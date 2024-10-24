Submit Release
Doge Squared ($DOGE²) Is Announcing the Opening of its Presale on Monday (4th of November)!

Together, we’re building a faster, smarter, and more powerful ecosystem.

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Exciting news! Doge Squared ($DOGE²) is proud to announce the opening of its presale on Monday (4th of November). By leveraging Ethereum and Dogecoin networks to bring scalable solutions to millions of Dogecoin holders, hence tapping into an $18.5 billion dollar market!

$DOGE² is a Layer 2 solution that boosts Dogecoin's speed, efficiency, and utility. Starting on Ethereum, it leverages the network for fast, low-cost transactions. As it evolves, $DOGE² will move directly onto Dogecoin, creating a scalable platform for faster transactions and decentralized apps (dApps). The bridge between Ethereum and Dogecoin allows seamless transfers, unlocking new opportunities in DeFi, gaming, and payments for Dogecoin's vast community of over 6.9 million holders!

How does $DOGE² enhance your Dogecoin experience:
- Layer 2 on Ethereum
- Transition to Dogecoin Layer 2
- Bridge Between Ethereum and Dogecoin
- Key Technologies
- Smart Contracts
- Cross-Chain Bridge

Why is $DOGE² the Future of Dogecoin?
- Faster Transactions
- Lower Fees
- Programmability
- Community Power
- Seamless Experience

Building a Sustainable and Scalable Ecosystem through the below tokenomics:
- 50% Presale
- 20% Development
- 15% Staking Rewards
- 15% Marketing

For more information, head over to our socials below:
Telegram: https://t.me/doge_squared
Website: https://dogesquared.com/
X: https://x.com/Doge2Squared


Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.


Khadijah Emam
Info(at)dogesquared.com

