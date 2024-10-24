Forum reinforces US-Japan acquisition cooperation efforts

TOKYO –

Defense Contract Management Agency International’s Pacific Command continues to reinforce the growing defense cooperation between Japan and the United States.

Navy Cmdr. Thomas Miyano, DCMA Japan’s commander, recently participated in Japan’s Ministry of Defense Industry Day alongside the U.S. Air Force’s 374th Contract Squadron. The event, which focused on supply chain resilience, co-sustainment of military assets, and co-production of missile systems, served as a continuation of efforts initiated by the U.S.-Japan Defense Industrial Cooperation, Acquisition, and Sustainment, or DICAS, forum from earlier this year.

Miyano discussed DCMA’s role in supporting the Japan Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet with Japan's Minister of Defense Minoru Kihara and Parliamentary Vice Minister of Defense Hiroshi Miyake.

“This event provided an invaluable opportunity to showcase DCMA’s contributions to maintaining the readiness and resiliency of both U.S. and Japanese forces,” Miyano said. “The DCMA Pacific team is committed to providing value throughout the acquisition lifecycle, and it was an honor to convey that dedication to our Indo-Pacific partners.”

Industry Day bolstered the ongoing agenda discussed during the 2+2 meeting, a key bilateral defense dialogue between Japan and the U.S. to promote greater defense cooperation. The event followed the launch of the DICAS Forum in June, spearheaded by U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Dr. William LaPlante and his Japanese counterpart, Masaki Fukasawa, commissioner of the Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Agency.

LaPlante and Fukasawa, who served as DICAS co-chairs, signed the Terms of Reference to restructure the former Systems and Technology Forum into the DICAS framework. The agreement, announced earlier this year, marked a commitment by both countries to advance co-development, co-production, and co-sustainment of defense systems, including missile systems and U.S. Navy and Air Force assets stationed in the Indo-Pacific.

“When you’re talking about acquisition, there’s really three legs to the stool,” LaPlante said earlier this year. “One leg is acquisition, which is the contract. The second is the requirement, and this is about … getting what the department needs right for the warfighter, and the third is having money in the right year.”

Defense officials and industry leaders from both nations explored how to strengthen joint capabilities and streamline cooperation between U.S. and Japanese defense contractors. Industry Day also provided an opportunity to discuss the progress of key initiatives under DICAS, such as co-production of missile systems and co-sustainment of U.S. military ships and aircraft.

“We discussed how our collaboration can further support the co-sustainment of forward-deployed U.S. Navy ships and how we can streamline the joint production of defense equipment,” Miyano said. "It’s clear that both nations are committed to working together to overcome challenges and strengthen the region’s security."

With the DICAS framework serving as a critical foundation for these collaborative efforts, both the U.S. and Japan are set to continue deepening their defense ties.

“By enhancing co-sustainment and co-production efforts, our two nations are laying the groundwork for a more integrated and capable defense infrastructure, poised to meet the evolving challenges of this area,” Miyano said.