PHILIPPINES, October 24 - Press Release

October 24, 2024 TOL cites importance of provincial evacuation centers in times of disasters Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Thursday cited the importance of having provincial evacuation centers that could help accommodate displaced communities in times of disasters. Amid the massive flooding and landslides sweeping several localities in Bicol due to tropical cyclone Kristine, Tolentino said the "presence of provincial evacuation centers gives local governments and rescuers more options where to safely bring evacuees." Interviewed on the senator's regular radio program, Gremil Alexis Naz, information officer of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Bicol, reported to Tolentino that the region's provincial evacuation centers are actively being used in rescue and relief efforts. Bicol is among the country's most disaster-prone regions due to its geophysical location, which is often hit by typhoons, as well as the presence of active volcanoes. It should be noted that as early as 2022, Tolentino had initiated the construction of provincial evacuation centers in Camarines Norte (Vinzons), Camarines Sur (Pamplona), Sorsogon (Juban), Masbate (Pio V. Corpuz), and Catanduanes (Bagamanoc) through the national budget. Several areas in Bicol are experiencing the worst flooding in years after Kristine unleashed heavy rainfall over the region since Tuesday. Asked by Tolentino how soon relief operations could be undertaken, Naz said that this would depend on how fast the rains and floods would subside to allow access to roads and bridges leading to disaster-stricken communities. "Many groups are ready to extend assistance, and I encourage organizations and individuals who want to help to coordinate with our government agencies to facilitate relief efforts for our affected kababayans in Bicol," the senator said. # Mahalagang tulong ng provincial evacuation centers sa panahon ng kalamidad, binigyang-diin ni TOL Binigyang-diin ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino ang kahalagahan ng pagkakaroon ng provincial evacuation centers sa panahon ng sakuna. Sa gitna ng pananalasa ng Bagyong Kristine sa Bicol, inihayag ni Tolentino na "mahalaga ang pagkakaroon ng provincial evacuation centers para mabigyan ang mga lokal na pamahalaan at rescuers ng karagdagang opsyon kung saan ligtas na madadala ang mga apektadong residente." Sa panayam ng senador sa programang 'Usapang Tol' kay Gremil Alexis Naz, information officer ng Office of Civil Defense (OCD) sa Bicol, iniulat nito kay Tolentino na aktibong nagagamit ang provincial evacuation centers ng rehiyon sa rescue at relief operations. Itinuturing ang Bicol bilang isa sa pinaka-'disaster prone' na rehiyon ng bansa, dahil sa lokasyon nito na madalas daanan ng mga bagyo, gayundin sa presensya ng mga aktibong bulkan. Kung kaya sa taunang badyet mula noong taong 2022 ay tinulak ni Tolentino ang konstruksyon ng provincial evacuation centers sa Camarines Norte (Vinzons), Camarines Sur (Pamplona), Sorsogon (Juban), Masbate (Pio V. Corpuz), at Catanduanes (Bagamanoc). Dumaranas ng pinakamalubhang pagbaha ang rehiyon sa loob ng maraming taon matapos ang tuluy-tuloy na pag-ulan mula noong Martes dulot ni Kristine. Nang tanungin ni Tolentino kung kailan posibleng masimulan ang relief operations, sinabi ni Naz na ito'y depende kung gaano kabilis huhupa ang pag-ulan at mga baha, para muling madaanan ang mga kalsada at tulay patungo sa mga apektadong komunidad. "Maraming gustong tumulong, at hinihikayat ko rin ang mga grupo at indibidwal na nais magpaabot ng tulong na nakipag-ugnayan sa mga ahensya ng ating pamahalaan para mapabilis ang relief operations para sa mga kababayan natin sa Bicol," pahayag ng senador.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.