Government Communications on forum to consider a national strategy to accelerate action for children

Children together with individuals and organisations promoting child rights and well-being in South Africa have put their collective weight behind a shared set of national priorities that hold the potential to fundamentally change the lives of children and the future of the nation.

The priorities are aimed at ensuring that the 3 000 children born each day have enough food, love, safety and brain power to take the country forward, grow the economy and break intergenerational cycles of inequality and poverty.

During a two-day consultative forum convened by the Presidency and the Department of Social Development (DSD) at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg from 17 - 18 October, government, civil society and other social partners emerged with a shared understanding of the steps and approach needed for all children to achieve optimal well-being and reach their full potential.

This commitment stems from a recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa that South Africa needs to urgently accelerate action for children and adolescents, amid concerns that some of the country’s gains in reducing child poverty and mortality since 1994 are slowing down. There are also demands from all sectors of society for better care and protection of children from all forms of harm.

These priorities are set out in government’s draft National Strategy to Accelerate Action for Children (NSAAC) which provides clear frameworks for strengthening existing programmes across state departments. The NSAAC also promotes a high degree of intersectoral collaboration between government, civil society and the private sector to support the implementation of apex priorities, particularly those that do not fit neatly into a single department’s mandate.

Government and civil society share the understanding that families, in all their diversity, are primarily responsible for caring for and supporting children while government provides the services, support and social protections that enable children to thrive.

Leading up to the consultative forum, children and adolescents have had the opportunity to engage and put their priorities on the agenda at different gatherings.

Children who were present at the National Children’s Dialogue held from 11-13 October, and who were elected by their peers to represent them, were able to deliver in person their shared priorities, concerns and recommendations at the forum.

They said: “We would like adults, including our parents, to really listen and hear us as we aren’t all the same and have different dreams and goals for ourselves: don’t blue tick us!”

Seventeen year old Bontle Motatsa who addressed the forum said, “We the children and adolescents of South Africa urge you to know we are the future Mr President. And we deserve a seat at the table, in those seats with institutional leverage, a voice on our own destiny. So we implore you, our government, to capitalize on our presence, passion and potential. Together, we can create a future that is brighter, more just, more equitable for all. Together we can create a South Africa where peace and prosperity for all is a reality not just rhetoric.”

In this regard, a national branded public communication campaign in the voice of children and with their input, to be rolled out in the months ahead to galvanise support for the NSAAC from all sectors of society, will inspire individual and collective action. “The ‘Hold My Hand campaign’ is a call to action that takes the child’s perspective and tone of voice. It symbolises children leading adults to a better future, one that looks very different to the realities of today. However, adults must be willing to be led and to take the simple everyday actions that will get us there”, said Dr Rose September, Programme Lead: Accelerated Programme of Action for Children in the Presidency.

Once input from the sectoral consultation has been incorporated, and the National Strategy to Accelerate Action for Children considered and approved by Cabinet, it will serve as a guide for both government departments and engagement with civil society, trade unions and the business sector.

