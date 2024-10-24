Road Closure on County Route 250/2 (May Lane), in Burton, to Begin Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Page Content Approximately 185 feet of County Route 250/2 (May Lane), in Burton, will be closed, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Wednesday, October 23, 2024, through Friday, November 1, 2024, for road maintenance. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Emergency vehicles and residents will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.



Alternate Route: Use US 250.​ ​

