, or schedule a call here America Mortgages is available 24/7 to assist with all your needs. We look forward to helping you with your U.S. real estate investment!

Legal Disclaimer:

