Two Left Lanes on Northbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Beginning Wednesday, October 23, 2024

The two left lanes will be closed on northbound Interstate 81, between mile marker 13 and mile marker 16, in Berkeley County, from 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, through 6 a.m., Thursday, October 24, 2024, to allow for pavement repairs. Work is being performed at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.

