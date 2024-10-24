Deputy Minister Buti Manamela launches CETA’s Career’s for Tomorrow’s Impact Initiative, 24 Oct

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela will launch and deliver the keynote address at CETA’s Career’s for Tomorrow’s Impact Imitative hosted by the Construction Education and Training Authority under the theme “Developing youth for the future”.

This transformative career guidance initiative is designed to empower high school learners from Grade 8 to Grade 12 targeted at under-resourced communities across the country in the main, offering them the guidance and motivation to pursue career paths in construction and the built environment, from engineering to skilled trades such as plumbing, bricklaying, and electrical work, ensuring a steady incoming pipeline of talent for the future. The emphasis on STEM disciplines will also be the key feature of this programme. This programme includes a career portal availing career information at the learners fingertips everywhere they may be, 24/7 and 365 days a year.

The initiative is symbolically launched in Soweto, which was platform where the young people of 1974 fought to the right to education and opportunities. The launch will be attended by 350 learners from high schools in and around Soweto, who will be empowered with information to make informed decisions about their careers and promote self-exploration.

This launch brings together various government departments and entities, stakeholders and interest groups in the sector education, construction and built environment industry to come together to support the development of youth in South Africa.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 24 October 2024

Time: 9:00 am

Venue: Eyethu Hertiage Hall, Machaba Dr, Mofolo Central, Soweto, 1800

Enquiries:

Mr Mandla Tshabalala

Cell: 084 304 6239

E-mail: Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za

