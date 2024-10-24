Shaftsbury Barracks Arrest.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B3003787
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Johnson
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 10/23/2024 at approximately 2236 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Glastenview Drive, Shaftsbury, VT, 05262
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Joshua D. Moon
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Glastenview Dr in the Town of Shaftsbury.
Investigation revealed Joshua Moon, 39, from Shaftsbury, VT, caused bodily injury to a household/family member. Joshua was later taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for further processing. At the conclusion of processing, Joshua was held without bail at Marble Valley Correctional Facility on the charge of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/24 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
