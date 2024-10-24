FEMA Administrator Checks on Recovery Efforts in Georgia, Meets with State and Local Officials as Hurricane Helene Recovery Continues Throughout the Southeast

More than 141,000 Georgia households have been approved for $156 million in FEMA housing and other types of assistance

FEMA Administrator to travel to South Carolina on Thursday, October 24 to check on long-term recovery

WASHINGTON – Today, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell is in Augusta, Georgia to meet with state and local officials, survivors and FEMA staff supporting recovery efforts. She will also meet with Georgia Emergency Management Agency to discuss long-term recovery. Tomorrow, she will travel to South Carolina to meet with Gov. McMaster, check on federal recovery efforts and visit local Disaster Recovery Centers.

To date, the Biden-Harris Administration has approved over $2 billion in federal assistance for individuals and communities affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. FEMA has over 5,000 personnel deployed throughout the Southeast, contributing to a total of over 6,000 federal responders who are working together to support state and local governments in their recovery efforts. FEMA personnel remain on the ground in communities across the Southeast and are actively coordinating with local officials, conducting damage assessments and helping individuals apply for disaster assistance programs.

Federal assistance for those affected by the hurricanes includes $940 million to support survivors with housing repairs, personal property replacement and other essential recovery efforts. Additionally, over $1.1 billion has been approved for debris removal and emergency protective measures, which are necessary to save lives, protect public health and prevent further damage to public and private property.

Applying for assistance is a critical first step towards recovery. Disaster survivors in certain areas of Georgia, Florida (Helene), Florida (Milton), North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia can begin their recovery process by applying for federal assistance through FEMA. Individuals affected by the hurricanes are encouraged to apply as soon as they are able to by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, which is the fastest way to get an application started. Individuals can also apply using the FEMA App, calling 1-800-621-3362 or in person at a local Disaster Recovery Center. Disaster Recovery Centers in the affected communities can provide survivors with in-person help on their applications and answer questions. Center locations can be found at FEMA.gov/DRC . FEMA also has Disaster Survivor Assistance team members in the field supporting survivors and helping them with the application process.

Federal assistance for individuals may include upfront funds to help with essential items like food, water, baby formula, breastfeeding supplies and other emergency supplies. Funds may also be available to repair storm-related damage to homes and personal property, as well as assistance to find a temporary place to stay. Homeowners and renters with damage to their home or personal property from previous disasters, whether they received FEMA funds or not, are still eligible to apply for and receive assistance for other federally declared disasters.

Recovery Update

For those affected by Hurricane Helene, FEMA has approved over $1.3 billion in assistance. This includes $797 million in assistance for individuals and families, along with more than $524 million for debris removal and efforts to protect public health and safety. In response to Hurricane Milton, FEMA has approved more than $749 million in assistance, with $142 million allocated for individuals and families and over $606 million for debris removal and safety measures.

FEMA now has 57 Disaster Recovery Centers open throughout the affected communities to provide survivors with in-person assistance with more opening each day. These centers offer help with applications for FEMA assistance, information on available resources and guidance through the recovery process. Over 1,300 Disaster Survivor Assistance team members remain on the ground in neighborhoods in all affected states helping survivors apply for assistance and connecting them with additional state, local, federal and voluntary agency resources.

Support for Georgia

FEMA has approved over $156 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 141,000 households.

There are 214 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities providing support. There are also nine Disaster Recovery Centers now open in Augusta, Baxley, Douglas, Lyons, Midway, Sandersville, Savannah, Thompson and Valdosta where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents can find resources like shelters and feeding sites at gema.georgia.gov/hurricane-helene.

Support for South Carolina

FEMA has approved over $166 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 176,000 households.

More than 1,800 survivors who cannot return home are currently staying in safe and clean lodging through FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.

There are 124 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities providing support. There are also eight Disaster Recovery Centers now open in Allendale, Anderson, Gaffney, Graniteville, Greenville, Greenwood, Newberry and Union where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents with questions on Helene can call the state’s toll-free hotline, open 24 hours a day, at 1-866-246-0133. Residents who are dependent on medical equipment at home and who are without power due to Helene may be eligible for a medical needs shelter. Call the state’s Department of Public Health Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for more information.

Support for North Carolina

FEMA has approved over $134 million for over 94,000 households and other types of assistance. Additionally, FEMA has approved more than $189 million for debris removal and reimbursement of emergency protective measures for the state.

More than 2,600 survivors who cannot return home are currently staying in safe and clean lodging through FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program. Mass shelter numbers remain steady, with 11 shelters housing just over 440 occupants.

FEMA delivered over 7.8 million meals and 10.3 million liters of water to North Carolina. Commodity distribution, mass feeding and hydration operations remain in areas of western North Carolina. Voluntary organizations are supporting feeding operations with bulk food and water deliveries coming via truck and aircraft. Residents can visit ncdps.gov/Helene to get information and additional assistance.

There are over 420 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities providing support. There are also 15 Disaster Recovery Centers now open in Asheville, Bakersville, Boone, Brevard, Charlotte, Hendersonville, Jefferson, Lenoir, Marion, Morgantown, Newland, Old Fort, Sparta, Sylva and Waynesville where survivors can speak directly with FEMA and state personnel for assistance with their recovery. To find the nearest center, visit FEMA.gov/DRC.

Support for Florida

In response to Helene, FEMA has approved over $319 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 99,000 households. Additionally, FEMA has approved more than $335 million in Public Assistance for debris removal and emergency work. In response to Milton, FEMA has approved over $142 million in housing and other types of assistance for over 121,000 households. Additionally, FEMA has approved more than $606 million in Public Assistance for debris removal and emergency work.

In response to Helene and Milton, FEMA delivered over 4.6 million meals and 4.4 million liters of water to Florida.

More than 5,500 survivors who cannot return home are currently staying in safe and clean lodging through FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program. Mass shelter numbers continue to decline, with 14 shelters housing just over 650 occupants.

There are 495 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities to provide support. There are also 16 Disaster Recovery Centers now open in Alligator Point (Mobile), Branford, Brooksville, Fort Pierce, Homosassa, Lake City, Largo, Live Oak, Madison, Old Town, Palmetto (Mobile), Perry, Punta Gorda (Mobile), Sarasota, Stuart, and Vero Beach supporting survivors from Debby, Helene and Milton where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents in need of information or resources should call the State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) at 1-800-342-3557. English, Spanish and Creole speakers are available to answer questions.

Support for Virginia

To date, FEMA has approved over $6.6 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 2,200 households.

There are about 76 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities providing support. There are also six Disaster Recovery Centers open in Christiansburg, Damascus, Dublin, Independence, Marion and Tazewell where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents can find resources like shelters and feeding sites at: Recover – Hurricane Helene | VDEM (vaemergency.gov).

Support for Tennessee

FEMA has approved more than $14.3 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 3,900 households.

There are more than 56 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities providing support. There are now three Disaster Recovery Center open in Erwin, Greenville and Morristown where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Counties continue to establish donation centers. For the evolving list, visit TEMA’s website.