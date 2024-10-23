October 23, 2024

MPD Arrests Suspect in Multiple Retail Theft Offenses

(Washington, D.C.) – The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man for stealing merchandise from CVS locations in Northwest.

On Monday, October 21, 2024, officers located and arrested 37-year-old Marquese Kelsey, of Northwest, DC. He is charged with Second-Degree Theft for the offenses listed below:

On Monday, October 21, 2024, in the 1100 block New York Ave, Northwest for stealing $65.00 of merchandise. CCN: 24163663

On Thursday, October 14, 2024, in the 1100 block of New York Ave, Northwest for stealing $96.72 of merchandise. CCN: 2415941

On Monday, September 30, 2024, in the 1600 block of P Street, Northwest for stealing $70.46 of merchandise. CCN: 24151411

On Sunday, September 29, 2024, in the 1100 block of New York Ave, Northwest for stealing $101.96 of merchandise. CCN: 24150800

On Friday, Jul y 12, 2024, in the 1100 block of New York Ave, Northwest for stealing $106.72 of merchandise. CCN: 24106659

MPD remains committed to preventing theft from establishments that are lifelines to our communities and will continue to hold offenders accountable. Anyone who witnesses retail theft in progress is asked to not intervene and call 911.

