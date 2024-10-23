MPD Arrests Suspect in Multiple Retail Theft Offenses
(Washington, D.C.) – The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man for stealing merchandise from CVS locations in Northwest.
On Monday, October 21, 2024, officers located and arrested 37-year-old Marquese Kelsey, of Northwest, DC. He is charged with Second-Degree Theft for the offenses listed below:
- On Monday, October 21, 2024, in the 1100 block New York Ave, Northwest for stealing $65.00 of merchandise. CCN: 24163663
- On Thursday, October 14, 2024, in the 1100 block of New York Ave, Northwest for stealing $96.72 of merchandise. CCN: 2415941
- On Monday, September 30, 2024, in the 1600 block of P Street, Northwest for stealing $70.46 of merchandise. CCN: 24151411
- On Sunday, September 29, 2024, in the 1100 block of New York Ave, Northwest for stealing $101.96 of merchandise. CCN: 24150800
- On Friday, July 12, 2024, in the 1100 block of New York Ave, Northwest for stealing $106.72 of merchandise. CCN: 24106659
MPD remains committed to preventing theft from establishments that are lifelines to our communities and will continue to hold offenders accountable. Anyone who witnesses retail theft in progress is asked to not intervene and call 911.
