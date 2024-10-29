Menina Fortunato Interviews VIPs at Industry Dance Awards Supporting Dancers Against Cancer

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed dance mentor and podcast host from The Business of Dance, Menina Fortunato, graced the red carpet at the Industry Dance Awards, held at Avalon Hollywood. The event, produced by Noah Lands, CEO of the Industry Dance Awards and Kids Artistic Review, brought together top talents in the dance industry to support the Dancers Against Cancer foundation, which provides vital assistance to dancers and their families affected by cancer. Co-hosted by Phil Wright and Tia Stokes, the event showcased the best of the dance community.Menina’s exclusive interviews featured a star-studded lineup, including:JoJo Siwa – Pop singer, social media star, and former Dance Moms personality.Allison Holker – So You Think You Can Dance Judge, Dancing with the Stars, who presented The Stephen Boss Legacy of Hope Award.Autumn Miller – Winner of the Breakthrough Artist Award and featured performer on Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour & J Balvin TourThe Pittman Sisters – Winners of the Social Star Award for their viral TikTok dance content.Taja Riley – Dancer, choreographer, and daughter of music producer Teddy Riley, known for her work with Janet Jackson. Award Presenter for the Educator AwardMollee Gray – Dancer and actress, best known for her roles in High School Musical and Teen Beach Movie.Melissa Gisoni – Dance mom of Maddie and Kenzie Ziegler from Dance Moms.Cost N Mayor – Recipients of the Viral Trendsetters Award for their popular dance content.Tia Vassallo and Emily Smith – Stars of the dance documentary series Dance Life.Brooke Lipton – Nominee for the Best Convention Teacher Award, known for her choreography on Glee. Presenter of the Educator Award giving to Brian FriedmanBraylon Browner – So You Think You Can Dance Top 8 finalist and recipient of The Stephen Boss Legacy of Hope Award.Tiffany Burton Rojas & Veda Burton - Co-owners of the Rage Dance ComplexMarcea Lane – Dancer for Michael Jackson in the iconic Thriller music video.Brian Friedman – Winner of the Educator Award, judge on The X Factor UK, and renowned choreographer for Britney Spears.Phil Wright – Co-host of the Industry Dance Awards and creator of Disney’s Fam Jam & Chicken Nugget UniversityTia Stokes – Co-host of the Industry Dance Awards, dancer, choreographer, and cancer survivor.Krista Miller – Dance educator and owner of The Space TV, The Brea Space, and mentor/mom to Autumn Miller.Christopher Scott – Emmy-nominated choreographer for Step Up, So You Think You Can Dance, and the upcoming Wicked movie.Blake McGrath – So You Think You Can Dance alum, singer, and choreographer, who has performed with Britney Spears and Janet Jackson. Creator of Blake McGrath Online Mentorship.Sophia Lucia – Guinness World Record holder for the most consecutive pirouettes and an acclaimed dancer & convention teacherEverleigh Rose – Young dance prodigy and social media star. Model for Kardashian Kids & VogueThe guests share exclusive insights, upcoming projects, give career advise, while raising awareness and support for the Dancers Against Cancer foundation.The Industry Dance Awards continues to be a major event, raising vital funds for the dance community and families impacted by cancer.For more information about Menina Fortunato and The Business of Dance podcast & online mentorship program, visit https://www.bizofdance.com/ Contact:The Business of DanceEmail: info@bizofdance.comWebsite: https://www.bizofdance.com/ Photo Credit: Tom CisnerosAbout Menina FortunatoMenina Fortunato is an internationally recognized dancer, choreographer, and mentor. She has worked with global superstars such as Paula Abdul, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, and Earth, Wind & Fire. She is also known for her role as Maras on Star Trek: Enterprise. As the host of The Business of Dance podcast & online mentorship program, she provides professional advice and inspiration to dancers worldwide, helping them elevate their careers.About Dancers Against CancerDancers Against Cancer provides financial and emotional support to dancers and their families impacted by cancer. The foundation has raised millions of dollars to support the dance community in need.About the Industry Dance AwardsProduced by Noah Lands, CEO of the Industry Dance Awards and Kids Artistic Review, the Industry Dance Awards celebrates the creativity, excellence, and achievements of the dance industry. The event brings together dance professionals, celebrities, and fans to raise awareness and funds for the Dancers Against Cancer foundation, making a meaningful impact in the lives of dancers facing challenges due to cancer.

