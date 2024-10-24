AEON Mining Announces September Operational Update

AEON Mining

NV, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AEON Mining("AEON Mining" or the "Company")a bitcoin mining company that is focused on low-cost, efficient operations, Operational update for September 2024 published.Key September 2024 highlights:+500 MW power pipeline: AEON Mining continues to evaluate a pipeline of similar low-cost opportunities for potentially +500 MWImproved Hashrate: Monthly average hashrate of 920 PH/s, a 4% increase over August 2024Bitcoin Production: Expect to have produced approximately 39.31 bitcoinHigh Uptime: 98.7% mining fleet average up time in September following 97.3% in August due to maintenanceSustainable Operations: Scope 1 and Scope 21 operations at our Northeastern U.S. operations continue to be 100% electrified by zero-carbon emitting hydro power1Scope 1 emissions are direct emissions from owned or controlled sources by the company, such as emissions from combustion in owned or controlled boilers, furnaces, vehicles, etc. Scope 2 emissions refer to indirect emissions from the generation of purchased electricity, steam, heating, and cooling consumed by the company. These categorizations help organizations to strategically manage and report their greenhouse gas emissions.Management and Board Additions"In September, we made a decisive move to strengthen our leadership team and board. I believe we have formed an exceptional group with a relentless drive to pinpoint and execute on opportunities that maximize shareholder value," said CEO, CEO of AEON Mining . "We are intently focused on several key areas: organic revenue expansion, strategic M&A, leveraging our competitive advantage in energy costs to enhance margins, attracting and allocating capital to support growth, and fostering a high-performance team to execute our vision. By concentrating our efforts and resources on initiatives that drive steady, meaningful progress, we aim to deliver robust shareholder returns within an accelerated timeframe."September Mining Update"We expect to have generated revenues of approximately $2.37 million for the month of September, based on an average bitcoin price of $60,286. This includes the production of approximately 39.31 bitcoin in the month," continued CEO. "September production decreased by approximately 1% month over month from August (39.7 BTC mined) due to the increase in the bitcoin difficulty level which peaked at 92.67 in September vs. 90.67 in August 2024."The Company held approximately 89.6 bitcoin in its treasury as of the end of September.About AEON MiningAEON Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space dedicated to helping bring digital assets onto an environmentally responsible energy grid. With a talented leadership team coming from globally recognized brands, AEON Mining is assembling thought leaders to improve digital asset network infrastructure. Its Bitcoin mining operation in the northeastern US was independently certified as 100% carbon-neutral and the company is also pursuing a carbon-negative strategy. More information is available on https://aeonmining.com/

