Power Over Ethernet (Poe) Lighting Market Expected to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2032

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Power Over Ethernet (Poe) Lighting Market ," The power over ethernet (poe) lighting market was valued at $0.7 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $11.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 31.6% from 2023 to 2032.Download Research Report Sample & TOC : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A124385 Power over Ethernet (PoE) lighting is a technology that combines power and data transmission over Ethernet cables, enabling efficient and flexible lighting solutions. PoE lighting finds applications in various sectors and settings. In commercial buildings, PoE lighting is widely used to enhance energy efficiency, control lighting levels, and integrate with other smart building systems. It provides centralized control and automation, allowing for optimized energy usage and improved occupant comfort. In industrial environments, PoE lighting offers reliable and durable lighting solutions that can withstand challenging conditions while providing seamless integration with automation systems. In outdoor spaces, such as parks, campuses, and streets, PoE lighting provides efficient and controllable illumination for improved safety and visibility.The end users of PoE lighting span across different sectors. In the commercial sector, end users include offices, retail stores, hotels, and restaurants. These establishments benefit from the energy savings, ease of installation, and advanced lighting control capabilities of PoE lighting. In the industrial sector, end users encompass manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and production plants, where PoE lighting supports efficient operations, reduces energy costs, and enhances worker safety. In the public sector, end users include government buildings, schools, hospitals, and transportation hubs, where PoE lighting provides reliable and intelligent lighting solutions. The residential sector also embraces PoE lighting for its ability to offer customizable lighting experiences and integrate with smart home automation systems, enhancing convenience and energy efficiency for homeowners.The Interested Stakeholders can Enquire for the Purchase of the Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A124385 Power over ethernet (Poe) lighting industry offers several advantages over traditional lighting systems. It simplifies the installation process by eliminating the need for separate electrical wiring, reducing complexity and costs. In addition, PoE lighting allows for centralized control and monitoring, enabling advanced lighting management and automation features. It also provides flexibility for reconfiguration and scalability as lighting needs change, making it suitable for dynamic environments. Moreover, PoE lighting systems can integrate with other smart building technologies, such as occupancy sensors and building management systems, facilitating comprehensive control and energy optimizationThe power over ethernet (Poe) lighting market size is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to increase in global connectivity demand, and government initiatives and investments. In addition, during the forecast period, the power over ethernet (Poe) lighting market share is expected to witness an increase in demand for intelligent workplaces in developing regions such as LAMEA and Asia-Pacific. On the contrary, high initial costs of PoE equipment, accessories and services restrain the power over ethernet (Poe) lighting market growth during the forecast period.The power over ethernet (poe) lighting market analysis is segmented on the basis of offering, wattage, application, and region. On the basis of offering, the market is bifurcated into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of wattage, the market is segregated into upto 25 Watt, and above 25 Watt. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into commercial, residential, industrial, and others.Enquire for Customization Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A124385 Region-wise, the power over ethernet (poe) lighting market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY• The global power over ethernet (PoE) lighting market was valued at $729.62 million in 2022.• The hardware segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market.• The above 25 watt segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $391.69 million in 2022.• The industrial segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $332.76 million in 2022.• North America and Asia-Pacific collectively accounted for around 72.46% share in 2022.The key players profiled in the report include ALLNet GmbH, Axis Lighting, CISCO SYSTEMS, H.E. Williams, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg (Waldmann Lighting), Hubbell Inc., Molex (Koch Industries), Signify Holding (Philips Lighting), Ubiquiti Networks Inc., and Wipro Lighting. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, and product development to expand their foothold in the power over ethernet (Poe) lighting market demand.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 