Shaftsbury Barracks Arrest.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B3003787

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Johnson

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 10/23/2024 at approximately 2236 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Glastenview Drive, Shaftsbury, VT, 05262

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Joshua D. Moon

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Glastenview Dr in the Town of Shaftsbury.

Investigation revealed Joshua Moon, 39, from Shaftsbury, VT, caused bodily injury to a household/family member. Joshua was later taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for further processing. At the conclusion of processing, Joshua was held without bail at Marble Valley Correctional Facility on the charge of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/24 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.