Vehicle on Fire - i91 SB MM111, Ryegate

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police - St Johnsbury

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification


In the area of i91 SB MM111, Ryegate traffic is shut down in the entire lane due to a crash & vehicle fire.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.


