MPD Searching for Suspects and Vehicle for Spray Painting a Business
(Washington, D.C.) – The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in a defacing private property offense in Southeast.
On Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at approximately 10:32 p.m., the suspects spray painted the front window of a business in the 2200 block of Town Center Drive, Southeast.
The suspects and the suspect vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/UBeO0suiRjQ
Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24164551
