Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,248 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in Multiple Retail Theft Offenses

October 23, 2024

 

MPD Arrests Suspect in Multiple Retail Theft Offenses

 

(Washington, D.C.) – The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man for stealing merchandise from CVS locations in Northwest.

 

On Monday, October 21, 2024, officers located and arrested 37-year-old Marquese Kelsey, of Northwest, DC. He is charged with Second-Degree Theft for the offenses listed below:

 

  • On Monday, October 21, 2024, in the 1100 block New York Ave, Northwest for stealing $65.00 of merchandise. CCN: 24163663
  • On Thursday, October 14, 2024, in the 1100 block of New York Ave, Northwest for stealing $96.72 of merchandise. CCN: 2415941
  • On Monday, September 30, 2024, in the 1600 block of P Street, Northwest for stealing $70.46 of merchandise. CCN: 24151411
  • On Sunday, September 29, 2024, in the 1100 block of New York Ave, Northwest for stealing $101.96 of merchandise. CCN: 24150800
  • On Friday, July 12, 2024, in the 1100 block of New York Ave, Northwest for stealing $106.72 of merchandise. CCN: 24106659

 

MPD remains committed to preventing theft from establishments that are lifelines to our communities and will continue to hold offenders accountable. Anyone who witnesses retail theft in progress is asked to not intervene and call 911.

 

###

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in Multiple Retail Theft Offenses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more