Howard Community College Announces Historic Apparel Partnership with Nike, BSN Sports

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Community College President Daria J. Willis today announced a five-year partnership between Nike and BSN Sports to serve as the exclusive apparel and equipment supplier for Dragon Athletics. Co-branded HCC and Nike apparel will now be available in online and on-campus retail shops and will be a staple of the college’s recently launched rebranding effort.

HCC is the only community college in Maryland to have an exclusive long-term agreement with Nike. “Nike is a classic brand synonymous with tenacity, self-empowerment, and achievement,” said Dr. Willis. “These are values that our students and employees live every day. We are proud to align with a company and community that believes in the will to win and be well and look forward to this partnership showcasing the best of Dragon Country’s competitive spirit.”

BSN Sports will develop customized online stores for team and school spirit sales, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting HCC’s 14 men’s, women’s, and co-ed programs. Since 1972, BSN has operated as one of the nation’s largest athletics distributors, serving more than 151,000 youth, club, high school, and college teams.

“This is a great moment for our student-athletes, our coaches, and our fans,” says Mike Smelkinson, HCC Director of Athletics and head men’s basketball coach. “Dragon Athletics is growing at an unprecedented pace with the opening of our new athletics facility this November, the addition of two new sports in women's flag football and cheerleading, and the rise of our e-sports. Truly, it is a great time to be a Dragon.”

HCC is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Region 20 and the Maryland Junior College Athletics Conference. In 2024, the Dragons captured regional championships in e-sports, men’s basketball, and men's track and field.

