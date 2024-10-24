Equinor ASA: Nøkkelinformasjon ved kontantutbytte for tredje kvartal 2024

Nøkkelinformasjon ved kontantutbytte for Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for tredje kvartal 2024.

Ordinært utbyttebeløp: 0,35

Ekstraordinært utbyttebeløp: 0,35

Annonsert valuta: USD

Siste dag inklusive: 12. februar 2025

Ex-dato Oslo Børs: 13. februar 2025

Ex-dato New York Stock Exchange: 14. februar 2025

Record date (eierregisterdato): 14. februar 2025

Betalingsdato: 28. februar 2025

Vedtaksdato: 23. oktober 2024

Øvrig informasjon: Kontantutbytte i NOK per aksje vil bli kommunisert 21. februar 2025.

Denne informasjonen offentliggjøres i henhold til kravene i Løpende forpliktelser og er informasjonspliktig i henhold til verdipapirhandelloven §5-12.

