Styrenics Market 2021 Development Status, Industry Insights and Forecast Research Report 2030

Styrenics Market

Styrenics Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2030

According to a report titled "Styrenics Market" by Allied Market Research, the global styrenics industry achieved a value of $76.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $134.9 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.Key Growth DriversThe market's growth is fueled by increasing demand in wind energy applications, a surge in automotive industry usage, and growing demand for various plastics in the consumer sector. However, concerns regarding environmental and healthcare impacts pose challenges to market growth. Conversely, rapid infrastructure development in emerging economies presents new growth opportunities in the coming years.Styrene, an organic compound with a sweet smell that evaporates easily, serves as a precursor to several copolymers including polystyrene and unsaturated polyester. Polystyrene, a synthetic aromatic hydrocarbon derived from styrene monomer, finds extensive use in plastics due to its versatility. Factors such as population growth, rising income levels, and increased awareness of environmental issues contribute to the demand for styrenics. Governments worldwide are also promoting sustainable practices like wind energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.Dominance of Polystyrene SegmentIn terms of polymer type, the polystyrene segment led the market in 2020, capturing nearly one-third of the global share and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The increased demand for disposable household products, electronic devices, and automobiles drives the demand for polystyrene. However, the styrene butadiene rubber segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its various applications in the automotive and construction industries.Continued Dominance of the Automotive SegmentIn the application segment, automotive held the highest revenue share in 2020 and is forecasted to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising demand for various transportation vehicles, especially personal vehicles and industrial trucks. Conversely, the building and construction segment is expected to exhibit the largest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030 due to rapid population growth and increased demand for construction activities worldwide.Fastest Growth in Asia-PacificRegionally, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2020 and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. This growth is driven by investments in various infrastructure developments such as transportation, smart cities, and food storage.Key Market PlayersLeading players in the styrenics market include Royal DSM, Sabic, The Dow Chemical Company, Total SA, Repsol SA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Bayer Material Science, ENI S.P.A, and Ineos Group AG.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

