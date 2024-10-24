Hinen A Series: Pioneering Safety Standards at All Energy Australia 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the renewable energy sector surges, the need for safe and reliable home energy storage solutions becomes paramount. At All Energy Australia 2024, Hinen is showcasing its commitment to safety with the Hinen All-in-one Series RESS at booth K113. This event, Australia's premier renewable energy exhibition, serves as the stage for Hinen to demonstrate how its innovative safety features are setting new benchmarks in home energy storage technology.





Multiple Protections for Unparalleled Safety

The Hinen A series adopts multiple safety protection mechanisms, including overcharge, over-discharge, and short-circuit protection, with an IP65 rated dust and waterproof design to withstand extreme temperatures (-20℃ to +60℃) and weather conditions like floods, snow, and extreme heat, effectively preventing potential risks under extreme conditions. The product has earned numerous international authoritative certifications, including CB, CE, UKCA, and others, offering a 10-year life guarantee, ensuring worry-free use for users.

Premium Batteries for Durability and Safety

Hinen uses top-tier lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batterie cells, renowned for their exceptional thermal stability and safety. Having undergone rigorous tests including puncture, compression, drop, and others, Hinen batteries demonstrate extraordinary durability and safety. Their high thermal runaway temperature and the fact that they do not release oxygen that could feed fires when burning further reduce the risk of fires.

Five-Layer Inverter Protection for Intelligent Safety

1). PV Disconnection Protection: Equipped with manual PV switch and anti-reverse connection design to ensure equipment safety.

2). Ground Fault Protection: High-precision detection and real-time monitoring of system grounding, disconnecting upon leakage to provide dual protection.

3). DC Bus Protection: Prevents overload and short circuits, ensuring the stable operation of the DC side.

4). Type II DC Surge Protection: Efficiently suppresses DC side surges, protecting the internal components of the inverter.

5). Type III AC Surge Protection: Resists grid fluctuations, ensuring stable and pure electrical energy output.

Triple Safety Circuit Protection

The intelligent BMS management system provides comprehensive protection for the battery, not only monitoring and preventing potential risks such as overheating, overcurrent, and overvoltage, but also employing a dual power redundancy design to prevent system shutdown due to single power failure. The BMS system is protected by triple safety circuits using software, hardware, and a main fuse, ensuring its efficient and stable operation.

Intelligent Aerosol Fire Extinguisher for Swift Fire Response

Each battery module is equipped with an intelligent aerosol fire extinguisher. It can be quickly activated within 15 seconds upon detecting a battery fire fault, automatically releasing an efficient aerosol fire extinguishing agent to rapidly suppress the fire, providing users with precious escape time and minimizing property loss.





Advanced Sensor Technology for Precise Monitoring

Hinen's system is equipped with advanced sensor technology, with independent sampling points deployed for each battery cell, achieving full-dimensional thermal management of the battery cell and timely early warning and protection in the initial stage of thermal runaway. The dual-level architecture design, consisting of the main control (BCU) and secondary control (BMU) units working together with vehicle-grade AFE chips, ensures precise real-time monitoring of full-temperature voltage of the battery, further enhancing the system's stability and safety.

Smart APP for Remote Monitoring

Users can view the battery's operating status in real-time, including voltage, current, temperature, and other key parameters, and receive instant alerts through Hinen's smart APP. This feature not only makes daily management convenient for users but also enables the timely detection and handling of potential problems, avoiding the expansion of safety hazards.

Emergency Power Off and Manual Bypass for Immediate Safety

In emergency situations, users can quickly cut off the power supply through the emergency stop switch, stopping the operation of related devices or systems as fast as possible to ensure the safety of people and equipment. Additionally, the manual bypass function ensures that EPS loads are quickly connected to the grid in case of device failure or alarms, ensuring uninterrupted power supply and resolving users' power outage concerns.

Conclusion

Hinen's A Series RESS, with its comprehensive safety design, superior performance, and attentive customer service, leads the home energy storage field. Choosing Hinen means selecting a safe, reliable, and intelligent home energy storage solution.

About Hinen

Hinen Group, founded in 2004, is a listed electronics company (stock code 300787) known for its leading product capabilities, R&D strength, and manufacturing technology. Hinen New Energy, its subsidiary, focuses on the R&D, production, and sales of residential energy storage solutions. It is one of the few companies in the industry with integrated R&D capabilities for energy storage inverters and batteries. Hinen is committed to making global home energy independence a reality. To better serve the global market, Hinen has established branches in multiple locations worldwide, providing localized and professional services.

