Rentschler Biopharma announces largest single investment at its headquarters in Germany

Construction of a new buffer media facility in Laupheim

Largest investment in the German site; project duration of approx. three years

Continuous modernization, automation, and digitalization of the site



LAUPHEIM, Germany, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, including advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs), today announced the construction of a new state-of-the-art buffer media station at its company headquarters in Laupheim. The new facility aims to further increase production efficiency and modernize the site, ensuring that the evolving needs of clients and patients are anticipated and fully met, both now and in the future.

“This investment underscores our commitment to the long-term development of our Laupheim site, a key part of Germany’s biotechnology landscape. This expansion will strengthen our competitive position in one of the world’s fastest-growing industries. As a company with 150 years of tradition, Rentschler Biopharma has always embraced forward-looking, strategic planning, enabling us to grow sustainably as an independent family-owned company. I would like to thank all colleagues involved in the planning and execution of this significant project,” said Benedikt von Braunmühl, Chief Executive Officer of Rentschler Biopharma. “Government support for a German national pharmaceutical strategy is an important signal for the industry as a whole. While our focus remains on strengthening global partnerships, this investment in our German site plays a crucial role in ensuring supply chain reliability and advancing our long-term growth strategy.”

The state-of-the-art, four-story buffer media station, covering 34,000 square meters, is set to be operational by 2028. The new facility will be seamlessly integrated with the existing infrastructure, offering faster and more efficient processes, as well as ergonomically designed workstations, providing an optimal working environment for employees. The new building, along with all technical systems, will meet the highest quality and automation standards, and, through its state-of-the-art equipment, support Rentschler Biopharma's environmental and sustainability goals.

“As a CDMO, it is our responsibility to support our clients in transforming innovative ideas into life-saving biopharmaceuticals. Patients with rare and severe diseases rely on the therapies we develop and manufacture in partnership with our clients. This project is therefore not just an investment in our infrastructure, it is a fundamental part of our work, creating value sustainably for the benefit of our clients and for patients and ensuring the availability of therapeutics in Germany and globally. With the new buffer media station, we are making a significant contribution to operational excellence, enabling us to respond rapidly to growing client demands. We are also creating a more ergonomic work environment for our employees and positioning our site for future success,” added Christiane Bardroff, Chief Operating Officer of Rentschler Biopharma.

The new facility will include three media tanks and six buffer tanks, providing sufficient space and capacity for the production of buffer solutions and media. Buffer and media preparation will be carried out in separate areas to ensure the highest standards of hygiene and safety. In addition, the facility will be connected to the in-house logistics system and the piping system for upstream and downstream processes.

Detailed planning for the new building has already begun, and construction is scheduled to start in spring 2025. Completion and operational launch are planned by the end of 2027, allowing the full potential of the new buffer media station to be realized by 2028.

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, including advanced therapies, as well as related consulting activities, project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,400 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with operations in Milford, MA, USA and Stevenage, UK. In 2024, the company joined the United Nations Global Compact, emphasizing Rentschler Biopharma’s focus on sustainability. For further information about the company, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com . Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn .

